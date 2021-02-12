banking Reviews
Read our Review of

BrioDirect Review 2024

Written by
Karen Bennett
Edited by
Marc Wojno
Updated January 2, 2024
Bankrate logo

The Bankrate promise

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .

On This Page

At a glance

4.2
Bankrate Score
Caret Down

CDs

Savings

MMA

About Bankrate Score

Overview

BrioDirect is best for consumers looking for an online bank with a competitive yield on a savings account without monthly fees. The bank doesn’t offer checking or money market accounts, though, so those looking to consolidate their finances under one roof should look elsewhere.

Highlights

  • Highly Rated App
  • High APY
  • No Monthly Fees
Compare offers
Info
Bank logo
Member FDIC
Savings Account
4.50
%
APY
APY
Info
As of 1/17/2024
$0
Min. balance for APY
View offer Arrow Right
Promoted offer:
Bank logo
Member FDIC
Savings Account
4.60
%
APY
APY
Info
As of 1/17/2024
$0
Min. balance for APY
View offer Arrow Right
Promoted offer: No account fees & earn up to $300 w/ direct deposit. Terms apply.
Bank logo
Member FDIC
Savings Account
4.65
%
APY
APY
Info
As of 1/17/2024
$0
Min. balance for APY
View offer Arrow Right
Promoted offer: Plus, no monthly fees and unlimited free external transfers

Overall

BrioDirect is an online bank that offers CDs and a savings account. While the savings account earns a high yield, most of the bank’s CDs generally leave a lot to be desired. As such, those looking for a wide range of CDs offering high yields should look elsewhere. Moreover, BrioDirect recently discontinued its money market account.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    BrioDirect offers competitive yields on its savings account.

  • Checkmark

    Some of the bank’s CDs offer solid APYs for a reasonable minimum deposit amount.

Cons

  • BrioDirect doesn’t offer a money market or checking account.

  • Other banks require lower minimum deposits on savings accounts.

BrioDirect banking products

4.9
/5
See methodology Compare savings rates

SCORE BREAKDOWN

APY offering:
5.35%
5/5
Info
Minimum balance to earn interest:
$25.00
5/5
Info
Monthly service fee:
$0.00
5/5
Info
Minimum balance to avoid fee:
$25.00
5/5
Info
Access to funds:
Good
4/5
Info

FEATURES

Invest Rate
5.35% APY
Info
Loan
$5,000 minimum deposit to open

BrioDirect savings overview

BrioDirect’s high-yield savings account pays a competitive yield compared to what’s available at other institutions. You’ll need to deposit $5,000 to open the account, which earns interest on all balances and doesn’t charge a monthly service fee. You’ll need to maintain $25 to earn the disclosed APY.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    The account pays a competitive yield.

  • Checkmark

    There’s no monthly service fee.

Cons

  • The $5,000 opening deposit requirement is high compared to some banks.

  • Higher-yielding options are available at some other banks.

  • See how rates for this account have changed over time. Interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.

    BrioDirect
    APY
    APY
    Info
    National average APY
    How do we get this data?
    Info
Compare Offer
Info
Bank logo
Member FDIC
Savings Account
4.50
%
APY
APY
Info
As of 1/17/2024
Info
$0
Min balance for APY
View offer Arrow Right
Promoted offer:
Compare more: Bankrate's best savings account offers

Bank fees

Fee Charged?
Overdraft fee $35
Non-sufficient funds fee $35
Monthly maintenance fees None
Out-of-network ATM fee $3
Excessive transaction fee None
Find out: Tips to avoid common bank fees

Customer experience

Customer support. BrioDirect customer service is available on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern and on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mobile banking. With the BrioDirect app, customers can access their accounts and send and receive money with Zelle. The iOS version of the app receives higher marks than the Android version, but both score well. The app can be used to pay bills, deposit checks, transfer money and view transactions.

About BrioDirect

BrioDirect is a no-frills online subsidiary of FDIC-insured Webster Bank that offers just two types of deposit products: a savings account and a range of CDs. The straightforward account application process takes just a few minutes, and you can fund your account by transferring money from another bank, mailing a check or wiring money.

How BrioDirect compares to other banks

BrioDirect vs. Vio Bank

BrioDirect and Vio Bank are both digital banks that don’t operate branches, so both could be a good choice for anyone who’s comfortable with banking entirely online.

Both banks pay above average yields on their savings accounts, although BrioDirect’s account earns a significantly higher rate. However, note that BrioDirect isn’t offering a money market account anymore, but Vio Bank still is, and it offers a very high rate.

When it comes to CDs, BrioDirect offers a wider range of terms, but Vio Bank’s CDs generally pay much higher rates.

Learn more: The best banks of 2024

BrioDirect FAQs

Review methodology

With so many financial institutions to choose from, it can be hard to know who to trust. Bankrate’s ever-growing list of bank and credit union reviews is updated regularly. Our editorial team analyzes and reviews each institution across deposit products such as savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs) and money market accounts (MMAs). Banks are rated by important factors such as offered interest rates, fees, minimum balance requirements, access to funds and more.

We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.

Up next

Read more Banking Reviews

Ally Bank

4.9 Bankrate Score

Capital One

4.8 Bankrate Score

EverBank

4.8 Bankrate Score

Quontic Bank

4.8 Bankrate Score

Discover Bank

4.7 Bankrate Score

American Express Bank

4.6 Bankrate Score

LendingClub Bank

4.6 Bankrate Score

Alliant Credit Union

4.6 Bankrate Score

Citibank

4.5 Bankrate Score

iGObanking

4.5 Bankrate Score