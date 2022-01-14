Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
USAA Insurance review 2024
At a glance
Auto
4.2
Cost & ratings
4.3
Coverage
4
Support
4.6
Home
4.7
Cost & ratings
3.3
Coverage
5
Support
2.7
Bankrate's take
Active military and veteran policyholders who value customer service, robust policy options and military-focused coverage over in-person support through local agents might consider USAA as their company of choice.
Who USAA may be good for: For policyholders that need affordable rates, quality customer service and benefits tailored to the needs of military members, USAA may be a good choice.
Who USAA may not be good for: USAA is only available to policyholders who are active, retired or honorably separated from the U.S. military or a spouse, step-parent, legal guardian or parent-in-law of a military member.
In September of 2023, the USAA Educational Foundation launched a free online financial assessment program that provides education, budget guides and several financial tools to help improve the financial readiness of the military community.
USAA car insurance
Thanks in part to USAA’s outstanding J.D. Power scores, online accessibility and low average premiums, we issued USAA’s auto insurance a Bankrate Score of 4.3 out of 5. Our USAA insurance review found that this carrier could be one of the best car insurance companies, assuming you meet its eligibility requirements. To qualify for membership with United Services Automobile Association, or its brand name USAA, you must be an active-duty military member or veteran. Certain family members are also eligible, including spouses and children.
USAA is available nationwide and can even help you get insurance coverage if you are stationed outside the U.S. in some cases. Whether you need minimum or full coverage, USAA offers all the standard coverage options plus a few extras, like roadside assistance and car rental reimbursement. USAA consistently receives high customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power, although the carrier is not eligible for official ranking due to its eligibility restrictions. In the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study, USAA is the highest-scoring company in almost every region of the country.
Pros and cons of USAA car insurance
When comparing car insurance quotes, comparing the pros and cons of USAA to other insurers can help you find what factors about insurance companies matter to you most.
-
Unique coverage options tailored to the military community
-
Outstanding J.D. Power scores
-
Average auto insurance rates are lower than national average
-
No brick-and-mortar insurance agencies
-
Customer service is not 24/7 or available on Sundays
-
Not all drivers are eligible
USAA car insurance cost
According to proprietary rate data from Quadrant Information Services, the average cost for a full coverage policy from USAA in 2023 is $1,361 per year. A minimum coverage policy from USAA is, on average, $371 per year. For comparison, the 2023 national average cost of car insurance is $2,014 and $622, respectively. However, car insurance premiums are highly individualized, so you may pay more or less than average depending on your rating factors. Obtaining a free car insurance quote is the best way to see what your rate with USAA can be.
USAA car insurance rates by driving history
Auto insurance companies look at several rating factors to determine your premium, including your driving history. Drivers that have at-fault accidents or moving violations on their driving records may expect to pay higher premiums, as demonstrated in the tables below.
DUIs are also usually heavily weighted during the underwriting process, but not all companies will offer a policy to drivers with this type of driving infraction. Although Bankrate sources proprietary rate data from Quadrant Information Services and tracks car insurance premium trends over time, you will need to contact an agent at your insurance company for more information on DUI rates and eligibility.
|USAA full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Clean driving history
|$1,361
|$2,014
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$1,652
|$2,427
|At-fault accident
|$1,971
|$2,854
|DUI conviction
|$2,620
|$3,091
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
USAA car insurance quotes by age
The Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I) reports that nearly 39 percent of all fatal car accidents in 2020 involved a driver aged 16 to 20. Younger drivers typically pay more for car insurance than any other group due to their higher risk, as long as they live in a state that allows insurers to use age as a rating factor. However, how much a young driver costs to insure may depend on if they are listed on their parent's policy or if they have a policy of their own.
The rate data below may help paint a picture of how much extra young drivers cost to insure. Please note that these rates are based on a clean driving record.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their parents’ policy
|USAA full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Age 16
|$3,402
|$4,392
|Age 17
|$2,698
|$4,102
|Age 18
|$2,294
|$3,837
|Age 19
|$1,924
|$3,345
|Age 20
|$1,798
|$3,149
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy
USAA car insurance discounts
USAA may have some of the cheapest car insurance, but it also offers plenty of discounts that could help you save even more. Although not all of these discounts are available in all states, some stand-out savings opportunities include:
USAA home insurance
No matter where you live in the country, USAA could be one of the cheapest homeowners insurance companies for those that qualify. Because of its superior financial strength, high customer satisfaction ratings, coverage options and more, our insurance editorial team issued USAA’s home insurance a Bankrate Score of 3.7 out of 5.
USAA home insurance comes with all the standard coverage types — including dwelling, personal property, other structures coverage, additional living expenses and liability coverage — and can also be personalized to suit your needs. Coverage even includes military uniforms that are damaged while on active or reserve duty. Optional coverage types include home sharing coverage, earthquake coverage and flood insurance. The company also earned a top score in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study, the highest score of any company included in the study.
Why USAA won
After considering the company’s unique military-focused coverage options, countrywide availability, financial stability and consistently high third-party customer experience scores, USAA stands apart from its competitors. As a result, we’re happy to present USAA the Bankrate Award for best home insurance company overall for the second year in a row.
Pros and cons of USAA home insurance
Shopping for the best homeowners insurance can be daunting, but making a list of pros and cons may be beneficial.
-
A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best
-
Replacement cost coverage is complimentary
-
Low average rates
-
Not all homeowners can qualify for USAA
-
Customer service hours are limited
-
May not offer as many discounts as some carriers
USAA home insurance cost
As with its auto insurance, many homeowners may find cheaper-than-average rates with USAA after comparing home rates with other carriers. Nationally, the average cost of a homeowners policy in 2023 is $1,428 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. In comparison, USAA’s average annual homeowners insurance rate is $969 for the same coverage level.
|Dwelling coverage limit
|USAA average premium
|National average premium
|$150,000
|$709
|$975
|$250,000
|$969
|$1,428
|$350,000
|$1,208
|$1,879
|$450,000
|$1,440
|$2,343
|$750,000
|$2,146
|$3,761
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
USAA home insurance discounts
Although USAA’s average home insurance rates are already lower than the national average, the company offers a few discounts that could help you save even more. Some of its options include:
USAA life insurance
USAA’s life insurance quotes are more limited than other companies, but the company could be a good choice if you are looking for one of the products it offers. Unlike its auto and property insurance policies, USAA makes its life policies available to all U.S. citizens, with or without a military background. The company also has financial advisors available to help you understand your needs and choose a product or policy based on your financial needs.
USAA offers a few different life insurance products, including term life, simplified whole life and universal life. Guaranteed whole life policies are also available, although Mutual of Omaha underwrites them. And in 2021, USAA introduced its first digital life insurance policy, with no medical exam required. The policy offers a guaranteed $100,000 in coverage for eligible individuals age 21-35. Life insurance is designed to help give your loved ones a financial cushion if you pass away, so choosing the best product type for your needs is an important part of your financial plan.
Pros and cons of USAA life insurance
USAA life insurance may not fit everyone’s needs, as each life insurance company caters to different types of needs. Here’s some information that may help you decide:
-
Unlike auto and home, no military connection needed to be eligible
-
Able to convert a level term policy to a permanent policy after one year
-
Not all policy types include military features
-
Medical exam required for level term, universal life and simplified whole life
-
Universal life not available in New York and must be quoted over the phone
-
Guaranteed whole life not available in Montana
USAA life insurance endorsements
Whether you choose term or permanent life insurance, there are options to get more out of your USAA life insurance policy. These benefits can vary depending on the type of policy you choose. The cost of life insurance will change if additional endorsements or riders are added.
- Those between the ages of 18 and 35 have the option to add another $100,000 term life coverage if getting married, buying a house or having a baby.
- Children can be insured for less than $8 per month with a simplified whole life policy, with the option to convert to a permanent policy once they grow up, regardless of their health.
- By paying a small fee upfront when buying a permanent policy, you can make sure your premiums are waived if you become disabled.
Compare USAA with other insurers
If you want to compare USAA with other insurance companies that offer military-related perks, the following three companies may be a good place to start.
|
Featured
USAA
Read review Read Bankrate's full USAA Insurance review
|
Geico
Read review Read Bankrate's full Geico Insurance review
|
Liberty Mutual
Read review Read Bankrate's full Liberty Mutual Insurance review
|
Farmers
Read review Read Bankrate's full Farmers Insurance review
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Active military and veteran policyholders who value customer service, robust policy options and military-focused coverage over in-person support through local agents might consider USAA as their company of choice.
|
As one of the few insurance companies that offer a discount to active-duty military members and veterans, you could earn savings off your Geico auto insurance policy if you meet its military discount eligibility criteria. Although Geico stands for Government Employee Insurance Company, you don’t have to be a military member or government employee to be eligible for a policy.
|
Liberty Mutual is a well-known insurance company, but what may not be as commonly known is that it offers a savings for military members who are active duty, in the reserves or retired. Teachers may also be interested in obtaining a quote for Liberty Mutual for its unique teacher’s auto insurance coverage options.
|
Farmers offers a multitude of discounts that help policyholders earn an affordable premium. One of its discounts is an affinity discount for military members who may qualify for additional savings. Also, shoppers who prefer to do business in person may find Farmers attractive, as it sells its policies through a network of exclusive captive agents.
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
$1,361
|
$1,353
|
No rates available
|
$1,598
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
$1,428
|
No rates available
|
No rates available
|
$1,664
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
498/1,000
|
731/1,000
|
538/1,000
|
547/1,000
|
.J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
.J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
.J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
.J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
720/1,000
|
502/1,000
|
656/1,000
|
689/1,000
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
A++ (Superior)
|
A++ (Superior)
|
A (Excellent)
|
A (Excellent)
Is USAA a good insurance company?
Our insurance editorial team includes licensed agents with decades of combined experience, and we used our intimate knowledge of the industry to conduct this in-depth USAA insurance review.
Based on our evaluation, USAA company could be an excellent choice for those seeking coverage with military-focused options, but it depends on your needs (and eligibility status). It scores well in customer and claims satisfaction in both the home and auto J.D. Power insurance studies. It offers lower-than-average rates and a wide selection of insurance and banking products.
However, USAA products may not be available to you if you aren’t military-affiliated, and those who are eligible may not find USAA the best option if they prefer to do business with a local agency. Additionally, USAA’s Bankrate Score dipped from 5.0 to 4.0 from 2022 to 2023, primarily due to our latest evaluation of each company’s performance, as well as USAA’s move away from 24/7 customer service. While this may not be an indicator of a trend, it may be worth considering. In the end, the best way to determine if USAA is the company for you may be to request a free quote.
USAA customer satisfaction
To measure a company’s customer satisfaction, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team studies third-party scores issued by J.D. Power, which rates companies based on different areas of customer satisfaction up to 1,000 points for each study. The higher a company’s score, the higher that company’s level of customer satisfaction for the topic indicated. Since joining USAA is only allowed through a membership program, it does not have an official J.D. Power ranking, but it is provided with a score to allow consumers to compare it with other carriers. As you can see, USAA scores very well in J.D. Power’s 2023 Digital Experience study for servicing your policy online, but falls well below average when it comes to the opinion of customers trying to shop for insurance online.
In addition to these scores, we also reviewed USAA’s AM Best rating, which analyzes a company's financial strength and creditworthiness. USAA earned the highest score possible, indicating it is considered extremely financially sound.
|Study or Rating agency
|USAA
|Industry average
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|720/1,000
|702/1,000
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|498/1,000
|521/1,000
|AM Best rating
|A++ (Superior)
|N/A
USAA earned the top spot in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study in every region by a significant margin. It also scored well above average in the 2022 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction study. However, due to USAA’s eligibility requirements, J.D. Power does not include it in its official ranking. Still, these high scores may indicate that most of USAA’s auto policyholders are satisfied.
USAA customer complaints
Another way to understand the quality of service a company provides is to know where the company falls on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) complaint index. To understand this data, know that the baseline number of complaints is 1.0. If a company scores above 1.0, it has more complaints than average (or the baseline). The inverse also applies — if a company falls below 1.0, it has fewer complaints than the baseline.
According to the NAIC complaint index, USAA’s private passenger auto insurance product has averaged right above or below the baseline over the past three years. Shoppers wary of this want to talk to a friend or family member currently insured with USAA to better understand the policyholder experience. The most recent year for the index, however, does show the company receiving fewer than average complaints about its auto insurance.
USAA fares better with its homeowners insurance product on the NAIC complaint index, which shows USAA home insurance consistently far below the industry baseline. This means that, on average, fewer homeowners customers complain about USAA than the average company.
Other USAA tools and benefits
USAA is more than just an insurance provider; the company offers a host of other financial products and benefits for its members. If you want to consolidate numerous financial services with one company, USAA could be a good fit.
- Banking products: USAA offers banking products, including checking and savings accounts, credit cards and loans.
- Specialty vehicle insurance: USAA partners with other insurers to offer coverage for other types of vehicles, including motorcycles, ATVs, antique and classic cars, RVs and motorhomes.
- Mobile app: USAA offers a mobile app as part of its digital presence for policyholders, which has high ratings in the App Store and Google Play Store. Additionally, USAA scored highly in the Service category of the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study.
- Renters insurance: If you rent your home or apartment, USAA has renters insurance options that could help protect your belongings.
- Landlord insurance: Landlords can buy landlords insurance policies to protect the homes that they own and rent out.
- Umbrella insurance: Umbrella policies can provide excess liability coverage to help protect your finances.
- Flood insurance: Standard homeowners insurance policies do not cover floods. Not all companies offer flood insurance policies, but they are available at USAA.
- Survivor Relations team: USAA has a dedicated Survivor Relations team available to help you navigate the loss of your loved one. You can contact them at 1-800-292-8294 Monday through Friday, 7:30 AM to 6 PM Central Time.
Frequently asked questions about USAA
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Auto insurance rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region.
Auto
Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts.
The rates for drivers ages 16-20 added to their parents' policy reflect the good student and driver's training discounts applied. The rates for drivers aged 16-20 on their own policy do not include the good student and driver's training discounts. Additionally, 25-year-old rates are based on the driver as a renter and 30+ on the driver as a homeowner.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single at-fault accident.
Homeowners
Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:
- Coverage A, Dwelling: $150,000, $250,000, $350,000, $450,000, $750,000
- Coverage B, Other Structures: $15,000, $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, $75,000
- Coverage C, Personal Property: $75,000, $125,000, $175,000, $225,000, $375,000
- Coverage D, Loss of Use: $30,000, $50,000, $70,000, $90,000, $150,000
- Coverage E, Liability: $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $500,000
- Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000
The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required).
These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.
Bankrate Scores
Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto and home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.