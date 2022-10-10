USAA vs AAA
Find out how USAA car insurance compares to AAA, and which one may be best for you.
Insurance is more exciting when you realize it is like building a safety net rather than an empty expense.— Mariah Posey
Mariah Posey is an insurance writer and editor for Bankrate.com, specializing in auto and home insurance. She aids in developing and editing insurance content that covers a breadth of relevant industry knowledge, prioritizing accuracy and brand tone. She keeps readers at the forefront of her mind throughout all stages of content development, aiming to make the insurance journey as convenient as possible by equipping consumers with the insights they need to make confident coverage decisions.
Mariah joined the Bankrate insurance editorial team in January 2021, bringing along her background in communications and journalism. With prior experience in reporting and copyediting, she marries her skills of conducting research, fact-checking and prioritizing reader intent into her role as an insurance editor for Bankrate. In her time, she has delved into grasping the complexities of auto, home and life insurance, finding ways to clarify common misconceptions found online to better inform readers.
Mariah is originally from New Jersey and earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism from Elon University. When not optimizing pages, she can be found grabbing a slice (or whole pie) from the best local pizzeria, diving into new albums and finding a new series to shamelessly binge.
Mariah’s written work for Bankrate has been featured in Bloomberg, The Boston Globe and Car and Driver.
The most “convenient" option won’t always be the best for your situation. When it was time to renew Mariah’s lease, she considered switching her renters insurance to the same company as her auto insurance for a bundle discount and ease of management. However, even with a discount added and the same levels of coverage, bundling would have caused her gross premium to be significantly higher than maintaining the existing separate policies. It pays to shop around, but be mindful of what’s most important to you. You may weigh price, convenience and coverage differently with each company.
Insurance is more exciting when you realize it is like building a safety net rather than an empty expense.— Mariah Posey
Find out how USAA car insurance compares to AAA, and which one may be best for you.
Learn how to get insurance for moving trucks, what’s covered and whether you need it.
Driving without insurance in NC is illegal. Here are the penalties to be aware of.
Learn what merchant codes are and how an MCC affects businesses and credit card users.
Finding life insurance as a skydiver may be challenging. Understand your options.
Usage-based car insurance may help you save on your premium.
Bankrate can help you understand what tort insurance is and how it works.
Be on guard for towing scams, staged crashes and other schemes that drive up insurance rates.
Liability-only coverage often meets state minimum insurance requirements.
Here’s how a hit-and-run might affect your car insurance in Missouri.
Wondering if your homeowners insurance goes up after a claim? Bankrate explains.
Bankrate explores the cheapest carriers in the Treasure State.
Bankrate analyzed several Hawaii homeowners insurance companies to find the best.
Bankrate analyzed the data to find the average cost of car insurance in California.
Richmond drivers can use Bankrate’s research to help them find cheap car insurance.
Bankrate explores the top carriers in the Mile High City.