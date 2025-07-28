 Skip to Main Content
banking Reviews
ZYNLO Bank Review 2025

Marcos Cabello
Yuliya Goldshteyn
Updated July 28, 2025
At a glance

Overview

ZYNLO Bank is the online division of FDIC-insured PeoplesBank, which is based in Massachusetts. The bank stands out for offering top-notch annual percentage yields (APYs) on its checking, savings and money market accounts without charging fees. All those accounts are available nationwide, but you'll need to look elsewhere for a certificate of deposit (CD) as the bank doesn't offer any.

Highlights:

High APY No Min Balance No Monthly Fees
4.6
Rating: 4.6 stars out of 5
Bankrate Score
Checking

Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5
4.8 /5

Savings

Rating: 4.7 stars out of 5
4.7 /5

MMA

Rating: 4.9 stars out of 5
4.9 /5
Info Icon

Overall

As an online-only bank, ZYNLO is best for those comfortable solely banking online. If you are, you'll get access to checking, savings and money market accounts that all offer a strong APY. Plus, the bank offers access to a large fee-free ATM network, so your cash is never far away. A standout feature is the ZYNG Round Up and Match feature: this tool rounds up your debit card transactions to the nearest dollar and transfers the difference to your savings account, and the bank matches your contributions. There is one caveat though: the size of the match depends on your checking balance. 

Pros

  • Checkmark Icon

    ZYNLO offers accounts nationwide.

  • Checkmark Icon

    All three accounts at this bank earn a top-notch APY.

  • Checkmark Icon

    Customers have access to a large fee-free network of 55,000 ATMs via Allpoint.

  • Checkmark Icon

    Budgeting features, such as customizable savings goals and spending folders.

Cons

  • You need to open both checking and savings accounts to utilize the ZYNG Round Up and Match feature.

ZYNLO Bank products

ZYNLO Tomorrow Savings Account

4.7
/5
Rating: 4.7 stars out of 5
See methodology Compare top savings rates

Pros

  • Checkmark Icon

    The savings account earns a highly competitive yield.

  • Checkmark Icon

    If you link your ZYNLO checking account, you can opt to have your debit card purchases rounded up to the nearest dollar and transferred into your savings, to build a savings habit.

  • Checkmark Icon

    A unique perk: ZYNLO will match your round-ups, but the amount it'll match depends on your balance after the first 100 days.

  • Checkmark Icon

    The account doesn't charge monthly fees and has no minimum balance requirements.

  • Checkmark Icon

    There's no limit to how many times you can withdraw money, which some other banks limit, usually to six per month.

  • Checkmark Icon

    You can create multiple buckets for separate savings goals.

Cons

  • You'll need to open a ZYNLO checking account to take advantage of the bank's round-up feature.

ZYNLO Money Market Account

4.9
/5
Rating: 4.9 stars out of 5
See methodology Compare top money market rates

Pros

  • Checkmark Icon

    ZYNLO's money market account earns a highly competitive yield.

  • Checkmark Icon

    The account doesn't charge many common fees — there are no monthly, overdraft or non-sufficient funds fees.

  • Checkmark Icon

    There's no limit to how often you can withdraw money, which some other banks limit to about six per month.

Cons

  • You'll earn a higher yield with the money market account than you will the Tomorrow Savings account, but you won't have access to ZYNLO's round-up savings feature.

  • This account doesn't come with checks or an ATM or debit card, which many money market accounts provide.

ZYNLO More Spending Checking Account

4.8
/5
Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5
See methodology Compare top checking rates

Pros

  • Checkmark Icon

    ZYNLO's checking account, called the More Spending account, earns a highly competitive yield on any balance, and there are no requirements you need to meet to earn that rate.

  • Checkmark Icon

    The account is fee-free. You won't pay monthly, overdraft or non-sufficient funds fees, among others.

  • Checkmark Icon

    You'll have access to a large fee-free network of 55,000 ATMs.

  • Checkmark Icon

    When linked to a ZYNLO savings account, you can opt to have your debit card purchases rounded up to the nearest dollar and deposited into the savings account.

  • Checkmark Icon

    Comes with a unique budgeting feature: customizable folders for different spending categories, helping you keep track of your spending.

Cons

  • You'll need to open a ZYNLO Tomorrow Savings account to take advantage of the round-up feature.

  • An average daily balance of $3,000 in your savings account is required for ZYNLO to 100% match your round-ups.

Bank fees

Fee Charged?
Overdraft fee None
Non-sufficient funds fee None
Account maintenance fees None
Out-of-network ATM fee None
Excessive transaction fee None
Learn more: How to avoid common bank fees

Customer experience

Branch access. ZYNLO is an online bank, so there's no branch access. ZYNLO's parent bank, PeoplesBank, does have about 20 locations in Massachusetts and Connecticut but ZYNLO customers can't visit these branches.

Customer support. You can reach customer service by phone Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time, and weekends from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., also Eastern Time. You can also send an email or message via the bank's mobile app, though it may take 24 to 48 hours to receive a response via those channels.

Digital experience. You can bank through the bank's secure website or via its mobile app. As of the time of writing, the iOS and Android apps receive middling reviews on both platforms, though fewer than 200 people have rated them (combined).

ZYNLO Bank logo

We want to know what you think about ZYNLO

Do you have experience with ZYNLO? Let us know your thoughts.

Review methodology

With so many financial institutions to choose from, it can be hard to know who to trust. Bankrate’s ever-growing list of bank and credit union reviews is updated regularly. Our editorial team analyzes and reviews each institution across deposit products such as savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs) and money market accounts (MMAs). Banks are rated by important factors such as offered interest rates, fees, minimum balance requirements, access to funds and more.

We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.

