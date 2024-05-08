Liberty Mutual RightTrack review
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our .
Liberty Mutual’s RightTrack telematics program offers potential auto insurance discounts for drivers who practice safe driving habits during a 90-day review period. Safe drivers can earn up to 30 percent off core coverage, but RightTrack could also raise your rates if it detects risky driving, and your discount will shrink if some drivers on the policy choose not to participate. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team breaks down how the RightTrack program works and how to decide if it’s right for you.
What is Liberty Mutual RightTrack?
Liberty Mutual’s telematics program, RightTrack, is designed to lower the cost of car insurance for drivers who practice safe driving habits on the road. Program participants agree to send driving data to Liberty Mutual via a mobile app or plug-in device in exchange for a potential discount of up to 30 percent off base coverage like liability, comprehensive, collision and medical payments coverage.
The result: Drivers can get a premium that’s more closely tailored to how they drive, and Liberty Mutual can incentivize safe driving behavior with the potential to reduce accident claims.
How does Liberty Mutual RightTrack work?
RightTrack is available for Liberty Mutual auto insurance policyholders in all states except Alaska, California, Hawaii, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota and South Dakota. In most states, the program uses a mobile app to track driver behavior, and all drivers on the policy are encouraged to download the app separately to track their driving. In New York, drivers are mailed a small plug-in device because state insurance regulations do not allow mobile app tracking of vehicles. Most drivers are eligible for an automatic 10 percent discount simply for enrolling in RightTrack.
Once the app or device is installed, participants need to drive normally for 90 days and try to avoid unsafe driving habits. With each driving trip, the Liberty Mutual mobile app or plug-in device records the driver’s behaviors, including hard braking, acceleration, nighttime driving and the number of miles driven. In most states, the app will also record rush hour driving, frequency at lower speeds and distracted driving, as measured by telematics data such as phone motion.
At the end of the 90-day review period, Liberty Mutual reviews driver data and applies a discount based on driving behavior to the policy. Drivers who score well in the program are eligible for a discount of up to 30 percent on their Liberty Mutual auto insurance policy, but the discount may be diminished if some drivers on the policy don’t participate in the program. In addition, if your driving habits are significantly unsafe, it’s possible to see your premium go up at the end of the review period.
To participate in RightTrack using the app, you will need a smartphone that has GPS location capabilities as well as an accelerometer, gyroscope and proximity sensors. Some Android phones don’t have these features. iPads, tablets and Windows phones are also not compatible.
What does Liberty Mutual RightTrack monitor?
The RightTrack app collects a long list of telematics data, including:
- Acceleration
- Braking
- Location
- Speed
- Idle time
- Turn signals
However, not all of these factors are directly applied to your discount. According to Liberty Mutual, the three key driving behaviors that RightTrack monitors in most states are braking, acceleration and nighttime driving. Rush hour driving, frequency at low speeds and distracted driving may also factor into your discount in many states.
How much money can you save with Liberty Mutual RightTrack?
Your car insurance savings with RightTrack will depend on your base insurance premium as well as your driving behavior during the review period and whether all drivers on the policy participate in RightTrack.
Liberty Mutual advertises an immediate 10 percent discount for drivers who enroll in RightTrack, along with a total discount of up to 30 percent after the review period is complete. However, if not all drivers on the policy participate, the final discount will be smaller.
You can also end up seeing your premium increase after participating in RightTrack if the program detects risky driving behavior.
Liberty Mutual RightTrack discounts
RightTrack offers two auto insurance discounts:
- Participation discount: An immediate 10 percent participation discount is applied to participants’ policies upon enrollment.
- Safe driving discount: After driving for 90 days following enrollment, drivers will receive a discount of up to 30 percent at their next policy renewal.
These discounts may vary by state and apply only to base coverage, including liability, collision, comprehensive, uninsured/underinsured motorist and personal injury protection (PIP), and not to fixed expenses on your policy.
Should I enroll in Liberty Mutual RightTrack?
Enrolling RightTrack could help Liberty Mutual customers looking to save on car insurance to get cheaper coverage. It may be particularly helpful for young drivers whose policies are priced based on group risk factors that might not reflect how they actually drive. By allowing Liberty Mutual to track your driving, you could break free of the risk factors associated with your demographics and earn a discount based on how you actually drive — but only if you practice safe driving habits.
Because RightTrack can raise your rates for unsafe driving and diminishes your discount if some drivers on the policy don’t participate, it’s important to talk through the decision with everyone on your policy. It may not be an effective savings tool for households with mixed driving safety or for anyone who frequently needs to drive at night, which is classified as an unsafe driving habit for telematics purposes.
Liberty Mutual’s mobile app, which includes RightTrack, has generally positive reviews from users, with an average of 4.8 stars from iPhone users across 381,000 reviews and 4.6 stars from Android users across 149,000 reviews. Key complaints from RightTrack users include the app failing to log trips or logging incorrect information, while other users report that the app was easy to use for insurance savings.
Pros and cons of Liberty Mutual RightTrack
Every driver has unique needs when it comes to car insurance. To help you decide if RightTrack is a good fit, you may want to review the pros and cons.
Pros
- 30 percent discount could offer significant auto insurance savings
- Program review period is shorter than some other telematics programs
- Mobile app allows drivers to track and improve habits
Cons
- Final discount could be less than the initial participation discount
- Possibility for premium increases for drivers with poor driving habits
- Discount amount can be reduced if not all drivers listed on the policy participate
How does Liberty Mutual RightTrack compare to other programs?
Liberty Mutual’s RightTrack is similar to the telematics programs that other car insurance carriers offer. These programs generally work in the same way: the policyholder and other drivers listed on the policy download an app on their smartphone that is able to monitor their driving in real time. In a few states, telematics programs may be banned or limited to in-vehicle devices for monitoring.
RightTrack stands out for having a shorter review period than most telematics apps and focusing on fewer driving behaviors. This could make it easier for some drivers to receive a safe driving discount — but the tradeoff is that, unlike some programs, RightTrack can raise your rates if it detects unsafe driving.
|Program
|Discount amount
|Key tracking data
|Program review period
|Premium increase possibility
|Liberty Mutual RightTrack
|Up to 30 percent
|Braking, acceleration, nighttime driving
|90 days
|Yes
|Allstate DriveWise
|40 percent or more (savings varies by state and includes a discount and performance awards)
|Speed, braking, driving during high-risk times (e.g. nights and weekends)
|One policy term for discount eligibility, and performance awards are calculated every policy term that has 12 months of driving data
|Yes
|Progressive Snapshot
|$94 average discount at sign-up (not available in Hawaii or New York); $231 average discount at renewal once data is collected
|Braking, acceleration, nighttime driving, mileage, phone activity
|One policy term
|Yes
|State Farm Drive Safe and Save
|Up to 30 percent; discount adjusted at each policy renewal
|Acceleration, braking, cornering, phone distraction, speed
|One policy term
|No
Frequently asked questions
-
-
No single insurer is the best auto insurance company for all drivers. Differences in pricing models, customer service, coverage offerings, discounts and more could make one insurer a better pick for your unique risk profile and insurance needs than another. Comparing rates based on your profile is the most direct way to find a company that offers the best fit for your priorities and needs.
-
Yes, it is free to enroll in the RightTrack Liberty Mutual program. If you are generally a safe and careful driver, it could save you money. In most states, you will participate through the use of an app you install on your smartphone. In New York, however, where this app is not allowed, you can only participate by using a plug-in device that the company mails to you for free.
-
Yes, the RightTrack app monitors speed. Liberty Mutual doesn’t list speeding among the unsafe driving behaviors the program looks for, but acceleration is listed as an unsafe behavior that could reduce your discount or even raise your rates.
-
That depends on your driving habits. The most you could possibly save would be 30 percent off the cost of base coverage after 90 days of driving. You receive an instant 10 percent discount when you enroll in the program. If you are a risky driver, however, you may see a price increase in your premium.
-
Liberty Mutual RightTrack reviews from iPhone and Android users are generally positive. Some of the more common Liberty Mutual RightTrack complaints are related to customer service. A few policyholders complain that they struggle to understand how to best use the app, but when they call the company with questions, they are dissatisfied with the response. Another issue is related to the app flagging some driving practices that are not related to bad driving practices. A few policyholders have had issues with the app not working at all, logging them out at inopportune moments or having the app not working properly, such as not showing maps even when installed correctly.
-
Related Articles
The best health savings account (HSA) providers of 2024
Car insurance for high-risk drivers in New York
Road rage statistics and facts in 2024