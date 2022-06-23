Nationwide insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

Bankrate logo The Bankrate promise Caret Down At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

Bankrate logo Editorial integrity Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. Key Principles We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers. Editorial Independence Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

Bankrate logo How we make money You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey. Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers. We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money. Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

Bankrate logo Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

At a glance

3.6 Rating: 3.6 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Caret Down Auto Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4.0 Caret Down Cost & ratings Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4.0 Coverage Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 3.5 Support Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 4.4 Home Rating: 3.2 stars out of 5 3.2 Caret Down Cost & ratings Rating: 2.8 stars out of 5 2.8 Coverage Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4.0 Support Rating: 3 stars out of 5 3 About Bankrate Score BANKRATE'S TAKE Policyholders who value bundling insurance coverage, robust coverage options or have unique coverage needs might consider Nationwide as their company of choice. Company overview

Average rates from Nationwide

Company Details Who Nationwide may be good for: Nationwide may be a good fit for customers who wish to manage multiple policies with one company — and Nationwide incentivizes customer loyalty by offering bundling discounts. Who Nationwide may not be good for: For those who put customer service first, Nationwide’s low customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power might be a deterrent. Avg. annual auto insurance premium for full coverage: $1,422

Avg. annual auto insurance premium for min coverage: $567

Avg. annual home insurance premium for $250k dwelling coverage: $1,153 Insurance product service: 1-877-669-6877

1-877-669-6877 Life insurance service and claims: 1-800-848-6331

1-800-848-6331 Auto and home claims: 1-800-421-3535

1-800-421-3535 Pay by phone: 1-888-891-0267

1-888-891-0267 Pay by text: Text PAY to 245569

Text PAY to 245569 Corporate office and customer relations: 1-800-882-2822

1-800-882-2822 Live chat available at nationwide.com

at nationwide.com Payment address: Nationwide Insurance

P.O. Box 742522

Cincinnati, OH 45274-2522

State availability: Nationwide writes car insurance policies in all states except for LA, AK and HI. Home insurance is more limited; Nationwide home insurance is not available in AK, FL, HI, LA, MA, NJ and NM. Compare rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers

New What’s new with Nationwide? In 2014, Nationwide rebranded its subsidiary companies — including Allied Insurance, which had long been a Nationwide brand — into the Nationwide name. If you’re searching for Allied car insurance or Allied home insurance, you’ll need to get quotes from Nationwide now, as the companies are officially one and the same.

Nationwide car insurance

Nationwide car insurance coverage could be a good fit for drivers who prioritize policy customization. Our Nationwide Insurance review found that the company offers coverage options that may not be found at other insurance carriers. These include accident forgiveness and a vanishing deductible, although the availability of these features may depend on your location and state regulations. In addition to insuring personal vehicles, Nationwide also offers car insurance for classic cars through its partnership with Hagerty. Those who own vehicles like antique, classic and muscle cars might be interested in coverage, but it’s interesting to note that Hagerty also extends coverage to collector motorcycles and scooters, classic military vehicles and even retired commercial vehicles. Nationwide car insurance is not available in all states. Coverage is sold in 46 states and Washington, D.C. Drivers in Alaska, Hawaii, Louisiana and Massachusetts are not currently eligible for coverage. The lack of nationwide availability combined with no 24/7 customer service kept Nationwide’s Bankrate Score from being higher.

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Get personalized auto insurance quotes Answering a few quick questions to check your availability with Nationwide Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

Nationwide home insurance

Based on Bankrate’s assessment of Nationwide homeowners insurance, the company could be worth considering for homeowners with high-value homes. On top of the standard homeowners insurance coverage options, Nationwide offers a variety of endorsements to enhance your policy. Homeowners can add Better Roof Replacement, which allows for the use of stronger and safer roofing materials to be used to repair your roof if it is damaged due to a covered loss. The company also offers Valuables Plus which provides additional coverage for high-value items. Nationwide home insurance isn’t available nationwide. It’s sold in 43 states and Washington, D.C., but Alaska, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New Mexico currently do not have access to Nationwide home insurance. Nationwide also received a below-average score for overall customer satisfaction in the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study, which contributed to its lower Bankrate Score. However, Nationwide placed third in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Property Claims Satisfaction Study, indicating that customers who filed home insurance claims with Nationwide had a more positive experience.

Pros and cons

Homeowners insurance cost

Nationwide home insurance discounts Pros and cons of Nationwide homeowners insurance Nationwide might be the best home insurance company for some, but it still has potential drawbacks. Comparing home insurance quotes, coverage options, digital tools and third-party scores may be a valuable step in finding the right insurer for your needs. Here are some pros and cons of Nationwide home insurance that you may want to consider: Pros Numerous policy endorsements

A variety of discounts

Local agents available Cons Only available in 43 states and Washington, D.C.

Lower-than-average J.D. Power score for overall customer satisfaction

No 24/7 customer service Nationwide home insurance cost On average, Nationwide home insurance costs $1,153 per year for a policy with $250K in dwelling coverage. The national average cost of homeowners insurance is $1,428 for the same coverage amount. Rates may vary based on a number of underlying factors, like the unique details of your home, your claims history and how much coverage you need. Below is a comparison of Nationwide’s average rates compared to the national average for several different dwelling limit amounts. Dwelling coverage limit Nationwide average annual premium National average premium $150,000 $795 $975 $250,000 $1,153 $1,428 $350,000 $1,519 $1,879 $450,000 $1,884 $2,343 $750,000 $3,237 $3,761 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. Nationwide home insurance discounts If you are searching for the cheapest homeowners insurance policy, taking advantage of Nationwide’s home insurance discounts could help lower your premium. Some of Nationwide’s home insurance discounts are listed below, but remember that eligibility and availability vary by state. Gated community Caret Down If you live in a community where the vehicle entrances require a resident key or are monitored by security guards, you might save on your Nationwide home insurance. Home purchase Caret Down If your home was purchased within the last 12 months, this discount could be applied to your policy. Home renovation Caret Down If you have recently renovated the plumbing, heating, cooling or electrical systems in your home, this discount could reward you with premium savings on your homeowners policy. Smart home Caret Down If you add the Notion Smart Home Monitoring System to your policy, you might save on your home insurance. However, discount and program is only available in select states

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Mortgage Get personalized home insurance quotes Answering a few quick questions to check your availability with Nationwide Zip code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure What brings you to Bankrate? Caret Down Caret Up Do you own or rent this home? Own Rent Square Footage Caret Down Caret Up Field is required Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. Quick Facts Moneybag $382/year average savings through Bankrate Two Thirds 2 out of 3 homes are underinsured Insurance Home 1 out of every 20 insured homes makes a claim each year Circle Check 100% of homes need insurance before getting a mortgage Mortgage Leaving so soon? Your custom quotes are just minutes away. Return to form

Nationwide life insurance

Nationwide life insurance may be a good option if you like having all your policies with one company and are looking for a company that offers several life insurance options. The company has four different types of life insurance products — term, whole, universal and variable — and could be the best life insurance company for you if you're looking for policy customization.

Pros and cons

Nationwide life insurance endorsements Pros and cons of Nationwide life insurance If you’re shopping for life insurance and comparing life insurance quotes, it may be helpful to understand that life insurance rates don’t typically vary as much between companies as car or home insurance rates. Your cost of life insurance will likely depend more on your personal rating factors and the coverage types and limits you choose. This means that other features of a company may be more important to review than price. These are some of the pros and cons we identified with Nationwide life insurance: Pros Four types of coverage available

Licensed local agents available to help you through the process

Online access available to manage and review policies Cons Only term products can be quoted online

No final expense coverage available

No online live chat feature Nationwide life insurance endorsements Nationwide offers several life insurance riders to help you personalize your coverage. Available riders may vary based on your eligibility and the product you choose. You may be able to add chronic, critical or terminal illness riders; a children’s term rider; an estate protection rider and more. Speaking with a Nationwide representative may help you determine which riders fit your needs, but keep in mind that riders will likely increase your overall life insurance cost.

Advertising Disclosure This advertising widget is powered by HomeInsurance.com, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 8781838) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and clickable links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Homeinsurance.com LLC in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what ads and links appear, and how, where, and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available to you as a consumer. We strive to keep our information accurate and up-to-date, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer terms from an advertiser may be different than the offer terms on this widget. All offers may be subject to additional terms and conditions of the advertiser. Compare life insurance providers quickly and easily Answer a few questions to check availability with Nationwide Zip code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Coverage amount The amount of coverage you need depends on many factors, including your age, income, mortgage and other debts and anticipated funeral expenses. Info Caret Down Caret Up Please select Coverage amount Policy type Whole life insurance combines life insurance with an investment component. Coverage for life

Tax-deferred savings benefit if premiums are paid

3 variations of permanent insurance: whole life, universal life and variable life include investment component Term life insurance is precisely what the name implies: an insurance policy that is good for a specific term of time. Fixed premium over term

No savings benefits

Outliving policy or policy cancellation results in no money back Info Caret Down Caret Up Please select Policy type Find matches Powered by HomeInsurance.com (NPN: 8781838) Insurance Disclosure This advertising widget is powered by HomeInsurance.com, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 8781838) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. HomeInsurance.com LLC services are only available in states where it is licensed and insurance coverage through HomeInsurance.com may not be available in all states. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. View rate Arrow Right Bankrate Why Lemonade? It's a fresh twist on life insurance: easy, accessible and affordable. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

Compare Nationwide with other insurers

If you’re not sure if Nationwide is the right fit for your insurance needs, you might want to research these similar companies:

Badge 1 Featured Nationwide Rating: 3.6 stars out of 5 3.6 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Nationwide Insurance review Select an option Nationwide State Farm Geico Auto-Owners Caret Down State Farm Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full State Farm Insurance review Select an option Nationwide State Farm Geico Auto-Owners Caret Down Geico Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 4.4 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Geico Insurance review Select an option Nationwide State Farm Geico Auto-Owners Caret Down Auto-Owners Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5 3.7 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Auto-Owners Insurance review Overview Overview Overview Overview Policyholders who value bundling insurance coverage, robust coverage options or have unique coverage needs might consider Nationwide as their company of choice. State Farm might be appealing if you are considering Nationwide in part because of its banking products. Like Nationwide, State Farm sells both insurance and banking products that may allow you to consolidate your policies in one place. State Farm doesn’t offer an accident forgiveness endorsement though; you have to earn the coverage by remaining accident-free for a certain amount of time. If you’re looking for a company that has options for high-risk drivers, you might consider Geico. Coverage is available nationwide, but keep in mind that Geico’s home insurance is sold by third-party partners. If you’re looking for a company with a track record of home insurance offerings, Nationwide could be a better option. If Nationwide’s robust endorsements appeal to you, you might want to check out Auto-Owners. The company offers robust auto and home insurance options and a long list of discounts for each policy type. Auto-Owners is only available in 26 states, though, so Nationwide is more widely available. Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate $1,356 $1,480 $1,353 $1,361 Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage $957 $1,462 No rates available $1,049 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service 663/1,000 714/1,000 731/1,000 688/1,000 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping 530/1,000 532/1,000 502/1,000 507/1,000 AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating A+ (Superior) A+ (Superior) A++ (Superior) A++ (Superior)

Is Nationwide a good insurance company?

After reviewing Nationwide's offerings and comparing these with our insurance editorial team's knowledge of more than 100 other insurance companies, we determined that Nationwide might be a good company for drivers and homeowners looking for personalized insurance coverage and banking products. The insurer offers a range of insurance products and robust optional coverage types that might help you build the coverage that you need. While Nationwide has a relatively high AM Best financial strength rating and lower-than-average NAIC complaint indexes for auto and home, it doesn’t have the most outstanding J.D. Power customer or claims satisfaction ratings. You may want to talk with current Nationwide policyholders before deciding if the company is right for you.

Nationwide customer satisfaction If you want the best insurance company for your needs, looking at third-party reviews may be an important step. AM Best evaluates insurers based on financial strength, and J.D. Power looks more closely at customer satisfaction. We’ve broken down some of Nationwide’s scores in the table below. Study or Rating Agency Nationwide Industry average 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service 713/1,000 702/1,000 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping 519/1,000 521/1,000 AM Best rating A+ (Superior) B (Fair)

Nationwide auto claims

Nationwide homeowners claims Nationwide was rated in seven of the 11 regions in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study. In all seven regions, it received a below-average rating for overall customer satisfaction. Nationwide also received a below-average score in the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. These ratings could mean that some customers are not satisfied with Nationwide’s service. J.D. Power Auto Claims Satisfaction Study Although Nationwide fares slightly better for home satisfaction than it does with auto satisfaction, the overall results are still mixed. For instance, the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study, which analyzes overall customer satisfaction across a range of metrics, still ranked Nationwide below average, but only by a three-point margin. On the other hand, Nationwide scored near to top the pack in the 2023 Property Claims Satisfaction Study. J.D. Power Property Claims Satisfaction Study

Nationwide customer complaints The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) collects complaints from customers regarding insurance companies. These complaints are logged by product type and may help give you an idea of how satisfied customers are with each carrier and each carrier's different insurance policy types. NAIC Complaint Indexes have a baseline of 1.00, meaning companies with scores below 1.00 received fewer complaints than expected based on their market share. The inverse is also true; Companies with complaint indexes above 1.00 have more complaints than expected against them.

Nationwide auto complaints

Nationwide home complaints Since 2020, Nationwide has received fewer complaints than expected for its auto insurance product. This contradicts the carrier's below-average J.D. Power scores, so you may want to speak with existing policyholders about their experience. Nationwide's home insurance product sees more fluctuation in its NAIC Complaint Indexes from year to year. While the carrier received slightly more complaints than expected in 2020, its index has since dropped down below baseline.

Other Nationwide tools and benefits Auto, homeowners and life insurance are common products for major insurers, but Nationwide offers many more products and services including: Banking: Nationwide’s partner Axos Bank offers customers an array of personal banking and lending services. These include checking, savings, money market and CDs, mortgages, refinancing for home and auto loans, and personal loans.

Nationwide’s partner Axos Bank offers customers an array of personal banking and lending services. These include checking, savings, money market and CDs, mortgages, refinancing for home and auto loans, and personal loans. Renters insurance: If you are a renter, a renters insurance policy insures your belongings and provides liability protection and additional living expenses. You may even qualify for a bundling discount on your auto insurance and renters insurance.

If you are a renter, a renters insurance policy insures your belongings and provides liability protection and additional living expenses. You may even qualify for a bundling discount on your auto insurance and renters insurance. Umbrella insurance: Umbrella coverage provides an additional layer of liability coverage above the standard liability limits on any underlying auto and home policies you have.

Umbrella coverage provides an additional layer of liability coverage above the standard liability limits on any underlying auto and home policies you have. Pet insurance: With Nationwide’s pet health insurance, eligible veterinary costs may be reimbursed. Existing Nationwide customers might even earn a 5 percent discount off their pet health insurance policy premium.

With Nationwide’s pet health insurance, eligible veterinary costs may be reimbursed. Existing Nationwide customers might even earn a 5 percent discount off their pet health insurance policy premium. Long-term care insurance : Nationwide offers long-term care insurance, which may help cover expenses that result from home care, assisted living or facility care.

: Nationwide offers long-term care insurance, which may help cover expenses that result from home care, assisted living or facility care. Mobile app: With the Nationwide mobile app, policyholders can file a claim and make changes to their policy without contacting an agent (although you may still want to talk with a licensed professional before updating your coverage).

Frequently asked questions about Nationwide

Is Nationwide a sustainable company? Caret Down The Nationwide Foundation was founded in 1959 and has given more than $585 million to nonprofits in the U.S. since 2000. Its focus is specifically in four areas: food security, crisis assistance, social and economic issues and children’s welfare. Nationwide also encourages personal gifts from its employees by matching their donations to certain programs, including Nationwide’s Hunger Relief Campaign, Community Giving Campaign and Associates Helping Associates.

Is Nationwide a stable company? Caret Down Nationwide has been writing insurance policies for about 90 years and receives consistently high financial strength and credit ratings from AM Best, Moody’s and Standard & Poor. The company’s robust financial ratings indicate that the carrier has historically demonstrated a strong ability to pay out claims and meet financial obligations to policyholders.

Is Nationwide the same as Allied Insurance? Caret Down The two companies are now the same. Allied Insurance was a subsidiary of Nationwide dating back to 1998, when the two merged. In 2014, Nationwide rebranded its subsidiaries — Allied Insurance, included — under the Nationwide brand.

How can I file a claim with Nationwide? Caret Down Nationwide allows you to file a claim in several ways: Contact your local agent File through the mobile app File online Call 1-800-421-3535 for auto and property insurance claims Call 1-800-848-6331 for life insurance claims Once your claim is filed, you’ll likely speak with a claims adjuster who will walk you through the next steps.



Clock Wait 46 years of industry expertise Search 122 carriers reviewed Location 20.7K ZIP codes examined Dollar Coin 1.2M quotes analyzed

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Auto insurance rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Auto Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits: $100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts. The rates for drivers ages 16-20 added to their parent's policy reflect the good student and driver's training discounts applied. The rates for drivers aged 16-20 on their own policy do not include the good student and driver's training discounts. Additionally, 25-year-old rates are based on the driver as a renter and 30+ on the driver as a homeowner. Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single at-fault accident. Homeowners Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits: Coverage A, Dwelling: $150,000, $250,000, $350,000, $450,000, $750,000

Coverage B, Other Structures: $15,000, $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, $75,000

Coverage C, Personal Property: $75,000, $125,000, $175,000, $225,000, $375,000

Coverage D, Loss of Use: $30,000, $50,000, $70,000, $90,000, $150,000

Coverage E, Liability: $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $500,000

Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000 The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required). These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ. Bankrate Scores Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories. Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short. Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.

To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed. Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.

We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website. Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto and home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts. Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.