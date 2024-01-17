Best high-yield savings accounts for January 2024

Alternatives to high-yield savings accounts

High-yield savings account vs. traditional savings account

High-yield savings accounts and traditional savings accounts share certain similarities, yet there are some key differences. High-yield accounts are frequently available online, while some traditional savings accounts — which include both passbook and statement savings accounts — might be restricted to opening and managing at a bank branch.

As the name suggests, high-yield savings accounts typically earn much higher rates than traditional savings accounts, and they may require a larger opening deposit and have minimum monthly balance requirements. Both accounts are subject to monthly fees, depending on the institution, but many banks offer high-yield and traditional savings accounts that charge no fees.

High-yield savings account vs. certificate of deposit (CD)

A high-yield savings account is a liquid account that’s meant for money you might need to withdraw at any time. Besides the flexibility of making withdrawals on demand (though they might be limited per statement cycle), you’re also able to add money to this account anytime.

Unlike savings accounts, CDs lock in your money for a set term, and if you withdraw your money before the term expires, you’ll usually incur an early-withdrawal penalty. What’s more, you typically can’t add money to a regular CD during its term.

High-yield savings account vs. money market account

Generally, a high-yield savings account doesn’t permit account holders to write checks against the account, while many money market accounts provide check-writing privileges.

Otherwise, money market and high-yield savings accounts are similar and typically available at FDIC-insured banks. Savings accounts are slightly more common than money market accounts, but many banks offer both.

High-yield savings account vs. checking account

A high-yield savings account is likely to pay a better yield than a checking account. Savings accounts might limit the number of withdrawals or transfers you can make per statement cycle.

Checking accounts are more for transactional purposes, such as paying bills or making debit card purchases. Checking accounts usually don’t have monthly transaction limits.