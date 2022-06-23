Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Farmers auto insurance review 2024
At a glance
Auto
3.8
Cost & ratings
3.5
Coverage
4.0
Support
4.3
About Bankrate Score
Bankrate's take
Policyholders who value customized car and home insurance and robust coverage options, like life, pet or commercial insurance, might consider Farmers as their company of choice.
Who Farmers may be good for: Since Farmers offers online options that allow customers to view their policy, make payments and process changes, it may be a good option for policyholders who like the flexibility of directly working with an agent when they need it and handling things themselves when they don't.
Who Farmers may not be good for: Farmers may not be a good choice for policyholders who's main priority is customer service and affordability. It has lower-than-average customer satisfaction rates and tends to have higher-than-average policy premiums for auto policies.
New
Starting in 2023, Farmers Insurance pulled out of Florida and is no longer offering auto, home or umbrella policies. Farmers is also limiting the amount of new home insurance policies it writes in California. This decision was made due to the increased risk of disasters and rising rebuilding costs.
Farmers car insurance
Farmers Insurance earned a Bankrate Score of 3.8 out of 5. Although the company offers robust coverage options that may not be found with other carriers, it fell short due to its lower-than-average digital service score from J.D. Power. Still, based on Bankrate’s assessment, Farmers may be a good choice for drivers who want to personalize their car insurance policy.
Farmers may be among the best car insurance companies when it comes to coverage options. On top of standard coverage types, drivers may also be able to add options like new car replacement, accident forgiveness and full windshield and glass coverage. If your car insurance policy includes optional collision and comprehensive coverage, Farmers even provides an add-on option for customized equipment coverage to insure any vehicle additions, like aftermarket stereos and custom wheels.
Pros and cons of Farmers car insurance
When requesting car insurance quotes, you may find it helpful to compare perks and drawbacks for each provider. This practice may help you differentiate one carrier from another, and it may be an easy way to evaluate a company holistically. Here are some of the pros and cons we identified with Farmers auto insurance.
-
Robust coverage options are offered that may not be available with other carriers
-
Tens of thousands of agents located across the country
-
Fewer-than-average customer complaints regarding private passenger auto, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
-
Low customer satisfaction per J.D. Power scores
-
Lower-than-average J.D. Power digital service score
-
Customer service is not available 24/7
Farmers car insurance cost
Based on Bankrate’s study of average annual premiums from Quadrant Information Services, the average cost of car insurance with Farmers is $1,598 per year for full coverage and $534 for minimum coverage. This is 21 percent lower than the national average cost of car insurance, which is $2,014 per year for full coverage, and 14 percent lower than the national average for minimum coverage at $622 per year.
Farmers car insurance rates by driving history
Car insurance companies may use several rating factors to calculate how much you pay for car insurance and your driving history may be one of the most significant. Some incidents are weighed more heavily than others between insurance companies. For example, the table below demonstrates how your Farmers car insurance premium could be impacted by an at-fault accident compared to the increase you may experience after receiving a speeding ticket.
Please note that not all insurance companies will offer policies to drivers with DUI in their driving history.
|Farmers full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Clean driving history
|$1,598
|$2,014
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$1,986
|$2,427
|At-fault accident
|$2,244
|$2,854
|DUI conviction
|$2,727
|$3,091
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Farmers car insurance quotes by age
When comparing car insurance rates, age is another rating that may impact your premium. Drivers aged 15 to 20 make up nearly 8 percent of all fatal car accidents. To offset the higher risk that young drivers carry, car insurance companies typically charge them a higher premium.
However, how much more a young driver pays for car insurance may depend on if they are listed on their parents’ policy as an additional driver or if they purchase a policy on their own, as demonstrated by the tables below. Please note that these average premiums are based on a clean driving record.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their parents’ policy
|Farmers full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Age 16
|$3,085
|$4,392
|Age 17
|$2,900
|$4,102
|Age 18
|$2,752
|$3,837
|Age 19
|$2,549
|$3,345
|Age 20
|$2,406
|$3,149
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy
Farmers car insurance discounts
Finding the cheapest car insurance company is a motivating factor for many consumers. While Farmers’ average premium may be lower than the national average, the company also offers many discounts that may help you save on car insurance. Please note that discount availability and savings amount may vary depending on your state.
Farmers life insurance
Farmers insurance may be a good choice for shoppers looking for a variety of life insurance products and who prefer to keep their policies under one roof. Having all your insurance needs in one convenient place could make it easier to manage your policies and make changes when needed.
Farmers New World Life Insurance Company underwrites Farmers life insurance, and its offerings may be robust compared to some carriers. To accommodate different needs, Farmers and its underwriting company offer two types of term life, along with whole and universal life. In addition to these policy types, you can customize your life insurance with one (or more) of the riders the company has available. Depending on your needs and rating factors, you may not need to take a medical exam to qualify for coverage.
Pros and cons of Farmers life insurance
Finding the best life insurance may be an important part of a well-rounded financial plan, no matter what stage of life you may be in. This list of pros and cons may help you decide if Farmers life insurance fits your needs.
-
No medical exam required in many cases
-
Multiple policy types and riders available
-
No maximum death benefit limit on Farmers Value Term life policies
-
No guaranteed acceptance life insurance policy offered
-
Not rated by J.D. Power
-
Unable to finalize purchase online. Must work with an agent.
Farmers life insurance endorsements
If you're shopping for life insurance, you may benefit from comparing quotes or seeking professional counsel provided by a licensed insurance agent or your financial advisor, especially if you’re unfamiliar with the different types of plans. Farmers life insurance policies can be personalized for specific needs by adding life insurance endorsements or riders. Some Farmers’ life insurance endorsements include:
Compare Farmers with other insurers
After reading this Farmers insurance review, you might not feel that Farmers is the best fit for your insurance needs. If so, you might want to consider requesting quotes from the companies below:
|
Featured
Farmers
Read review Read Bankrate's full Farmers Insurance review
|
The Hartford
Read review Read Bankrate's full The Hartford Insurance review
|
Liberty Mutual
Read review Read Bankrate's full Liberty Mutual Insurance review
|
American Family
Read review Read Bankrate's full American Family Insurance review
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Policyholders who value customized car insurance and robust coverage options, like life or commercial insurance, might consider Farmers as their company of choice.
|
Individuals who are 50 or older may find that The Hartford offers specialized policy options and discounts for their demographic. However, you must be a member of the American Association of Retired People (AARP) to be eligible.
|
As the fifth-largest property and casualty insurer by market share, Liberty Mutual could be another option if you prefer a major national insurance company, especially if you reside in a state where Farmers does not offer your desired product type. Liberty Mutual also offers more advertised life insurance riders than Farmers.
|
AmFam could be a good option to explore if you prefer a premier regional insurance carrier and you live in one of the 19 states where AmFam offers auto and life insurance through its network of exclusive agents.
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
$1,598
|
$2,104
|
No rates available
|
$1,700
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
694/1,000
|
707/1,000
|
656/1,000
|
568/1,000
|
.J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
.J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
.J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
.J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
547/1,000
|
515/1,000
|
538/1,000
|
549/1,000
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
A (Excellent)
|
A+ (Superior)
|
A (Excellent)
|
A (Excellent)
Is Farmers Insurance a good insurance company?
Bankrate’s insurance editorial team includes licensed agents who are committed to helping you evaluate a company on coverage offerings, price, availability and digital tools. We aim to use our real-world experience to bring you the information you may need to make an informed decision regarding your insurance policy.
Based on our assessment, Farmers insurance might be a good choice if you don’t mind spending a little extra for robust coverage options. With its wide array of insurance products, Farmers may also be best for shoppers who prefer to keep their policies with the same company. On the other hand, policyholders looking for the cheapest rates may want to look elsewhere, as Farmers tends to have higher-than-average premiums. Additionally, Farmers’ digital service may be lacking, according to the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study. The best way to determine if Farmers is a good company for you may be to request a quote.
Farmers customer satisfaction
Although cheap insurance is a priority for many, price might not be your only consideration when shopping for new coverage. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team understands that customer satisfaction may be top-of-mind for some, so we look to various third-party scores to evaluate this important metric.
One way we gauge an insurance company’s customer satisfaction is through studies conducted by J.D. Power. Each year, this rating company scores and ranks insurance companies in several subject areas, like overall customer satisfaction, claims satisfaction and digital experience satisfaction using a “best of” number on a 1,000-point rating scale. Financial stability is also a valuable consideration. AM Best analyzes financial strength and creditworthiness which is a strong indicator of a company's ability to honor outstanding claims.
|Study or Rating agency
|Farmers
|Industry average
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|689/1,000
|702/1,000
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|547/1,000
|521/1,000
|AM Best rating
|A (Excellent)
|N/A
In every region that Farmers was included in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, the company fell far below average in terms of overall customer satisfaction. In fact, Farmers took last place in the Florida, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Southwest regions. However, regarding claims, Farmers scored above the industry average in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. This could indicate that while customers aren’t happy with the customer service, they are seemingly satisfied with how Farmers handles its auto claims.
Farmers customer complaints
How many customer complaints a company receives is also a good indication of how customers feel about its service. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) produces an annual complaint index report assessing the frequency of complaints lodged against insurance companies. The index employs a baseline of 1.0. Scores below 1.0 indicate that a provider had fewer complaints than expected for a company its size and vice versa.
According to the NAIC, Farmers customer complaint score fluctuates between more and less than average depending on the year. In 2021, Farmers received fewer complaints than average but had slightly more complaints than average in 2020 and 2022. Since this NAIC index may conflict with customer satisfaction, as reported by J.D. Power, drivers who prioritize customer service may want to do further research on Farmers car insurance before making a decision.
Other Farmers tools and benefits
Personal auto insurance isn’t the only kind of vehicle coverage that Farmers offers. The company also provides insurance policies and endorsements across several additional insurance products.
- Recreational vehicle coverage: Farmers offers policies for motorcycles, boats, watercraft and collectible cars, as well as larger vehicles like RVs, motorhomes and travel trailers.
- TrueCar: Farmers car shopping service, TrueCar, connects car buyers with certified auto dealers across the country. By shopping with TrueCar, buyers are able to view a vehicle’s price and see if it is currently higher or lower than its current market value in their area.
- Life Compass: Farmers’ Life Compass feature allows you to complete a short quiz to help you understand which life insurance products may suit you based on your goals and financial situation. From there, you can request a life insurance quote online or bring the results to a local Farmers agent if you have more questions.
- Commercial insurance: Farmers provides businesses with a wide array of coverages including property, liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, commercial umbrella and group life plans.
- Financial products: In addition to its life insurance policies, Farmers offers customers an opportunity to invest through mutual funds, IRAs, college savings plans and annuities.
Frequently asked questions about Farmers
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:
Auto
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our sample drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts.
The rates for drivers ages 16–20 added to their parents’ policy reflect the good student and driver's training discounts applied. The rates for drivers aged 16-20 on their own policy do not include the good student and driver's training discounts. Additionally, 25-year-old rates are based on the driver as a renter and 30+ on the driver as a homeowner.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our 2022 base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single at-fault accident.
Bankrate Scores
Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto and home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.