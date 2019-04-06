banking Reviews
American Express National Bank Review 2025

Matthew Goldberg
Yuliya Goldshteyn
Updated January 2, 2025
At a glance

Overview

American Express National Bank is convenient for AmEx credit card customers who'd prefer to visit one website to manage multiple financial accounts. While the bank doesn't offer a money market account, its full suite of products offering high yields, including CDs, checking and savings accounts, makes it easy to bring your banking under one roof.

Highlights:

24/7 Customer Service Low Min Deposit No Monthly Fees
4.7
Bankrate Score
CDs

4.3 /5

Checking

4.8 /5

Savings

4.4 /5

MMA

4.8 /5
Overall

American Express National Bank is an online bank that offers savings and checking accounts with competitive yields and some CDs that pay above-average rates. The checking account earns rewards for purchases, although it’s only available to those who have had an American Express card for at least 35 days.

Pros

  • Checkmark Icon

    American Express customers can easily access credit card and bank accounts in one place.

  • Checkmark Icon

    There are no minimum deposit requirements for CDs, the savings accounts or the checking account.

  • Checkmark Icon

    The checking account pays a competitive APY, and account holders earn points for qualifying debit card purchases.

Cons

  • The checking account is only available to customers who have had an American Express credit card for 35 days or longer.

  • No bank branches available.

AMEX Bank products

American Express National Bank High Yield Savings Account

4.4
/5
See methodology Compare savings rates
SCORE BREAKDOWN
APY offering:
3.80%
4/5
Minimum balance for APY:
$0.00
5/5
Monthly service fee:
$0.00
5/5
Minimum balance to avoid fee:
$0.00
5/5
Access to funds:
Good
4/5
Pros

  • Checkmark Icon

    The savings account charges no monthly fees and has no minimum balance requirement.

  • Checkmark Icon

    It pays a competitive APY.

Cons

  • There isn’t a way to make cash deposits into American Express savings accounts.

Rate history for AMEX's Savings account

See how rates for this account have changed over time. Interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.

American Express National Bank
APY
APY
National average APY
How do we get this data?
American Express National Bank CD

4.3
/5
See methodology Compare CD rates
SCORE BREAKDOWN
APY offering:
4.00%
4/5
Minimum deposit:
$0.00
5/5
Range of term lengths:
11 mos – 5 yrs
4/5
Early withdrawal penalty:
Good
4/5
Offer no-penalty or bump-up CDs:
No
0/5
Offer IRA CDs:
Yes
5/5
Pros

  • Checkmark Icon

    No minimum deposit is required.

  • Checkmark Icon

    American Express National Bank has terms of CDs ranging from 11 months to five years.

Cons

  • Higher yields can be found elsewhere.

  • No special types of CDs, such as penalty-free or bump-up terms, are available.

Rate history for AMEX's CD accounts

See how rates for this account have changed over time. Select the CD term length from the dropdown and interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.

American Express National Bank
APY
APY
National average APY
Caret Down Icon
How do we get this data?
American Express National Bank Rewards Checking Account

4.8
/5
See methodology Compare MMA rates

Pros

  • Checkmark Icon

    There is no minimum balance requirement for the Rewards Checking account.

  • Checkmark Icon

    The account earns a comparatively high yield.

  • Checkmark Icon

    Account holders can earn rewards points for making qualifying debit card purchases.

  • Checkmark Icon

    Rewards Checking customers can access more than 70,000 fee-free ATMs for cash withdrawals.

Cons

  • To be eligible for the account, customers need to have had an American Express card for at least 35 days.

  • You can’t deposit cash into a Rewards Checking account.

Compare more: Bankrate's best high-yield savings account offers

How American Express National Bank compares to other banks

Compare different account types offered by American Express National Bank. Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown were updated between Feb. 12, 2025 and Feb. 18, 2025.

Selected bank
American Express National Bank savings account
American Express National Bank Logo
Member FDIC
Bankrate score
4.4
Most comparable
Barclays Bank savings account
Barclays Bank Logo
Member FDIC
Bankrate score
4.9
Read review
Search for or select a bank:
Bankrate score
Read review
APY
3.80% 4.15%
Minimum balance for APY
$0.00 $0.00
Estimated earnings
$1,900 $2,075
American Express National Bank offers a competitive yield on its High Yield Savings Account. The account doesn’t require a minimum opening deposit. The account also doesn’t have a monthly service fee or minimum balance requirements to worry about. The Barclays Tiered Savings Account offers a competitive yield on all balances. You don’t need a minimum deposit to open an account and like at most online banks, you won’t pay a monthly maintenance fee.
  • American Express features 24/7 customer support.
  • The bank lets you make automatic deposits into your savings account.
  • Barclays allows you to earn a competitive yield on your savings.
  • Barclays’ savings account doesn’t have a monthly service fee.
  • Barclays doesn’t have a minimum opening deposit requirement.
    N/A
  • Some online banks offer a higher yield.
  • You can earn a higher yield at some other online banks.
    N/A
APY offering:
3.80%
4/5
Minimum balance for APY:
$0.00
5/5
Monthly service fee:
$0.00
5/5
Minimum balance to avoid fee:
$0.00
5/5
Access to funds:
Good
4/5
APY offering:
4.15%
5/5
Minimum balance for APY:
$0.00
5/5
Monthly service fee:
$0.00
5/5
Minimum balance to avoid fee:
$0.00
5/5
Access to funds:
Good
4/5
Bankrate does not currently track additional product details for this bank.

Bank fees

Fee Charged?
Overdraft fee None
Non-sufficient funds fee None
Monthly maintenance fees None
Out-of-network ATM fee None
Excessive transaction fee None
Find out: Tips to avoid common bank fees

Customer experience

Customer support

Customer service hours. American Express National Bank customers cannot visit a branch. Customers can, however, reach someone at the bank 24 hours a day, seven days a week by phone.

Low customer satisfaction. American Express ranked below average among online banks among checking and savings providers, according to J.D. Power’s 2024 Direct Banking Satisfaction Study

Digital experience

Highly rated mobile app. The American Express mobile app receives almost perfect marks from Apple users and fairly high ones from Android users. The iOS app alone has more than 3 million user ratings. Users report that the app is easy to navigate, including a Bankrate staff member who uses American Express personally. You can easily transfer money from other accounts into the AmEx account, and you can link AmEx credit cards so that you can see both banking and credit activity. You can also send money to any Venmo or PayPal user right in the app.

Strong communications. AmEx updates its customers on important financial news. “When the Federal Reserve was raising interest rates, I routinely got updates telling me my new rate on savings,” said a Bankrate staff member with an account. “Often, those notices came almost as soon as the Fed announced a rate hike.”

Personal loan promotions. While American Express generally offers a stellar digital experience, it clutters its site (and your mailbox) with personal loan promotions, according to a Bankrate staff member with an AmEx account. 

The above images were last updated on July 12, 2024.

Bankrate staff insights

“You can get a strong rate with American Express National Bank, but if you’re looking for a traditional brick-and-mortar institution, this isn’t your jam. The app is easy to use and connects to your AmEx credit card, if you have one. In general, AmEx is a good place to park cash you want to keep safe and earn a solid yield.”

Disclosure: To enhance our product reviews, Bankrate employees often open accounts and provide feedback. They may have been compensated for their time and account maintenance, but this does not affect the integrity of their review.

Featured customer reviews

The consumer reviews posted on Bankrate.com ("Bankrate") are individual, subjective opinions of reviewers, and not of Bankrate. Bankrate does not endorse any of the opinions expressed by reviewers or any responses to reviews. Bankrate cannot guarantee or verify the accuracy of the opinions shared by individual reviewers. Some reviews may be edited for length and clarity.

Fubbalicious
Apr 1, 2023
Anyone Use American Express® High Yield Savings Account?
I've used [American Express] for a similar bonus in the past and had no problem. If you already have a credit card with them, you can access your banking and credit cards with the same logins, though it's not as seamless as other providers such as Capital One and Discover. You can easily close the account later – which is what I did. Just check if there is any closing fee/period. Though I don't think there is.
via Reddit
Bodark
Apr 1, 2023
Switching to Amex HYSA
Personally, I wouldn’t recommend against it per se, but I would recommend restructuring a bit. I had the Amex checking account and the stress really isn’t worth it. Look up how many of the compatible ATMs are in your area, then get rid of all of them. I live in NYC and according to the website, the compatible ATMs are everywhere but in reality when I go to the locations, they’re nowhere to be found.
via Reddit

Our editor's take

American Express makes it convenient to check your credit, savings and checking balances all in the same place. Bonuses aren’t always available, as is the case as of the time of this writing. Moreover, prospective customers should note that the American  Express Rewards Checking account is only available to Amex credit card members who have had an American Express card for at least three months.

You can use American Express’ ATM Locator to find nearby ATMs. The locator works fairly well, and even gives you step-by-step directions on getting there from your home address. However, the page doesn’t tell you what services are available at each location, unlike some other big banks. 

We want to know what you think about American Express National Bank

Do you have experience with American Express National Bank? Let us know your thoughts.

Review methodology

With so many financial institutions to choose from, it can be hard to know who to trust. Bankrate’s ever-growing list of bank and credit union reviews is updated regularly. Our editorial team analyzes and reviews each institution across deposit products such as savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs) and money market accounts (MMAs). Banks are rated by important factors such as offered interest rates, fees, minimum balance requirements, access to funds and more.

We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.

American Express National Bank customer reviews

