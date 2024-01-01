Careers that create impact
We're on a mission to help people find a healthier relationship with money, and we want you to come along on the ride with us.
The trusted name in personal finance
We believe that finance shouldn't just be for finance people, and we've made it our mission to make financial education and literacy accessible to everyone since 1976. In 2017, we joined the Red Ventures portfolio of brands that help millions of people make life's most important decisions.
Money can be scary, but our suite of tools, content and courses help make it all a little less intimidating. With a focus on safeguarding integrity, prioritizing people over profits, and making personal finance personal, we provide a safe growth space for not only our millions of visitors, but the people who work here, too.
WHAT WE OFFER
The best in benefits
We strive to offer best-in-class benefits for our best-in-class talent. After all, our people are what makes our company successful, so it's our priority to give them and their families the physical, financial and emotional support they need.
Competitive compensationEarn what you deserve now and have room to grow in the future.
Tuition reimbursementFurther your personal and professional goals with financial help from Bankrate.
More for your mental healthPrioritize your well-being with access to free personalized care through Lyra Health.
Generous paid time offBelieve in a work-life-balance again and be your best self with plenty of PTO.
Comprehensive insurance coverageFind comfort in having medical, dental, vision and mental health coverage.
Perks for family planningSupport when it matters most with parental leave, adoption assistance, IUI, IVF, surrogacy and more.
Retirement savings plansPrepare for a successful retirement with our 401(k) matching program.
Hybrid-friendly environmentDepending on your role, you can work from home, in an office, or a little bit of both!
Exclusive discountsSave a little extra on everyday purchases and expenses. Who doesn’t love a discount?
A great place to work
CAREERS OF ALL KINDS
Find your next role
Digital Marketing
Business Leadership
Creative
Tech
Sales
Data & Analytics
WHERE WE ARE
Our featured locations
Wherever you are, there’s a place here for you. The Bankrate team collaborates across several large U.S. cities, with some full-time remote opportunities available.