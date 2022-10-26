Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Best veterans and military car insurance

Written by
AJ Dellinger
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Updated Mar 14, 2024
On This Page

Military personnel and their family members have different needs than civilians when it comes to car insurance coverage. Fortunately, there are a number of car insurance companies that cater to active-duty military and veterans, offering benefits and discounts specific to military lifestyles. Below, Bankrate explores some of the best car insurance for veterans and military to help streamline your search.

Best military car insurance companies

Not all companies offer military discounts, while others offer multiple. Below, you’ll find some of the best car insurance companies for military families regarding military-focused savings opportunities. We’ve also included our proprietary Bankrate Scores, which range from 0.0 to 5.0. The higher the score, the better the company fared in metrics like third-party customer satisfaction scores, coverage options and discount availability.

Please note that the rates below do not include any military discounts applied. However, you could be paying more or less than the rates presented below (even if you qualify for a military discount) since rates depend on your personal rating factors

Military auto insurance rates

Insurance company Monthly full coverage premium Company average annual full coverage premium
Geico
$113
$1,353
USAA
$113
$1,361
Liberty Mutual
N/A
N/A
Arbella
$129
$1,551
Farmers
$133
$1,598
Best for discounts

4.3 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 871/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,353 for full coverage
Geico Review

Geico has a long history of providing car insurance tailored for military families, including military-focused discounts. Geico offers a hefty discount of up to 15 percent to eligible military personnel and veterans, including those in the National Guard and Reserves. Geico’s emergency deployment discount may also help military members deployed into imminent danger areas save on their policy if their vehicle is in storage while they’re away. Geico also offers discounts for members of several military-focused associations, including the Armed Forces Benefits Association (AFBA), Navy League of the United States (NLUS), Navy Federal Credit Union (NFCU) and American Society of Military Controllers (ASMC).

Best for top-notch customer service

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 890/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,361 for full coverage
USAA Review

USAA is only available to eligible active-duty military members, veterans and their immediate families, but those who qualify might find some of the best customer service. Although J.D. Power does not officially rank USAA due to its strict eligibility requirements, the company consistently earns stellar scores across a variety of metrics, including the 2022 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study used to evaluate the companies on this list. In addition to top-notch service, policyholders may earn military-specific discounts, including up to a 15 percent discount on optional comprehensive coverage for a car or truck garaged on a military base. Deployed policyholders could also earn up to 60 percent off their car insurance while their vehicle is in storage.

Best for telematics

4.1 Bankrate Score
JD Power: Not rated AM Best: A

Average annual premium

N/A for full coverage
Liberty Mutual Review

Liberty Mutual offers a discount for active duty, veteran or reserved military members, but its telematics program RightTrack helps it stand out from the crowd. RightTrack is available in most states, and you could save up to 10 percent off your car insurance premium simply by signing up. Once enrolled, the RightTrack mobile app (or plug-in device for those in New York) will monitor your driving habits for 90 days. After the 90-day period, safe drivers could get a discount of up to 30 percent. However, it is important to mention that risky drivers could see a rate increase rather than savings if RightTrack captures poor driving habits.

Best for local agencies

3.9 Bankrate Score
JD Power: Not rated AM Best: A

Average annual premium

$ 1,551 for full coverage
Arbella Review

Arbella is a small auto insurance company that sells and services its policies through a network of independent agents. Although Arbella is only available in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, drivers in these states may enjoy the personalized service that a regional company may provide. Local agents might be more in-tune with your market since they also live in the community they serve. Eligible policyholders could earn up to 10 percent with Arbella’s military discount. Additionally, the company’s Customer Care Package add-on could make for a robust policy by adding new car replacement coverage, trip interruption coverage and more.

Best for unique coverage options

3.8 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 893/1,000 AM Best: A

Average annual premium

$ 1,598 for full coverage
Farmers Review

Farmers might not be the cheapest car insurance for military members, but eligible active duty, active reserves, veteran and honorably discharged military members could earn Farmers’ affinity discount. Farmers policyholders can also choose from a wide range of coverage options to tailor policies to their specific needs. Some of Farmers’ less common endorsements include original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coverage, spare parts coverage, guaranteed value coverage, new car replacement and full windshield and glass.

Cost of car insurance for veterans and military

For veteran or active-duty military drivers shopping for car insurance, it’s important to know that car insurance rating factors are not greatly influenced by specific military status. With everything else equal, active-duty, retired and reserve military members all pay about the same for auto insurance. Your status could, however, determine if you qualify for a company’s military discount or for coverage from a company that specializes in military coverage. Many companies will not extend a discount to those with a dishonorable discharge, for example.

Additionally, military families have unique stressors and life impacts that non-military families likely don’t face. That means these shoppers may want to seek out military-specific benefits for their car insurance. Military discounts and storage plans, for example, can be a great way for military families to save on their premiums.

Car insurance discounts for military drivers

Military car insurance discounts are one of the easiest ways to save on your premium. Those who have served are often eligible for one or more discounts that could reduce your premium by as much as 15 percent. Here are some common discounts that eligible policyholders may be able to take advantage of:

Some companies offer discounts specifically for veterans and military members. Geico, for instance, offers a 15 percent discount on car insurance to military members, whether active duty or retired.
Companies like Geico and USAA advertise deployment discount opportunities that could amount to substantial savings — sometimes as much as 25 percent off.
If you don’t drive often, you may qualify for a low-mileage discount. This might be especially appealing if you’re a veteran. Typically, low mileage is considered under 8,000 miles per year.
If you belong to certain organizations, like veteran’s groups, you might save money on your car insurance. The group doesn’t have to be military-related, but there might be savings for some military-related organizations. Members of groups like the Association of the United States Army may qualify for these discounts, depending on the insurance provider you choose.
Bundling multiple insurance products with the same company may have perks, including easier policy management and a substantial discount. Bundling homeowners and auto insurance is common among policyholders.
Some companies offer savings if you temporarily put your vehicle into storage (while deployed, for instance). Most of the time, you don’t actually have to put your vehicle in a storage facility, but your company may have stipulations for how long your vehicle must be out of use to qualify.

Canceling your car insurance for an upcoming deployment

If you are preparing for deployment, it may be important to make some changes to your car insurance policy. The best option may be to pause your coverage (sometimes called a storage plan) rather than cancel your policy. Canceling your auto insurance causes a lapse in coverage, which can have consequences, like higher rates and even driver’s license suspension.

If you have car insurance through USAA, you may save up to 60 percent on your insurance if you store your vehicle while deployed. However, you should only consider putting your vehicle in storage during deployment if it’s not being used and is not accessible to others. For example, if other drivers use the car while you are deployed, you cannot put the vehicle into a storage status.

You could also qualify for a car insurance discount based on the number of miles you drive in a year. If you are a Geico customer, you can suspend or reduce your insurance coverage if you are deployed and store your car for more than 30 days.

How to reinstate your car insurance after deployment

After you return home from deployment, you should reinstate your car insurance policy before you drive again. Otherwise, you could put yourself at risk for driving uninsured. Most times, you simply need to contact your car insurance company to take your policy off pause.

If you reduced your coverage to save money during deployment, you may want to consider increasing certain coverage types before you start driving. Keep in mind that you must reinstate your insurance before you hit the road if insurance is required in your state. Driving without insurance or proof of financial responsibility is illegal (in most states), and it can come with heavy consequences if you get caught.

Frequently asked questions

