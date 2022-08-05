Kin insurance review 2024

Kin could be a good choice for homeowners in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina or Virginia who appreciate a tech-driven approach to personalized insurance coverage. Kin may be particularly appealing to homeowners in areas where insurance is difficult to secure due to the threat of catastrophic weather.

If you’re in the market for a more traditional insurance company, State Farm could be a good choice. Coverage is sold through a network of local agents, so it could also be a good choice if you prefer to handle your insurance needs face to face. However, State Farm — like many property insurance companies — may fall short when it comes to insuring riskier areas in Florida and Louisiana. If you live in a coastal region and are struggling to find coverage, companies like Kin that specialize in higher-risk areas may be worth considering instead.

If you’re looking for a company familiar with selling insurance in high-risk areas, Progressive — which sells home insurance through American Strategic Insurance (ASI) — may be an option worth considering. The company sells insurance in 40 states, including Florida and Louisiana. ASI’s rating model is more standard than Kin’s, though, so if you are looking for a company that is shaking up the industry, Kin may be the better choice.