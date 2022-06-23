Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Nationwide insurance review 2024
At a glance
Auto
4.0
Cost & ratings
4.0
Coverage
3.5
Support
4.4
Home
3.2
Cost & ratings
2.8
Coverage
4.0
Support
3
About Bankrate Score
BANKRATE'S TAKE
Policyholders who value bundling insurance coverage, robust coverage options or have unique coverage needs might consider Nationwide as their company of choice.
Who Nationwide may be good for: Nationwide may be a good fit for customers who wish to manage multiple policies with one company — and Nationwide incentivizes customer loyalty by offering bundling discounts.
Who Nationwide may not be good for: For those who put customer service first, Nationwide’s low customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power might be a deterrent.
New
In 2014, Nationwide rebranded its subsidiary companies — including Allied Insurance, which had long been a Nationwide brand — into the Nationwide name. If you’re searching for Allied car insurance or Allied home insurance, you’ll need to get quotes from Nationwide now, as the companies are officially one and the same.
Nationwide car insurance
Nationwide car insurance coverage could be a good fit for drivers who prioritize policy customization. Our Nationwide Insurance review found that the company offers coverage options that may not be found at other insurance carriers. These include accident forgiveness and a vanishing deductible, although the availability of these features may depend on your location and state regulations.
In addition to insuring personal vehicles, Nationwide also offers car insurance for classic cars through its partnership with Hagerty. Those who own vehicles like antique, classic and muscle cars might be interested in coverage, but it’s interesting to note that Hagerty also extends coverage to collector motorcycles and scooters, classic military vehicles and even retired commercial vehicles.
Nationwide car insurance is not available in all states. Coverage is sold in 46 states and Washington, D.C. Drivers in Alaska, Hawaii, Louisiana and Massachusetts are not currently eligible for coverage. The lack of nationwide availability combined with no 24/7 customer service kept Nationwide’s Bankrate Score from being higher.
Pros and cons of Nationwide car insurance
As you’re shopping for the best car insurance company, it may be helpful to get several auto insurance quotes to compare rates and coverage offerings. There’s more to a company than what shows up on a quote, though, and comparing car insurance rates may only give you a limited view of how a company might suit your needs. It may be helpful to know other areas where each company excels and lacks. Here are some of the pros and cons of Nationwide car insurance that we identified in our analysis:
-
Robust coverage options available
-
10 advertised discounts
-
Offers two telematics programs
-
Below-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction score
-
Most regional J.D. Power customer satisfaction scores are below average
-
Not available in all states
Nationwide car insurance cost
According to Bankrate’s study of average premiums obtained from Quadrant Information Services, Nationwide’s annual premium is $1,422 per year for full coverage and $567 per year for minimum coverage. For comparison purposes, the national average cost of car insurance is $2,014 per year for full coverage and $622 per year for minimum coverage. Your rates may vary based on your unique rating factors. Below, we showcase Nationwide’s average premiums compared to the national average for a range of driver profiles.
Nationwide car insurance rates by driving history
Your driving record may have a substantial impact on your car insurance rates. Maintaining a clean driving record could be one of the best strategies for finding cheap car insurance. If you have incidents like at-fault accidents or moving violations on your record, you’ll likely pay more for coverage. Below you can see average Nationwide rates after one speeding ticket and one at-fault accident. We included DUI rates, but keep in mind that Nationwide may not extend coverage to all drivers DUI convictions. You may contact Nationwide directly to discuss your eligibility if you have a DUI on your record.
|Nationwide full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Clean driving history
|$1,422
|$2,014
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$1,684
|$2,427
|At-fault accident
|$1,852
|$2,854
|DUI conviction
|$2,634
|$3,091
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Nationwide car insurance quotes by age
In most states, your age is also a rating factor for your car insurance, with younger drivers usually paying higher premiums due to their inexperience behind the wheel. If you have a young driver in your household, it’s typically cheaper to keep them on your policy until they move out and establish their own households. Below, we show Nationwide’s average premiums and the national average for a range of drivers with clean driving records both on and off their parents’ policy.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their parents’ policy
|Nationwide full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Age 16
|$2,262
|$4,392
|Age 17
|$2,217
|$4,102
|Age 18
|$2,188
|$3,837
|Age 19
|$2,059
|$3,345
|Age 20
|$1,990
|$3,149
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy
Nationwide car insurance discounts
Discounts may be one of the easiest ways to save on your car insurance. Nationwide offers several discount opportunities to help drivers lower their premiums. Keep in mind that discounts and eligibility could vary by state. Nationwide’s car insurance discounts include:
Nationwide home insurance
Based on Bankrate’s assessment of Nationwide homeowners insurance, the company could be worth considering for homeowners with high-value homes. On top of the standard homeowners insurance coverage options, Nationwide offers a variety of endorsements to enhance your policy. Homeowners can add Better Roof Replacement, which allows for the use of stronger and safer roofing materials to be used to repair your roof if it is damaged due to a covered loss. The company also offers Valuables Plus which provides additional coverage for high-value items.
Nationwide home insurance isn’t available nationwide. It’s sold in 43 states and Washington, D.C., but Alaska, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New Mexico currently do not have access to Nationwide home insurance. Nationwide also received a below-average score for overall customer satisfaction in the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study, which contributed to its lower Bankrate Score. However, Nationwide placed third in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Property Claims Satisfaction Study, indicating that customers who filed home insurance claims with Nationwide had a more positive experience.
Pros and cons of Nationwide homeowners insurance
Nationwide might be the best home insurance company for some, but it still has potential drawbacks. Comparing home insurance quotes, coverage options, digital tools and third-party scores may be a valuable step in finding the right insurer for your needs. Here are some pros and cons of Nationwide home insurance that you may want to consider:
-
Numerous policy endorsements
-
A variety of discounts
-
Local agents available
-
Only available in 43 states and Washington, D.C.
-
Lower-than-average J.D. Power score for overall customer satisfaction
-
No 24/7 customer service
Nationwide home insurance cost
On average, Nationwide home insurance costs $1,153 per year for a policy with $250K in dwelling coverage. The national average cost of homeowners insurance is $1,428 for the same coverage amount. Rates may vary based on a number of underlying factors, like the unique details of your home, your claims history and how much coverage you need. Below is a comparison of Nationwide’s average rates compared to the national average for several different dwelling limit amounts.
|Dwelling coverage limit
|Nationwide average annual premium
|National average premium
|$150,000
|$795
|$975
|$250,000
|$1,153
|$1,428
|$350,000
|$1,519
|$1,879
|$450,000
|$1,884
|$2,343
|$750,000
|$3,237
|$3,761
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Nationwide home insurance discounts
If you are searching for the cheapest homeowners insurance policy, taking advantage of Nationwide’s home insurance discounts could help lower your premium. Some of Nationwide’s home insurance discounts are listed below, but remember that eligibility and availability vary by state.
Nationwide life insurance
Nationwide life insurance may be a good option if you like having all your policies with one company and are looking for a company that offers several life insurance options. The company has four different types of life insurance products — term, whole, universal and variable — and could be the best life insurance company for you if you're looking for policy customization.
Pros and cons of Nationwide life insurance
If you’re shopping for life insurance and comparing life insurance quotes, it may be helpful to understand that life insurance rates don’t typically vary as much between companies as car or home insurance rates. Your cost of life insurance will likely depend more on your personal rating factors and the coverage types and limits you choose. This means that other features of a company may be more important to review than price. These are some of the pros and cons we identified with Nationwide life insurance:
-
Four types of coverage available
-
Licensed local agents available to help you through the process
-
Online access available to manage and review policies
-
Only term products can be quoted online
-
No final expense coverage available
-
No online live chat feature
Nationwide life insurance endorsements
Nationwide offers several life insurance riders to help you personalize your coverage. Available riders may vary based on your eligibility and the product you choose. You may be able to add chronic, critical or terminal illness riders; a children’s term rider; an estate protection rider and more. Speaking with a Nationwide representative may help you determine which riders fit your needs, but keep in mind that riders will likely increase your overall life insurance cost.
Compare Nationwide with other insurers
If you’re not sure if Nationwide is the right fit for your insurance needs, you might want to research these similar companies:
Is Nationwide a good insurance company?
After reviewing Nationwide's offerings and comparing these with our insurance editorial team's knowledge of more than 100 other insurance companies, we determined that Nationwide might be a good company for drivers and homeowners looking for personalized insurance coverage and banking products.
The insurer offers a range of insurance products and robust optional coverage types that might help you build the coverage that you need. While Nationwide has a relatively high AM Best financial strength rating and lower-than-average NAIC complaint indexes for auto and home, it doesn’t have the most outstanding J.D. Power customer or claims satisfaction ratings. You may want to talk with current Nationwide policyholders before deciding if the company is right for you.
Nationwide customer satisfaction
If you want the best insurance company for your needs, looking at third-party reviews may be an important step. AM Best evaluates insurers based on financial strength, and J.D. Power looks more closely at customer satisfaction. We’ve broken down some of Nationwide’s scores in the table below.
|Study or Rating Agency
|Nationwide
|Industry average
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|713/1,000
|702/1,000
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|519/1,000
|521/1,000
|AM Best rating
|A+ (Superior)
|B (Fair)
Nationwide was rated in seven of the 11 regions in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study. In all seven regions, it received a below-average rating for overall customer satisfaction. Nationwide also received a below-average score in the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. These ratings could mean that some customers are not satisfied with Nationwide’s service.
Nationwide customer complaints
The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) collects complaints from customers regarding insurance companies. These complaints are logged by product type and may help give you an idea of how satisfied customers are with each carrier and each carrier's different insurance policy types.
NAIC Complaint Indexes have a baseline of 1.00, meaning companies with scores below 1.00 received fewer complaints than expected based on their market share. The inverse is also true; Companies with complaint indexes above 1.00 have more complaints than expected against them.
Since 2020, Nationwide has received fewer complaints than expected for its auto insurance product. This contradicts the carrier's below-average J.D. Power scores, so you may want to speak with existing policyholders about their experience.
Nationwide's home insurance product sees more fluctuation in its NAIC Complaint Indexes from year to year. While the carrier received slightly more complaints than expected in 2020, its index has since dropped down below baseline.
Other Nationwide tools and benefits
Auto, homeowners and life insurance are common products for major insurers, but Nationwide offers many more products and services including:
- Banking: Nationwide’s partner Axos Bank offers customers an array of personal banking and lending services. These include checking, savings, money market and CDs, mortgages, refinancing for home and auto loans, and personal loans.
- Renters insurance: If you are a renter, a renters insurance policy insures your belongings and provides liability protection and additional living expenses. You may even qualify for a bundling discount on your auto insurance and renters insurance.
- Umbrella insurance: Umbrella coverage provides an additional layer of liability coverage above the standard liability limits on any underlying auto and home policies you have.
- Pet insurance: With Nationwide’s pet health insurance, eligible veterinary costs may be reimbursed. Existing Nationwide customers might even earn a 5 percent discount off their pet health insurance policy premium.
- Long-term care insurance: Nationwide offers long-term care insurance, which may help cover expenses that result from home care, assisted living or facility care.
- Mobile app: With the Nationwide mobile app, policyholders can file a claim and make changes to their policy without contacting an agent (although you may still want to talk with a licensed professional before updating your coverage).
Frequently asked questions about Nationwide
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Auto insurance rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region.
Auto
Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts.
The rates for drivers ages 16-20 added to their parent's policy reflect the good student and driver's training discounts applied. The rates for drivers aged 16-20 on their own policy do not include the good student and driver's training discounts. Additionally, 25-year-old rates are based on the driver as a renter and 30+ on the driver as a homeowner.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single at-fault accident.
Homeowners
Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:
- Coverage A, Dwelling: $150,000, $250,000, $350,000, $450,000, $750,000
- Coverage B, Other Structures: $15,000, $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, $75,000
- Coverage C, Personal Property: $75,000, $125,000, $175,000, $225,000, $375,000
- Coverage D, Loss of Use: $30,000, $50,000, $70,000, $90,000, $150,000
- Coverage E, Liability: $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $500,000
- Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000
The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required).
These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.
Bankrate Scores
Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto and home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.