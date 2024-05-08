At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

Liberty Mutual’s RightTrack telematics program offers potential auto insurance discounts for drivers who practice safe driving habits during a 90-day review period. Safe drivers can earn up to 30 percent off core coverage, but RightTrack could also raise your rates if it detects risky driving, and your discount will shrink if some drivers on the policy choose not to participate. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team breaks down how the RightTrack program works and how to decide if it’s right for you.

What is Liberty Mutual RightTrack?

Liberty Mutual’s telematics program, RightTrack, is designed to lower the cost of car insurance for drivers who practice safe driving habits on the road. Program participants agree to send driving data to Liberty Mutual via a mobile app or plug-in device in exchange for a potential discount of up to 30 percent off base coverage like liability, comprehensive, collision and medical payments coverage.

The result: Drivers can get a premium that’s more closely tailored to how they drive, and Liberty Mutual can incentivize safe driving behavior with the potential to reduce accident claims.

How does Liberty Mutual RightTrack work?

RightTrack is available for Liberty Mutual auto insurance policyholders in all states except Alaska, California, Hawaii, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota and South Dakota. In most states, the program uses a mobile app to track driver behavior, and all drivers on the policy are encouraged to download the app separately to track their driving. In New York, drivers are mailed a small plug-in device because state insurance regulations do not allow mobile app tracking of vehicles. Most drivers are eligible for an automatic 10 percent discount simply for enrolling in RightTrack.

Once the app or device is installed, participants need to drive normally for 90 days and try to avoid unsafe driving habits. With each driving trip, the Liberty Mutual mobile app or plug-in device records the driver’s behaviors, including hard braking, acceleration, nighttime driving and the number of miles driven. In most states, the app will also record rush hour driving, frequency at lower speeds and distracted driving, as measured by telematics data such as phone motion.

At the end of the 90-day review period, Liberty Mutual reviews driver data and applies a discount based on driving behavior to the policy. Drivers who score well in the program are eligible for a discount of up to 30 percent on their Liberty Mutual auto insurance policy, but the discount may be diminished if some drivers on the policy don’t participate in the program. In addition, if your driving habits are significantly unsafe, it’s possible to see your premium go up at the end of the review period.

To participate in RightTrack using the app, you will need a smartphone that has GPS location capabilities as well as an accelerometer, gyroscope and proximity sensors. Some Android phones don’t have these features. iPads, tablets and Windows phones are also not compatible.

What does Liberty Mutual RightTrack monitor?

The RightTrack app collects a long list of telematics data, including:

Acceleration

Braking

Location

Speed

Idle time

Turn signals

However, not all of these factors are directly applied to your discount. According to Liberty Mutual, the three key driving behaviors that RightTrack monitors in most states are braking, acceleration and nighttime driving. Rush hour driving, frequency at low speeds and distracted driving may also factor into your discount in many states.

How much money can you save with Liberty Mutual RightTrack?

Your car insurance savings with RightTrack will depend on your base insurance premium as well as your driving behavior during the review period and whether all drivers on the policy participate in RightTrack.

Liberty Mutual advertises an immediate 10 percent discount for drivers who enroll in RightTrack, along with a total discount of up to 30 percent after the review period is complete. However, if not all drivers on the policy participate, the final discount will be smaller.

You can also end up seeing your premium increase after participating in RightTrack if the program detects risky driving behavior.

Liberty Mutual RightTrack discounts

RightTrack offers two auto insurance discounts:

Participation discount: An immediate 10 percent participation discount is applied to participants’ policies upon enrollment.

An immediate 10 percent participation discount is applied to participants’ policies upon enrollment. Safe driving discount: After driving for 90 days following enrollment, drivers will receive a discount of up to 30 percent at their next policy renewal.

These discounts may vary by state and apply only to base coverage, including liability, collision, comprehensive, uninsured/underinsured motorist and personal injury protection (PIP), and not to fixed expenses on your policy.

Should I enroll in Liberty Mutual RightTrack?

Enrolling RightTrack could help Liberty Mutual customers looking to save on car insurance to get cheaper coverage. It may be particularly helpful for young drivers whose policies are priced based on group risk factors that might not reflect how they actually drive. By allowing Liberty Mutual to track your driving, you could break free of the risk factors associated with your demographics and earn a discount based on how you actually drive — but only if you practice safe driving habits.

Because RightTrack can raise your rates for unsafe driving and diminishes your discount if some drivers on the policy don’t participate, it’s important to talk through the decision with everyone on your policy. It may not be an effective savings tool for households with mixed driving safety or for anyone who frequently needs to drive at night, which is classified as an unsafe driving habit for telematics purposes.

Liberty Mutual’s mobile app, which includes RightTrack, has generally positive reviews from users, with an average of 4.8 stars from iPhone users across 381,000 reviews and 4.6 stars from Android users across 149,000 reviews. Key complaints from RightTrack users include the app failing to log trips or logging incorrect information, while other users report that the app was easy to use for insurance savings.

Pros and cons of Liberty Mutual RightTrack

Every driver has unique needs when it comes to car insurance. To help you decide if RightTrack is a good fit, you may want to review the pros and cons.

Pros 30 percent discount could offer significant auto insurance savings

Program review period is shorter than some other telematics programs

Mobile app allows drivers to track and improve habits Cons Final discount could be less than the initial participation discount

Possibility for premium increases for drivers with poor driving habits

Discount amount can be reduced if not all drivers listed on the policy participate

How does Liberty Mutual RightTrack compare to other programs?

Liberty Mutual’s RightTrack is similar to the telematics programs that other car insurance carriers offer. These programs generally work in the same way: the policyholder and other drivers listed on the policy download an app on their smartphone that is able to monitor their driving in real time. In a few states, telematics programs may be banned or limited to in-vehicle devices for monitoring.

RightTrack stands out for having a shorter review period than most telematics apps and focusing on fewer driving behaviors. This could make it easier for some drivers to receive a safe driving discount — but the tradeoff is that, unlike some programs, RightTrack can raise your rates if it detects unsafe driving.

Program Discount amount Key tracking data Program review period Premium increase possibility Liberty Mutual RightTrack Up to 30 percent Braking, acceleration, nighttime driving 90 days Yes Allstate DriveWise 40 percent or more (savings varies by state and includes a discount and performance awards) Speed, braking, driving during high-risk times (e.g. nights and weekends) One policy term for discount eligibility, and performance awards are calculated every policy term that has 12 months of driving data Yes Progressive Snapshot $94 average discount at sign-up (not available in Hawaii or New York); $231 average discount at renewal once data is collected Braking, acceleration, nighttime driving, mileage, phone activity One policy term Yes State Farm Drive Safe and Save Up to 30 percent; discount adjusted at each policy renewal Acceleration, braking, cornering, phone distraction, speed One policy term No

Frequently asked questions