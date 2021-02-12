BrioDirect Review 2024
Overview
BrioDirect is best for consumers looking for an online bank with a competitive yield on a savings account without monthly fees. The bank doesn’t offer checking or money market accounts, though, so those looking to consolidate their finances under one roof should look elsewhere.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.7/5
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
Overall
BrioDirect is an online bank that offers CDs and a savings account. While the savings account earns a high yield, most of the bank’s CDs generally leave a lot to be desired. As such, those looking for a wide range of CDs offering high yields should look elsewhere. Moreover, BrioDirect recently discontinued its money market account.
Pros
-
BrioDirect offers competitive yields on its savings account.
-
Some of the bank’s CDs offer solid APYs for a reasonable minimum deposit amount.
Cons
-
BrioDirect doesn’t offer a money market or checking account.
-
Other banks require lower minimum deposits on savings accounts.
BrioDirect banking products
BrioDirect savings overview
Pros
-
The account pays a competitive yield.
-
There’s no monthly service fee.
Cons
-
The $5,000 opening deposit requirement is high compared to some banks.
-
Higher-yielding options are available at some other banks.
-
See how rates for this account have changed over time.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.7/5
Bank fees
|Fee
|Charged?
|Overdraft fee
|$35
|Non-sufficient funds fee
|$35
|Monthly maintenance fees
|None
|Out-of-network ATM fee
|$3
|Excessive transaction fee
|None
Customer experience
Customer support. BrioDirect customer service is available on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern and on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Mobile banking. With the BrioDirect app, customers can access their accounts and send and receive money with Zelle. The iOS version of the app receives higher marks than the Android version, but both score well. The app can be used to pay bills, deposit checks, transfer money and view transactions.
About BrioDirect
BrioDirect is a no-frills online subsidiary of FDIC-insured Webster Bank that offers just two types of deposit products: a savings account and a range of CDs. The straightforward account application process takes just a few minutes, and you can fund your account by transferring money from another bank, mailing a check or wiring money.
How BrioDirect compares to other banks
BrioDirect vs. Vio Bank
BrioDirect and Vio Bank are both digital banks that don’t operate branches, so both could be a good choice for anyone who’s comfortable with banking entirely online.
Both banks pay above average yields on their savings accounts, although BrioDirect’s account earns a significantly higher rate. However, note that BrioDirect isn’t offering a money market account anymore, but Vio Bank still is, and it offers a very high rate.
When it comes to CDs, BrioDirect offers a wider range of terms, but Vio Bank’s CDs generally pay much higher rates.
BrioDirect FAQs
Review methodology
We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.
