Liberty Mutual insurance review 2024

Liberty Mutual may be a good choice for customers seeking several types of insurance products and enjoy the flexibility of working both with an agent and through digital self-service. From basic auto and home insurance to life, small business and commercial, Liberty Mutual may be able to meet all your coverage needs in one company.

Farmers and Liberty Mutual both came in below average in the 2023 J.D. Property Claims Satisfaction Study, but Farmers outperformed Liberty Mutual in the corresponding 2023 Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. Farmers also offers unique coverage options, especially compared to other nationally available carriers.

USAA only writes policies for active duty military members, veterans and qualifying family members. If you fall within its membership requirements, USAA could be the right fit as it offers very high customer satisfaction scores across the board as well as coverage options and discounts tailored to the needs of the military community. USAA also consistently tops J.D. Power studies for customer satisfaction, although it is not technically ranked due to eligibility restrictions.