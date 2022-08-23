Bestow life insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

Consumers who want more extensive life insurance coverage, New York residents, and people who prefer local agents might want to look elsewhere for coverage.

Bestow may be good for consumers who want an online experience and straightforward coverage.

Policyholders looking for a quick decision on a term life insurance policy and who prioritize digital tools and streamlined policies might find Bestow fit for their needs.

Bestow life insurance

Bankrate’s insurance editorial team took a deep dive into various life insurance companies and based on our assessment, Bestow could be one of the best life insurance companies for those looking for AI-powered life insurance application experience and a quick underwriting decision for term life insurance.

Bestow is a Dallas-based life insurance company specializing in offering term life insurance online. The website is mobile-enhanced, making it easy to quote coverage options and purchase life insurance from your phone. Using data and algorithms, Bestow offers quick approval for qualified applicants without the need for a medical exam. All policies offered by Bestow are issued by either Bestow Life Insurance Company or North American Company for Life and Health Insurance.

Bestow presents a new way to apply for life insurance. Traditionally, life insurance companies require an online or in-person application and a medical exam followed by a few weeks of waiting for confirmation. Bestow’s 100 percent online process doesn’t require a medical exam and usually determines eligibility in about five minutes, employing an algorithm instead of a human underwriter to assess eligibility and accelerate the underwriting process.

Its online application collects personal data such as your Social Security number and contact information, which it uses to access publicly available data about the applicant. The company also collects health data, such as prescription drug use through sources like MIB Group, a not-for-profit corporation that provides underwriting services in the United States and Canada. Applicants also provide information about citizenship, lifestyle, medical history and hobbies.

If the system approves the application, the applicant can then review coverage options, death benefits and monthly premiums before proceeding with purchasing a policy with a credit card. Coverage begins almost instantly for approved applicants. Reasons that applicants might be denied coverage include prior medical history, such as having been diagnosed with cancer in the last 10 years. Smokers may be accepted, but could also be subject to higher monthly premiums.

Bestow life insurance coverage types

Currently, Bestow only offers term life insurance. Term life insurance is only active for a certain amount of time (otherwise known as the term) and could be best for people who want extra financial protection during specific parts of their lives, such as when their children are young or while they pay off debt.

Bestow’s life insurance policies are simple — people from 18 to 60 years old can apply for a term of 10, 15, 20, or 30 years, and death benefit options are limited from $50,000 up to $1.5 million. Depending on how much life insurance you need, Bestow might have an option for you.

Be aware that Bestow does not currently offer permanent life insurance policies like whole life insurance or guaranteed life insurance.

Pros and cons of Bestow life insurance