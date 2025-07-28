ZYNLO Bank Review 2025
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .
At a glance
Overview
ZYNLO Bank is the online division of FDIC-insured PeoplesBank, which is based in Massachusetts. The bank stands out for offering top-notch annual percentage yields (APYs) on its checking, savings and money market accounts without charging fees. All those accounts are available nationwide, but you'll need to look elsewhere for a certificate of deposit (CD) as the bank doesn't offer any.
Highlights:High APY No Min Balance No Monthly Fees
Highlights:
Checking
Savings
MMA
Offers featured here have been sponsored which impacts how, where, and in what order the products appear. Not all offers are displayed on this page.
These are sponsored offers rated highly by us for competitive rates, fees, and minimums.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.2/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.4/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.7/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Offers featured here have been sponsored which impacts how, where, and in what order the products appear. Not all offers are displayed on this page.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Overall
As an online-only bank, ZYNLO is best for those comfortable solely banking online. If you are, you'll get access to checking, savings and money market accounts that all offer a strong APY. Plus, the bank offers access to a large fee-free ATM network, so your cash is never far away. A standout feature is the ZYNG Round Up and Match feature: this tool rounds up your debit card transactions to the nearest dollar and transfers the difference to your savings account, and the bank matches your contributions. There is one caveat though: the size of the match depends on your checking balance.
Pros
-
ZYNLO offers accounts nationwide.
-
All three accounts at this bank earn a top-notch APY.
-
Customers have access to a large fee-free network of 55,000 ATMs via Allpoint.
-
Budgeting features, such as customizable savings goals and spending folders.
Cons
-
You need to open both checking and savings accounts to utilize the ZYNG Round Up and Match feature.
ZYNLO Bank products
ZYNLO Tomorrow Savings Account
Pros
-
The savings account earns a highly competitive yield.
-
If you link your ZYNLO checking account, you can opt to have your debit card purchases rounded up to the nearest dollar and transferred into your savings, to build a savings habit.
-
A unique perk: ZYNLO will match your round-ups, but the amount it'll match depends on your balance after the first 100 days.
-
The account doesn't charge monthly fees and has no minimum balance requirements.
-
There's no limit to how many times you can withdraw money, which some other banks limit, usually to six per month.
-
You can create multiple buckets for separate savings goals.
Cons
-
You'll need to open a ZYNLO checking account to take advantage of the bank's round-up feature.
ZYNLO Money Market Account
Pros
-
ZYNLO's money market account earns a highly competitive yield.
-
The account doesn't charge many common fees — there are no monthly, overdraft or non-sufficient funds fees.
-
There's no limit to how often you can withdraw money, which some other banks limit to about six per month.
Cons
-
You'll earn a higher yield with the money market account than you will the Tomorrow Savings account, but you won't have access to ZYNLO's round-up savings feature.
-
This account doesn't come with checks or an ATM or debit card, which many money market accounts provide.
ZYNLO More Spending Checking Account
Pros
-
ZYNLO's checking account, called the More Spending account, earns a highly competitive yield on any balance, and there are no requirements you need to meet to earn that rate.
-
The account is fee-free. You won't pay monthly, overdraft or non-sufficient funds fees, among others.
-
You'll have access to a large fee-free network of 55,000 ATMs.
-
When linked to a ZYNLO savings account, you can opt to have your debit card purchases rounded up to the nearest dollar and deposited into the savings account.
-
Comes with a unique budgeting feature: customizable folders for different spending categories, helping you keep track of your spending.
Cons
-
You'll need to open a ZYNLO Tomorrow Savings account to take advantage of the round-up feature.
-
An average daily balance of $3,000 in your savings account is required for ZYNLO to 100% match your round-ups.
Bank fees
|Fee
|Charged?
|Overdraft fee
|None
|Non-sufficient funds fee
|None
|Account maintenance fees
|None
|Out-of-network ATM fee
|None
|Excessive transaction fee
|None
Customer experience
Branch access. ZYNLO is an online bank, so there's no branch access. ZYNLO's parent bank, PeoplesBank, does have about 20 locations in Massachusetts and Connecticut but ZYNLO customers can't visit these branches.
Customer support. You can reach customer service by phone Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time, and weekends from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., also Eastern Time. You can also send an email or message via the bank's mobile app, though it may take 24 to 48 hours to receive a response via those channels.
Digital experience. You can bank through the bank's secure website or via its mobile app. As of the time of writing, the iOS and Android apps receive middling reviews on both platforms, though fewer than 200 people have rated them (combined).
Review methodology
We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.