Best cheap car insurance in Atlanta for 2024
Best cheap car insurance companies in Atlanta
Auto-Owners, USAA and Geico offer some of the most affordable rates for car insurance in Atlanta based on data from Quadrant Information Services. Bankrate analyzed rates and other factors — like J.D. Power customer satisfaction scores, product availability and AM Best financial strength ratings — to assign each insurer a Bankrate Score on a five-point scale, with 5.0 being the best. You can use this score to help find the cheapest car insurance company in Georgia that best meets your coverage needs.
|Insurance company
|Bankrate Score
|J.D. Power score (Southeast)
|Average annual premium for full coverage
|Average annual premium for minimum coverage
|Auto-Owners
|4.2
|871/1,000
|$1,354
|$401
|USAA
|4.3
|886/1,000*
|$1,750
|$634
|Geico
|4.4
|843/1,000
|$1,795
|$520
|State Farm
|4.2
|838/1,000
|$1,936
|$627
|Allstate
|3.8
|833/1,000
|$3,755
|$693
*Not eligible for official ranking with J.D. Power due to eligibility requirements.
Auto-Owners
Auto-Owners offers the lowest average rates for full and minimum coverage insurance in Atlanta. Plus, there are several ways to personalize your policy. In addition to standard coverage types, you can add on road trouble service in case you lock your keys in the car, get a flat tire, have a dead battery or experience a minor mechanical malfunction. Auto-Owners also offers at-fault accident forgiveness, loan or lease gap insurance, rental auto gap insurance and more. However, its digital tools could be better compared to other insurers.
Learn more: Auto-Owners insurance review
USAA
In addition to common car insurance coverage types, you can select optional coverage types like roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement with USAA. Plus, you may earn premium discounts if you participate in the carrier’s SafePilot program and practice safe driving habits. But USAA isn’t available to everyone. To purchase a policy, you must be an active service member, veteran or eligible family member.
Learn more: USAA insurance review
Geico
Geico may be a good fit for drivers who are looking for multiple ways to save. The cost of minimum coverage from Geico is among the cheapest rates on our list, and the company offers a wide array of potential discounts, including vehicle equipment discounts, good student discounts, driver affiliation discounts and customer loyalty discounts. However, Geico offers limited add-on coverage options when compared to its competitors.
Learn more: Geico insurance review
State Farm
Although State Farm has the second-highest average rate for full coverage on our list, it may appeal to drivers looking to personalize their policies. You may choose from several add-ons, such as rideshare coverage for Uber and Lyft drivers, and work with a local agent who can provide advice on building an ideal policy specific to the needs of your location.
Learn more: State Farm insurance review
Allstate
Though Allstate has higher average premiums, drivers might be able to lower their cost of car insurance with stackable discounts for paying their bills in full, driving safely, signing policy documents early and going paperless. Those who insure more than one car and have more than one policy with Allstate could also save. However, Allstate earned a below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score.
Learn more: Allstate insurance review
How to get and keep the cheapest car insurance in Atlanta
To get and keep the cheapest car insurance, Atlanta drivers may want to consider the following strategies to find the best car insurance in Georgia:
- Comparison shop. Getting quotes from as many insurers as possible is one of the most effective ways to find the cheapest car insurance. When shopping, remember to compare your options based on similar coverages and policy limits to ensure a fair comparison.
- Practice safe driving habits. Avoiding speeding, running red lights and other traffic violations can help you maintain a clean driving record and keep your rates as low as possible. Some insurers may even give you a discount for driving safely.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Bankrate Score
Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.