Best term life insurance for 2024

How to find the best term life insurance company for you

There are several factors to consider when shopping for a quality term life insurance policy. Since your life insurance will ultimately be responsible for providing the coverage you want for your family, these considerations may be beneficial to keep in mind when determining which provider is right for you. In addition to policy types, you could consider:

Consider customer satisfaction scores and financial strength ratings

Customer satisfaction scores may provide insight for consumers looking to purchase insurance products. These scores reflect how satisfied existing customers may be with the customer service and claims process. You might use these scores to get an idea of how your customer experience could be and which carrier might best fit your expectations.

A life insurance company’s financial strength score reflects its past ability to pay out claims and could help you decide if a company is financially sound. Third-party agencies such as AM Best and S&P publish financial strength scores for each major provider.

Consider your personal situation

Term life insurance remains active for only a set number of years. To decide whether term life insurance is right for you, it may be helpful to consider what you want coverage for. Do you simply want coverage while your children are young, or would you prefer lifelong coverage?

While term life insurance may be sufficient for temporary needs, like ensuring you could pay off debt and finance college for your kids if you were to pass away, it may not be the right choice if you want coverage for longer. If you need coverage for final expenses or to take care of a lifelong dependent, permanent life insurance may be a better choice. There are several options to choose from, including:

Whole life insurance: Whole life offers level premiums and a guaranteed death benefit for life. It also builds cash value over time, which you may be able to access through withdrawals or loans.

Whole life offers level premiums and a guaranteed death benefit for life. It also builds cash value over time, which you may be able to access through withdrawals or loans. Universal life insurance: Similar to whole life, universal life offers permanent coverage with more flexibility. You can increase or decrease premium payments or the death benefit if life circumstances change.

Similar to whole life, universal life offers permanent coverage with more flexibility. You can increase or decrease premium payments or the death benefit if life circumstances change. Final expense life insurance: If you only need a small amount of coverage or have serious health issues, final expense life insurance may be your best option. It works like whole life, but doesn’t require a medical exam. Some policies are guaranteed issue, meaning there is no medical exam or health questions on the application.

Compare multiple quotes

Getting quotes for different types and levels of coverage may help you get an idea of how much you’ll pay for your life insurance. However, keep in mind that term life insurance quotes for the same person and policy type likely won’t vary as much from company to company as auto insurance or home insurance quotes do.