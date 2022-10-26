Best veterans and military car insurance

Best for discounts4.3 Bankrate Score
Average annual premium$ 1,353 for full coverage
Geico has a long history of providing car insurance tailored for military families, including military-focused discounts. Geico offers a hefty discount of up to 15 percent to eligible military personnel and veterans, including those in the National Guard and Reserves. Geico’s emergency deployment discount may also help military members deployed into imminent danger areas save on their policy if their vehicle is in storage while they’re away. Geico also offers discounts for members of several military-focused associations, including the Armed Forces Benefits Association (AFBA), Navy League of the United States (NLUS), Navy Federal Credit Union (NFCU) and American Society of Military Controllers (ASMC).