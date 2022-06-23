Farmers auto insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

At a glance

3.8 Rating: 3.8 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Caret Down Auto Rating: 3.8 stars out of 5 3.8 Caret Down Cost & ratings Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 3.5 Coverage Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4.0 Support Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5 4.3 About Bankrate Score Bankrate's take Policyholders who value customized car and home insurance and robust coverage options, like life, pet or commercial insurance, might consider Farmers as their company of choice. Company overview

Average rates from Farmers

Company details Who Farmers may be good for: Since Farmers offers online options that allow customers to view their policy, make payments and process changes, it may be a good option for policyholders who like the flexibility of directly working with an agent when they need it and handling things themselves when they don't. Who Farmers may not be good for: Farmers may not be a good choice for policyholders who's main priority is customer service and affordability. It has lower-than-average customer satisfaction rates and tends to have higher-than-average policy premiums for auto policies. Avg. annual auto insurance premium for full coverage: $1,598

Avg. annual auto insurance premium for min coverage: $534 Customer service: 1-888-327-6335

1-888-327-6335 Sales : Find a local agent

: Find a local agent Claims: 1-800-435-7764

1-800-435-7764 Billing : Call customer service or pay online

: Call customer service or pay online Website: farmers.com

farmers.com Customer service mailing address: 6301 Owensmouth Avenue

Woodland Hills, CA 91367

Billing mailing address: P.O.Box 0991, Carol Stream, IL 60132-0991

State Availability: Farmers has various products available in all 50 states and Washington D.C. However, it does not offer all products in all states. For auto and home, coverage is available in all states except Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. South Carolina has Farmers auto insurance but home insurance is not available. Recently it has stopped writing auto and home policies in Florida and limiting home coverage in California. Farmers life insurance is not available in New York or Florida. Its website does not give a complete list of exactly where it is available.

New What’s new with Farmers? Starting in 2023, Farmers Insurance pulled out of Florida and is no longer offering auto, home or umbrella policies. Farmers is also limiting the amount of new home insurance policies it writes in California. This decision was made due to the increased risk of disasters and rising rebuilding costs.

Farmers car insurance

Farmers Insurance earned a Bankrate Score of 3.8 out of 5. Although the company offers robust coverage options that may not be found with other carriers, it fell short due to its lower-than-average digital service score from J.D. Power. Still, based on Bankrate’s assessment, Farmers may be a good choice for drivers who want to personalize their car insurance policy. Farmers may be among the best car insurance companies when it comes to coverage options. On top of standard coverage types, drivers may also be able to add options like new car replacement, accident forgiveness and full windshield and glass coverage. If your car insurance policy includes optional collision and comprehensive coverage, Farmers even provides an add-on option for customized equipment coverage to insure any vehicle additions, like aftermarket stereos and custom wheels.

Pros and cons

Car insurance cost

Farmers car insurance discounts Pros and cons of Farmers car insurance When requesting car insurance quotes, you may find it helpful to compare perks and drawbacks for each provider. This practice may help you differentiate one carrier from another, and it may be an easy way to evaluate a company holistically. Here are some of the pros and cons we identified with Farmers auto insurance. Pros Robust coverage options are offered that may not be available with other carriers

Tens of thousands of agents located across the country

Fewer-than-average customer complaints regarding private passenger auto, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Cons Low customer satisfaction per J.D. Power scores

Lower-than-average J.D. Power digital service score

Customer service is not available 24/7 Farmers car insurance cost Based on Bankrate’s study of average annual premiums from Quadrant Information Services, the average cost of car insurance with Farmers is $1,598 per year for full coverage and $534 for minimum coverage. This is 21 percent lower than the national average cost of car insurance, which is $2,014 per year for full coverage, and 14 percent lower than the national average for minimum coverage at $622 per year. Farmers car insurance rates by driving history Car insurance companies may use several rating factors to calculate how much you pay for car insurance and your driving history may be one of the most significant. Some incidents are weighed more heavily than others between insurance companies. For example, the table below demonstrates how your Farmers car insurance premium could be impacted by an at-fault accident compared to the increase you may experience after receiving a speeding ticket. Please note that not all insurance companies will offer policies to drivers with DUI in their driving history. Farmers full coverage premium National full coverage premium Clean driving history $1,598 $2,014 Speeding ticket conviction $1,986 $2,427 At-fault accident $2,244 $2,854 DUI conviction $2,727 $3,091 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. Farmers car insurance quotes by age When comparing car insurance rates, age is another rating that may impact your premium. Drivers aged 15 to 20 make up nearly 8 percent of all fatal car accidents. To offset the higher risk that young drivers carry, car insurance companies typically charge them a higher premium. However, how much more a young driver pays for car insurance may depend on if they are listed on their parents’ policy as an additional driver or if they purchase a policy on their own, as demonstrated by the tables below. Please note that these average premiums are based on a clean driving record. Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their parents’ policy Farmers full coverage premium National full coverage premium Age 16 $3,085 $4,392 Age 17 $2,900 $4,102 Age 18 $2,752 $3,837 Age 19 $2,549 $3,345 Age 20 $2,406 $3,149 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy Farmers full coverage premium National full coverage premium Age 18 $6,567 $6,110 Age 25 $1,834 $2,473 Age 30 $1,641 $2,125 Age 40 $1,598 $2,014 Age 60 $1,375 $1,824 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. Farmers car insurance discounts Finding the cheapest car insurance company is a motivating factor for many consumers. While Farmers’ average premium may be lower than the national average, the company also offers many discounts that may help you save on car insurance. Please note that discount availability and savings amount may vary depending on your state. Good payer discount Caret Down You could be eligible for a discount if you have no late payments for 12 months. Shared family car discount Caret Down This discount could apply to your car insurance if there is a single driver aged 20 or younger in the household and there are more drivers than vehicles on the policy (excluding cars in storage). Signal discount Caret Down Farmers offers Signal, a usage-based telematics program that may reward drivers for safe driving habits. By downloading the mobile app and participating in the program, drivers could earn a discount and be entered to win monthly rewards for maintaining a safe driving score. The app even features CrashAssist, which utilizes sensors within your mobile phone to help detect accidents when they occur and request emergency services if needed. Alternative fuel discount Caret Down Policyholders in California who drive a vehicle that is powered by anything other than gasoline-only (a hybrid or electric vehicle, for instance) could save on their car insurance. Distant student discount Caret Down If your child lives at a school that is at least 100 miles away from home and does not have regular access to a vehicle, you could earn a discount. ePolicy discount Caret Down You may get a discount if you agree to receive your policy documents electronically rather than in paper form.

Farmers life insurance

Farmers insurance may be a good choice for shoppers looking for a variety of life insurance products and who prefer to keep their policies under one roof. Having all your insurance needs in one convenient place could make it easier to manage your policies and make changes when needed. Farmers New World Life Insurance Company underwrites Farmers life insurance, and its offerings may be robust compared to some carriers. To accommodate different needs, Farmers and its underwriting company offer two types of term life, along with whole and universal life. In addition to these policy types, you can customize your life insurance with one (or more) of the riders the company has available. Depending on your needs and rating factors, you may not need to take a medical exam to qualify for coverage.

Pros and cons

Farmers life insurance endorsements Pros and cons of Farmers life insurance Finding the best life insurance may be an important part of a well-rounded financial plan, no matter what stage of life you may be in. This list of pros and cons may help you decide if Farmers life insurance fits your needs. Pros No medical exam required in many cases

Multiple policy types and riders available

No maximum death benefit limit on Farmers Value Term life policies Cons No guaranteed acceptance life insurance policy offered

Not rated by J.D. Power

Unable to finalize purchase online. Must work with an agent. Farmers life insurance endorsements If you're shopping for life insurance, you may benefit from comparing quotes or seeking professional counsel provided by a licensed insurance agent or your financial advisor, especially if you’re unfamiliar with the different types of plans. Farmers life insurance policies can be personalized for specific needs by adding life insurance endorsements or riders. Some Farmers’ life insurance endorsements include: Waiver of premium endorsement Caret Down This option may help pay for policy premiums if you become disabled and lose your job. Critical illness endorsement Caret Down This rider may pay a sum if you are diagnosed with a specific illness, such as cancer, heart attack or stroke. Accelerated death benefit endorsement Caret Down If you are diagnosed with a terminal illness during your policy term, you may be able to collect a portion of your death benefit if you carry this endorsement on your life insurance policy.

Tax-deferred savings benefit if premiums are paid

3 variations of permanent insurance: whole life, universal life and variable life include investment component Term life insurance is precisely what the name implies: an insurance policy that is good for a specific term of time. Fixed premium over term

No savings benefits

Compare Farmers with other insurers

After reading this Farmers insurance review, you might not feel that Farmers is the best fit for your insurance needs. If so, you might want to consider requesting quotes from the companies below:

Badge 1 Featured Farmers Rating: 3.4 stars out of 5 3.4 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Farmers Insurance review Select an option Farmers The Hartford Liberty Mutual American Family Caret Down The Hartford Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5 3.7 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full The Hartford Insurance review Select an option Farmers The Hartford Liberty Mutual American Family Caret Down Liberty Mutual Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5 3.7 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Liberty Mutual Insurance review Select an option Farmers The Hartford Liberty Mutual American Family Caret Down American Family Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 3.5 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full American Family Insurance review Overview Overview Overview Overview Policyholders who value customized car insurance and robust coverage options, like life or commercial insurance, might consider Farmers as their company of choice. Individuals who are 50 or older may find that The Hartford offers specialized policy options and discounts for their demographic. However, you must be a member of the American Association of Retired People (AARP) to be eligible. As the fifth-largest property and casualty insurer by market share, Liberty Mutual could be another option if you prefer a major national insurance company, especially if you reside in a state where Farmers does not offer your desired product type. Liberty Mutual also offers more advertised life insurance riders than Farmers. AmFam could be a good option to explore if you prefer a premier regional insurance carrier and you live in one of the 19 states where AmFam offers auto and life insurance through its network of exclusive agents. Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate $1,598 $2,104 No rates available $1,700 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service 694/1,000 707/1,000 656/1,000 568/1,000 .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping 547/1,000 515/1,000 538/1,000 549/1,000 AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating A (Excellent) A+ (Superior) A (Excellent) A (Excellent)

Is Farmers Insurance a good insurance company?

Bankrate’s insurance editorial team includes licensed agents who are committed to helping you evaluate a company on coverage offerings, price, availability and digital tools. We aim to use our real-world experience to bring you the information you may need to make an informed decision regarding your insurance policy. Based on our assessment, Farmers insurance might be a good choice if you don’t mind spending a little extra for robust coverage options. With its wide array of insurance products, Farmers may also be best for shoppers who prefer to keep their policies with the same company. On the other hand, policyholders looking for the cheapest rates may want to look elsewhere, as Farmers tends to have higher-than-average premiums. Additionally, Farmers’ digital service may be lacking, according to the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study. The best way to determine if Farmers is a good company for you may be to request a quote.

Farmers customer satisfaction Although cheap insurance is a priority for many, price might not be your only consideration when shopping for new coverage. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team understands that customer satisfaction may be top-of-mind for some, so we look to various third-party scores to evaluate this important metric. One way we gauge an insurance company’s customer satisfaction is through studies conducted by J.D. Power. Each year, this rating company scores and ranks insurance companies in several subject areas, like overall customer satisfaction, claims satisfaction and digital experience satisfaction using a “best of” number on a 1,000-point rating scale. Financial stability is also a valuable consideration. AM Best analyzes financial strength and creditworthiness which is a strong indicator of a company's ability to honor outstanding claims. Study or Rating agency Farmers Industry average 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service 689/1,000 702/1,000 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping 547/1,000 521/1,000 AM Best rating A (Excellent) N/A

In every region that Farmers was included in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, the company fell far below average in terms of overall customer satisfaction. In fact, Farmers took last place in the Florida, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Southwest regions. However, regarding claims, Farmers scored above the industry average in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. This could indicate that while customers aren’t happy with the customer service, they are seemingly satisfied with how Farmers handles its auto claims. J.D. Power Auto Claims Satisfaction Study

Farmers customer complaints How many customer complaints a company receives is also a good indication of how customers feel about its service. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) produces an annual complaint index report assessing the frequency of complaints lodged against insurance companies. The index employs a baseline of 1.0. Scores below 1.0 indicate that a provider had fewer complaints than expected for a company its size and vice versa.

According to the NAIC, Farmers customer complaint score fluctuates between more and less than average depending on the year. In 2021, Farmers received fewer complaints than average but had slightly more complaints than average in 2020 and 2022. Since this NAIC index may conflict with customer satisfaction, as reported by J.D. Power, drivers who prioritize customer service may want to do further research on Farmers car insurance before making a decision.

Other Farmers tools and benefits Personal auto insurance isn’t the only kind of vehicle coverage that Farmers offers. The company also provides insurance policies and endorsements across several additional insurance products. Recreational vehicle coverage : Farmers offers policies for motorcycles, boats, watercraft and collectible cars, as well as larger vehicles like RVs, motorhomes and travel trailers.

: Farmers offers policies for motorcycles, boats, watercraft and collectible cars, as well as larger vehicles like RVs, motorhomes and travel trailers. TrueCar : Farmers car shopping service, TrueCar, connects car buyers with certified auto dealers across the country. By shopping with TrueCar, buyers are able to view a vehicle’s price and see if it is currently higher or lower than its current market value in their area.

: Farmers car shopping service, TrueCar, connects car buyers with certified auto dealers across the country. By shopping with TrueCar, buyers are able to view a vehicle’s price and see if it is currently higher or lower than its current market value in their area. Life Compass : Farmers’ Life Compass feature allows you to complete a short quiz to help you understand which life insurance products may suit you based on your goals and financial situation. From there, you can request a life insurance quote online or bring the results to a local Farmers agent if you have more questions.

: Farmers’ Life Compass feature allows you to complete a short quiz to help you understand which life insurance products may suit you based on your goals and financial situation. From there, you can request a life insurance quote online or bring the results to a local Farmers agent if you have more questions. Commercial insurance : Farmers provides businesses with a wide array of coverages including property, liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, commercial umbrella and group life plans.

: Farmers provides businesses with a wide array of coverages including property, liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, commercial umbrella and group life plans. Financial products: In addition to its life insurance policies, Farmers offers customers an opportunity to invest through mutual funds, IRAs, college savings plans and annuities.

Frequently asked questions about Farmers

How do you file a claim with Farmers? Caret Down Farmers makes it easy to file a claim, which is helpful since it can be a rather stressful experience. You can file a claim with Farmers by: Calling 1-800-435-7764, or 1-877-732-5266 for Spanish speakers Reporting the claim on the company’s online claims portal Filing the claim through the mobile app To make the process go faster, have your policy number and pertinent information available. For auto and home claims, have contact information for any witnesses, pictures from the accident site or home damage, and be prepared to answer some basic questions about what occurred.

Does Farmers have a corporate sustainability program? Caret Down Social responsibility is a core part of Farmers’ Insurance culture, both to its employees and the wider community. The Farmers Family Fund was established in 2012 to help Farmers employees experiencing financial hardship, and has since provided nearly $2.5 million in grants. The company also encourages diversity and inclusion efforts, including sponsoring employee groups for a wide range of identities, backgrounds and ethnicities. Outside of the company, Farmers focuses its efforts on supporting communities that have been impacted by natural disasters. Each of the four nonprofits that Farmers has partnered with — SBP, Team Rubicon, Operation BBQ Relief and National First Responders Fund — share a purpose in responding quickly to communities affected by catastrophes. Farmers also often organize giving campaigns and match employee donations to these efforts.

Why did Farmers stop writing insurance in some states? Caret Down Farmer stopped offering auto, home and umbrella policies in Florida and is limiting the quantity and location of new home policies it offers in California. Both states experience a high risk of loss due to extreme weather, such as floods and wildfires. Due to inflated rebuilding costs and projected increase in claim frequency, many carriers started to limit their exposure in areas of the country prone to catastrophic loss.

Can I pay for all of my Farmers policies at once? Caret Down Farmers policies that share billing account numbers can be paid simultaneously online. If your policies have different billing numbers, you must make separate payments. Farmers may be able to combine multiple policies under the same account number, so reach out to your local agent for assistance.

Clock Wait 46 years of industry expertise Search 122 carriers reviewed Location 20.7K ZIP codes examined Dollar Coin 1.2M quotes analyzed

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits: Auto $100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our sample drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually. Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts. The rates for drivers ages 16–20 added to their parents’ policy reflect the good student and driver's training discounts applied. The rates for drivers aged 16-20 on their own policy do not include the good student and driver's training discounts. Additionally, 25-year-old rates are based on the driver as a renter and 30+ on the driver as a homeowner. Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our 2022 base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single at-fault accident. Bankrate Scores Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories. Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short. Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.

To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed. Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.

We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website. Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto and home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts. Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.