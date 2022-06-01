Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Liberty Mutual insurance review 2024
At a glance
Auto
4.1
Cost & ratings
3.5
Coverage
5.0
Support
4.3
Home
3.2
Cost & ratings
2.3
Coverage
5.0
Support
2.7
About Bankrate Score
Bankrate's Take
Policyholders who value digital capabilities and robust discounts over customer and claims satisfaction might consider Liberty Mutual as their company of choice.
Liberty Mutual may be a good choice for customers seeking several types of insurance products and enjoy the flexibility of working both with an agent and through digital self-service. From basic auto and home insurance to life, small business and commercial, Liberty Mutual may be able to meet all your coverage needs in one company.
New
As of October 1, 2023, Liberty Mutual is no longer offering business owners policies (BOP) in California. Policyholders who bundled their small office, retail or restaurant policies with their homeowner and auto policies will receive nonrenewal notices starting in December 2023. Liberty Mutual continues to offer commercial and property and casualty insurance in California as of publication.
Liberty Mutual car insurance
Liberty Mutual’s car insurance product earned a Bankrate Score of 4.1 out of 5. The company ranked well in terms of mobile app accessibility, financial strength, coverage options and available discounts. However, it received a below-average rating of 866 out of 1,000 from J.D. Power for auto claims satisfaction.
In addition to the standard car insurance coverage options, Liberty Mutual stands out for offering several uncommon add-ons that may expand your coverage. Its auto insurance options include:
- Lifetime repair guarantee: As long as you use Liberty Mutual-approved shops, the company will arrange your repairs and guarantee them for as long as you own your vehicle.
- Better car replacement: For older vehicles that are totaled, the insurer may give you enough cash to buy a car one model year newer and with 15,000 fewer miles.
- Teachers’ auto insurance: This unique policy for teachers may offer extra coverage related to incidents of vandalism, collisions and personal property damage or losses that occur while at school or driving to and from work. This option is not available in all states.
- Mexico insurance: If you are planning to drive into Mexico, you can purchase special coverage from MexPro through Liberty Mutual. Standard auto insurance policies do not apply in Mexico.
Pros and cons of Liberty Mutual car insurance
When looking for car insurance, it may be important to consider more than one carrier, as not all companies are the right fit for every driver. Consider this review of Liberty Mutual car insurance pros and cons to help you compare car insurance companies:
-
Special coverage through MexPro available for drivers taking their car to Mexico
-
Received above-average score in J.D. Power’s 2023 Digital Experience Study for shopping and service
-
Numerous discounts available to help save on premium
-
Received below-average score in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study
-
Higher-than-average number of complaints registered with the NAIC for private passenger auto insurance
-
Below-average scores in regions of the J.D. Power 2023 Auto Insurance Study where it was scored
Liberty Mutual car insurance cost
As average rates for Liberty Mutual car insurance policies are not available, the best way to gauge how much a policy with the carrier might cost you is to reach out to the company for a quote. This can be done by reaching out to a Liberty Mutual agent or starting a quote online. While comparing your quote against the national average cost of car insurance could be helpful, keep in mind that your final quote may vary due to insurance rating factors like where you live, the type of car you drive, driving history and more.
Liberty Mutual car insurance discounts
If cheap car insurance is a priority for you, Liberty Mutual offers a wide range of discounts that might help you save on your car insurance. Some of Liberty Mutual’s car insurance discounts include:
Liberty Mutual home insurance
According to our Liberty Mutual home insurance review of coverage offerings, discount options, digital tool availability and third-party scores, Bankrate's insurance experts assigned the company's home insurance product a Bankrate Score of 3.2 out of 5.
Liberty Mutual scored highly in terms of coverage options and discounts. However, the company ranked below the industry average in J.D. Power's 2023 U.S. Home Insurance Study, placing near the bottom of the list of major providers. Liberty Mutual may be a good choice for home insurance shoppers looking for online policy management and extensive policy options. However, if you want above-average customer service, you may want to look elsewhere.
Liberty Mutual's home insurance policies include standard coverage types, including dwelling, personal property, liability and additional living expenses, plus a variety of extras. Some of the add-on coverage types available from Liberty Mutual include:
- Blanket jewelry: Homeowners who keep expensive jewelry in their home may benefit from blanket jewelry coverage, which could replace your jewelry if it gets lost or stolen with no deductible or appraisal needed.
- Water backup: This endorsement covers water damage that occurs to your home from a covered backup or overflow not related to flooding.
- Inflation protection: When your policy renews, inflation protection coverage automatically adjusts your coverage limits based on changes in inflation.
- Personal property replacement cost: This optional coverage is designed to replace your personal property at today's market value if damaged during a covered event.
Pros and cons of Liberty Mutual homeowners insurance
When requesting home insurance quotes, comparing carriers may help you see which ones might fit your needs and budget. Here’s a summary of Liberty Mutual home insurance pros and cons identified by our insurance editorial team:
-
Wide array of available discounts
-
Variety of potential coverage options for policy customization
-
Available in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.
-
Scored near the bottom in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Home Insurance Study
-
Financial strength ratings from AM Best may be higher with other carriers
-
Scored below average in J.D. Power's 2023 Property Claims Satisfaction Study
Liberty Mutual home insurance cost
The average cost of Liberty Mutual home insurance is not available. However, by reaching out to an agent or starting a quote online, you may be able to get an idea of how much a home insurance policy might cost based on criteria like where you live, the size of your home and the coverage options you need. You could also compare your quote with the average cost of homeowners insurance to see where your premium falls.
Liberty Mutual home insurance discounts
Liberty Mutual offers a wide range of common discounts that could help you lower the cost of your homeowners insurance premium, especially if you are looking for cheap home insurance. The company also offers a few less common home insurance discounts, including:
Liberty Mutual life insurance
Liberty Mutual’s life insurance options may be somewhat limited compared to many other life insurance companies. The company only offers term and whole life insurance, along with a few riders to help you customize coverage. Liberty Mutual also offers a network of local agents that may help you choose and navigate your life insurance policy.
- Term life insurance: Term life insurance offers short-term coverage for 10, 15, 20 or 30 years. There is a death benefit, and your premium will never change during the term. Liberty Mutual’s term life insurance policies include a built-in conversion guarantee and the option to convert to permanent coverage at any time.
- Whole life insurance: Whole life insurance may build cash value, offers a tax-free death benefit and has level premiums. Liberty Mutual offers several different types of whole life insurance, including simplified issues and single premium coverage.
Pros and cons of Liberty Mutual life insurance
Each life insurance carrier has its own set of product offerings and policy terms. Although the cost of life insurance may be different for every individual, life insurance quotes do not typically vary as much between companies as auto or home insurance quotes. However, comparing carriers may still be helpful if you're looking for cheap life insurance. Here’s an overview of Liberty Mutual life insurance that may help you decide whether to obtain a quote:
-
Guaranteed insurability option available for policyholders
-
Wide array of optional riders to choose from
-
Built-in conversion for term life insurance
-
Life insurance not rated by J.D. Power
-
Medical exam may be required
-
More limited types of life insurance compared to some competitors
Liberty Mutual life insurance endorsements
Liberty Mutual offers several life insurance endorsements, or riders, that may help policyholders customize their coverage. These riders include:
Compare Liberty Mutual with other insurers
Liberty Mutual may not be the right carrier for everyone. If you have some doubts after this Liberty Mutual Insurance review, you might want to consider these alternatives:
|
Featured
Liberty Mutual
Read review Read Bankrate's full liberty Mutual Insurance review
|
Farmers
Read review Read Bankrate's full Farmers Insurance review
|
USAA
Read review Read Bankrate's full USAA Insurance review
|
Amica
Read review Read Bankrate's full Amica Insurance review
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Liberty Mutual may be a good choice for customers seeking several types of insurance products and enjoy the flexibility of working both with an agent and through digital self-service. From basic auto and home insurance to life, small business and commercial, Liberty Mutual may be able to meet all your coverage needs in one company.
|
Farmers and Liberty Mutual both came in below average in the 2023 J.D. Property Claims Satisfaction Study, but Farmers outperformed Liberty Mutual in the corresponding 2023 Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. Farmers also offers unique coverage options, especially compared to other nationally available carriers.
|
USAA only writes policies for active duty military members, veterans and qualifying family members. If you fall within its membership requirements, USAA could be the right fit as it offers very high customer satisfaction scores across the board as well as coverage options and discounts tailored to the needs of the military community. USAA also consistently tops J.D. Power studies for customer satisfaction, although it is not technically ranked due to eligibility restrictions.
|
Similar to Liberty Mutual, Amica also writes home, auto and life insurance policies for those who want to manage all their insurance needs in one place, but its policy offerings are limited in some states. The carrier came in first place in J.D. Power's 2022 home and auto claims satisfaction studies, so it may be a great option for shoppers who value service.
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
No rates available
|
$1,598
|
$1,361
|
$1,467
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
No rates available
|
$1,664
|
$969
|
$2,996
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
656/1,000
|
689/1,000
|
720/1,000
|
714/1,000
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
538/1,000
|
547/1,000
|
498/1,000
|
516/1,000
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
A (Excellent)
|
A (Excellent)
|
A++ (Superior)
|
A+ (Superior)
Is Liberty Mutual a good insurance company?
Liberty Mutual offers a variety of insurance products, including home, auto, renters, motorcycle, pet, life and more to customers throughout all 50 states and Washington, D.C. One of the factors that stands out with Liberty Mutual is the wide range of discounts, which may make it a competitive option for budget-conscious shoppers.
The company offers an accessible online portal and mobile app for policyholders who prefer to manage their policies online, but gets lower-than-average digital service and shopping scores from J.D. Power. These mixed customer service reviews may be a drawback for customers who prioritize a positive customer experience for all of their insurance products.
Liberty Mutual customer satisfaction
When it comes to choosing your insurance company, customer service may be as important as price. You might be communicating with your company during a stressful or unexpected event, and knowing you can depend on a satisfactory experience could be a priority.
To that end, we reviewed customer service studies conducted by third-party agencies like J.D. Power, which annually surveys customers with different insurance carriers and insurance products about their experience and then grades the carriers on a 1,000-point scale.
|Study or Rating Agency
|Liberty Mutual
|Industry average
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|686/1,000
|702/1,000
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|538/1,000
|521/1,000
|AM Best rating
|A (Excellent)
|N/A
Liberty Mutual's auto insurance product gets mixed reviews from third-party customer satisfaction rating agencies. Despite performing fairly well in the J.D. Power 2023 Digital Experience Study, the company comes in below average in other J.D. Power customer satisfaction studies, including in all regions of the 2023 Auto Insurance Study where it was ranked.
Liberty Mutual customer complaints
We also evaluated customer complaints filed with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). The NAIC Complaint Index has a baseline of 1.00, meaning that companies with an index above 1.00 receive more complaints than expected for a company of its size and vice versa.
Liberty Mutual has nearly four times the expected number of complaints with the NAIC than expected for its homeowners insurance.
Other Liberty Mutual tools and benefits
The following services may make Liberty Mutual a compelling choice for certain shoppers.
- Landlord insurance: If you rent a property to tenants, you may want to cover your assets with insurance specifically designed for landlords.
- Small business insurance: Liberty Mutual offers small business insurance with coverage options that include commercial auto, workers compensation, umbrella and equipment breakdown. Coverage is not available in California after October 2023.
- Umbrella insurance: Umbrella insurance provides additional liability insurance, which may be useful to cover injuries and property damage that you’re responsible for and/or fees associated with a lawsuit.
- Highly-rated mobile app: Liberty Mutual’s app allows customers to access ID cards, request roadside assistance, track claims and manage a policy quickly and easily. It has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 on the App Store and a rating of 4.6 out of 5 on Google Play.
Frequently asked questions about Liberty Mutual
Bankrate Score methodology
Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto and home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.