American Express National Bank Review 2025
At a glance
Overview
American Express National Bank is convenient for AmEx credit card customers who’d prefer to visit one website to manage multiple financial accounts. While the bank doesn’t offer a money market account, its full suite of products offering high yields, including CDs, checking and savings accounts, makes it easy to bring your banking under one roof.
CDs
Checking
Savings
MMA
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.4/5
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.4/5
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.2/5
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.2/5
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.4/5
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.4/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Overall
American Express National Bank is an online bank that offers savings and checking accounts with competitive yields and some CDs that pay above-average rates. The checking account earns rewards for purchases, although it’s only available to those who have had an American Express card for at least 35 days.
Pros
-
American Express customers can easily access credit card and bank accounts in one place.
-
There are no minimum deposit requirements for CDs, the savings accounts or the checking account.
-
The checking account pays a competitive APY, and account holders earn points for qualifying debit card purchases.
Cons
-
The checking account is only available to customers who have had an American Express credit card for 35 days or longer.
-
No bank branches available.
AMEX Bank products
American Express National Bank High Yield Savings Account
Pros
-
The savings account charges no monthly fees and has no minimum balance requirement.
-
It pays a competitive APY.
Cons
-
There isn’t a way to make cash deposits into American Express savings accounts.
Rate history for AMEX's Savings account
See how rates for this account have changed over time. Interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.
American Express National Bank CD
Pros
-
No minimum deposit is required.
-
American Express National Bank has terms of CDs ranging from 11 months to five years.
Cons
-
Higher yields can be found elsewhere.
-
No special types of CDs, such as penalty-free or bump-up terms, are available.
Rate history for AMEX's CD accounts
See how rates for this account have changed over time. Select the CD term length from the dropdown and interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.
American Express National Bank Rewards Checking Account
Pros
-
There is no minimum balance requirement for the Rewards Checking account.
-
The account earns a comparatively high yield.
-
Account holders can earn rewards points for making qualifying debit card purchases.
-
Rewards Checking customers can access more than 70,000 fee-free ATMs for cash withdrawals.
Cons
-
To be eligible for the account, customers need to have had an American Express card for at least 35 days.
-
You can’t deposit cash into a Rewards Checking account.
How American Express National Bank compares to other banks
Compare different account types offered by American Express National Bank. Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown were updated between Feb. 12, 2025 and Feb. 18, 2025.
Selected bank
American Express National Bank savings account
Bankrate score
4.4
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.4/5
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.4/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team.
Most comparable
Barclays Bank savings account
Bankrate score
4.9
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.9/5
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.9/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team.
Bankrate score
Bankrate Savings rating
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team.
APY
|3.80%
|4.15%
Minimum balance for APY
|$0.00
|$0.00
Estimated earnings
|$1,900
|$2,075
|American Express National Bank offers a competitive yield on its High Yield Savings Account. The account doesn’t require a minimum opening deposit. The account also doesn’t have a monthly service fee or minimum balance requirements to worry about.
|The Barclays Tiered Savings Account offers a competitive yield on all balances. You don’t need a minimum deposit to open an account and like at most online banks, you won’t pay a monthly maintenance fee.
|
APY offering:
3.80%
4/5
Minimum balance for APY:
$0.00
5/5
Monthly service fee:
$0.00
5/5
Minimum balance to avoid fee:
$0.00
5/5
Access to funds:
Good
4/5
APY offering:
4.15%
5/5
Minimum balance for APY:
$0.00
5/5
Monthly service fee:
$0.00
5/5
Minimum balance to avoid fee:
$0.00
5/5
Access to funds:
Good
4/5
Bank fees
|Fee
|Charged?
|Overdraft fee
|None
|Non-sufficient funds fee
|None
|Monthly maintenance fees
|None
|Out-of-network ATM fee
|None
|Excessive transaction fee
|None
Customer experience
Customer support
Customer service hours. American Express National Bank customers cannot visit a branch. Customers can, however, reach someone at the bank 24 hours a day, seven days a week by phone.
Low customer satisfaction. American Express ranked below average among online banks among checking and savings providers, according to J.D. Power’s 2024 Direct Banking Satisfaction Study.
Digital experience
Highly rated mobile app. The American Express mobile app receives almost perfect marks from Apple users and fairly high ones from Android users. The iOS app alone has more than 3 million user ratings. Users report that the app is easy to navigate, including a Bankrate staff member who uses American Express personally. You can easily transfer money from other accounts into the AmEx account, and you can link AmEx credit cards so that you can see both banking and credit activity. You can also send money to any Venmo or PayPal user right in the app.
Strong communications. AmEx updates its customers on important financial news. “When the Federal Reserve was raising interest rates, I routinely got updates telling me my new rate on savings,” said a Bankrate staff member with an account. “Often, those notices came almost as soon as the Fed announced a rate hike.”
Personal loan promotions. While American Express generally offers a stellar digital experience, it clutters its site (and your mailbox) with personal loan promotions, according to a Bankrate staff member with an AmEx account.
The above images were last updated on July 12, 2024.
Bankrate staff insights
“You can get a strong rate with American Express National Bank, but if you’re looking for a traditional brick-and-mortar institution, this isn’t your jam. The app is easy to use and connects to your AmEx credit card, if you have one. In general, AmEx is a good place to park cash you want to keep safe and earn a solid yield.”
Featured customer reviews
Our editor's take
American Express makes it convenient to check your credit, savings and checking balances all in the same place. Bonuses aren’t always available, as is the case as of the time of this writing. Moreover, prospective customers should note that the American Express Rewards Checking account is only available to Amex credit card members who have had an American Express card for at least three months.
You can use American Express’ ATM Locator to find nearby ATMs. The locator works fairly well, and even gives you step-by-step directions on getting there from your home address. However, the page doesn’t tell you what services are available at each location, unlike some other big banks.
Review methodology
We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.
American Express National Bank customer reviews
