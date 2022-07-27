Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Best homeowners insurance in New Jersey for 2024

USAA, Allstate, Travelers, State Farm and NJM are among the best home insurance carriers in New Jersey

Written by
Ashlyn Brooks
Edited by
Mariah Posey
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Edited by
Mariah Posey
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Updated Dec 21, 2023
DISCOVER YOUR PERFECT PROVIDER
We’ll just need your ZIP code to show you offers from home insurance carriers in your area.
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Explore offers from trusted carriers
+ MORE
User
Find providers near you
We’ll just need your location to provide you with home insurance options available in your area.
Insurance Home
Explore your coverage options
Choose from multiple providers near you. The more quotes you compare, the more you can save!
Congrats
Pick your best policy
Once you’ve found your favorite quote, finish up the process online with the provider of your choice. And that’s it!

What to know about insuring your New Jersey home

Insurance Home Alt

Best New Jersey home insurance companies

View Bankrate’s top picks for New Jersey home insurance companies.

Jump to
Arrow Down
Dollar Coin

Cheapest home insurance companies

Compare rates from affordable options for home insurance in New Jersey.

Jump to
Arrow Down
Loan Home Improvement

New Jersey home insurance cost

Compare your home insurance cost to rates in New Jersey’s most and least expensive cities.

Jump to
Arrow Down
Insurance Home

Insuring your New Jersey home

Learn what factors could influence your coverage selections for your New Jersey home.

Jump to
Arrow Down
On This Page

Compare the best homeowners insurance companies in New Jersey

The average cost of New Jersey home insurance is $775 annually for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. This works out to roughly $65 per month. Your own rates are likely to differ from this based on factors that are unique to you and your property, such as the age and condition of your home, as well as your ZIP code and credit-based insurance score.

USAA, Allstate and Travelers earned the top Bankrate Scores on our list, which are out of a total of five points and based on our extensive analysis of third-party ratings such as the J.D. Power 2023 Home Insurance Study, premium data obtained from Quadrant Information Services and other factors. State Farm and NJM  were not far behind. State Farm scored well in customer service satisfaction based on J.D. Power rankings and NJM features one of the cheapest average home insurance rates in New Jersey.

Insurance company AM Best J.D. Power Average monthly premium Average annual premium*
USAA
A++
881
/1,000
$61
$726
 Get a quote
Allstate
A+
809
/1,000
$81
$977
 Get a quote
Travelers
A++
790
/1,000
$47
$565
 Get a quote
State Farm
A++
829
/1,000
$63
$760
 Read review
NJM
A+
Not rated
$31
$371
 Read review
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

*USAA not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions

Bankrate logo

Bankrate's trusted insurance industry expertise

 Read our full methodology

The home insurance market can be complicated, but Bankrate's insurance editorial team used our unique perspective to bring readers information they need to make educated decisions when shopping for home insurance.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Mortgage

Compare home insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Location-Icon
Your information is kept secure
Caret DownCaret Up
Caret DownCaret Up
Field is required
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Quick Facts
Moneybag
$382/year
average savings through Bankrate
Two Thirds
2 out of 3 homes
are underinsured
Insurance Home
1 out of every 20
insured homes makes a claim each year
Circle Check
100% of homes
need insurance before getting a mortgage
Mortgage

Leaving so soon? Your custom quotes are just minutes away.

The top 5 home insurance companies in New Jersey

USAA

Best for military-focused coverage

4.7 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 881/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 726 for $250k dwelling coverage
USAA Review Get a personalized quote

Why USAA made our list: USAA provides comprehensive homeowners coverage with a list of discounts and coverage that is tailored to the needs of military members. While USAA is not eligible for official ranking due to its membership requirement, the company generally receives some of the highest scores out of the rated New Jersey home insurers, and it received one of the highest customer satisfaction scores in J.D. Power’s 2022 Home Insurance Study. However, home insurance through USAA is only available to its members, and membership is limited to active-duty military, veterans and their eligible family members.

Who USAA may be good for: Service members who are stationed at Fort Dix, McGuire or any of New Jersey's other military installations may benefit from USAA insurance coverage. Coverage is military-focused, and includes, for example, coverage specifically for uniforms.

Allstate

Best for discounts

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 809/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 977 for $250k dwelling coverage
Allstate Review Get a personalized quote

Why Allstate made our list: While some other insurance companies take a low-touch approach to customers, Allstate operates local agencies throughout New Jersey. Allstate also makes the claims process easy, giving you the option to call their nationwide claims center, contact your local agent or file from your smartphone using the Allstate mobile app. Allstate offers a wide range of discounts, which could dramatically decrease your premiums. You could earn discounts by setting up an automatic payment system, going claims-free, installing smoke or theft alarms in your home and even up to a 10 percent welcome discount just for switching to the homeowners insurance company from another insurer. However, Allstate’s premiums are higher than average, so depending on your discount eligibility, it may not be the best fit for homeowners who prioritize cheap rates.

Who Allstate may be good for: Even though Allstate's average rate is on the high side, the company's extensive discount list may make it a good option for those looking for cheap New Jersey homeowners insurance companies. Since home insurance quotes in New Jersey are free, there's no harm in seeing if the company can offer you a low rate with multiple discounts.

Travelers

Best for green homes

4.1 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 790/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 565 for $250k dwelling coverage
Travelers Review Get a personalized quote

Why Travelers made our list: In addition to low average premiums, Travelers offers a wide range of potential discounts, including a savings of up to 5 percent for LEED-certified homes. In addition, Travelers offers a unique endorsement option that covers the extra cost associated with repairing or rebuilding a home using green materials. If you don’t need coverage options for an environmentally-friendly home build, Travelers also offers coverage for jewelry and valuable items, identity fraud and a personal articles floater. However, before buying, you may want to consider that Travelers received a low customer satisfaction score from J.D. Power, and ranked far below the segment average in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study.

Who Travelers may be good for: If environmental issues are high on your list of priorities, Travelers might be worth looking at. Even if you don't currently live in a certified green home, you may want to consider the green endorsement, which will allow you to rebuild using green materials after a claim.

State Farm

Best for local offices

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 829/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 760 for $250k dwelling coverage
State Farm Review Get a personalized quote

Why State Farm made our list: State Farm is known for offering a wide range of home insurance coverage types and helpful online resources where you can learn more about what your homeowners insurance policy covers. For those who like a more personal touch, there are hundreds of State Farm offices located throughout New Jersey. However, budget-conscious shoppers may notice that State Farm's average rates are on the high side. Additionally, the company has an overall higher-than-baseline number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

Who State Farm may be good for: If you'd rather handle your insurance business with a local agent who understands the needs of your community, State Farm may be a good choice for you. Having said that, the company also has a robust set of digital tools, including a mobile app, that make it easy to do your business online.

NJM

Best for affordable rates

4.5 Bankrate Score
JD Power: Not rated AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 371 for $250k dwelling coverage
NJM Review Get a personalized quote

Why NJM made our list: NJM offers an average home insurance rate that is less than half the state average. The West Trenton, N.J.-based company is a regional insurer that offers several discount options, including one for seniors and others for installing storm shutters and hurricane-resistant glass. These discounts may be attractive to New Jersey residents who experience storms and hurricanes sweeping in from the Atlantic Ocean. You can personalize your homeowners insurance policy by adding endorsements, or riders, for identity fraud, mold and rot and increased personal property coverage for expensive items such as furs and jewelry. However, NJM is not scored by J.D. Power.

Who NJM may be good for: For first-time homeowners who are on a stricter budget after their large investment, NJM might be worth considering. It offers solid coverage options, but at an average rate that is well below the state average.

Additional New Jersey home insurance companies to consider

Beyond the most popular picks, there are several other carriers that offer home insurance quotes in New Jersey that might resonate with specific homeowner needs and preferences. Whether you prioritize customer service, tailored policies or unique offerings, these options may warrant a closer look.

Progressive

Progressive

Who this may be best for

Homeowners looking for an expansive range of options

Progressive review

Progressive offers an expansive range of home insurance options suitable for the varied needs of New Jersey residents. Its policies may be beneficial for those seeking bundled insurance options, given Progressive's wide array of insurance offerings. If you have multiple insurance needs, Progressive might be an apt choice for robust coverage and potential discounts.

American Family

American Family

Who this may be best for

Homeowners looking for a more personalized approach

American Family review

American Family, often referred to as AmFam  might resonate with families looking for tailored coverages that cater specifically to their evolving needs. AmFam’s commitment to community and family values makes it a worthwhile contender for homeowners seeking a more personalized approach to their insurance experience.

The Hanover

The Hanover

Who this may be best for

Homeowners looking for a blend of modern and traditional coverage options

The Hanover review

Founded in 1852, The Hanover has a longstanding history in insurance. Its home insurance offerings are comprehensive, aiming to cater to a broad spectrum of homeowners. Those looking for a blend of traditional coverage options and modern policy additions may find The Hanover to be a suitable choice. With its reputation for responsive customer service and its ability to adapt policies based on individual needs, many New Jersey residents may find The Hanover to be an attractive option when seeking coverage.

How Bankrate chose the best home insurance companies in New Jersey

Bankrate took a data-based approach to finding the best homeowners insurance in New Jersey.. Our insurance editorial team analyzed the largest home insurance companies by market share across multiple categories, including: customer satisfaction rankings from J.D. Power, financial strength rating from AM Best, the most recent premium data from Quadrant Information Services, policy offerings and discount options.

Based on their performance in these categories, each of these New Jersey homeowners insurance companies earned a Bankrate Score, with a maximum score of five points. Using our Bankrate Score can help give you an idea of which insurance companies have competitive home insurance policies and can be used to compare home insurance carriers to each other.

House Icon

Finding cheap home insurance in New Jersey

While New Jersey typically boasts rates below the national average, navigating the state's home insurance market can sometimes be a challenge. Which emphasizes the importance of seeking ways to save wherever possible. One effective strategy is to gather multiple quotes to compare and identify the most affordable options tailored to your needs. It's always advisable to review at least three or four different insurers to make sure you're securing the best quote for your situation. Back to top Caret Up

Cheapest home insurance companies in New Jersey

New Jersey homeowners may be pleasantly surprised to discover several insurance options that are both comprehensive and affordable. While coverage needs and individual circumstances play a role in pricing, some companies consistently stand out for offering competitive rates. Below, we've compiled a table highlighting cheap home insurance companies in New Jersey that are typically recognized for their budget-friendly home insurance packages.

Carrier Monthly premium for $250k coverage Annual premium for $250k coverage Savings vs state avg. for $250k coverage
NJM
$31
$371
- $404
 Read review
Travelers
$47
$565
- $210
 Get a quote
USAA
$61
$726
- $49
 Get a quote
State Farm
$63
$760
- $15
 Read review
Chubb
$71
$853
+ $78
 Get a quote
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

How to get cheap New Jersey home insurance

When you are looking for the best New Jersey homeowners insurance, cost is likely to be one of your considerations. Finding a policy that provides robust coverage at a reasonable price is not impossible, especially if you consider using some of these tactics:

  1. Shop around: Don't stop after receiving a single quote, but instead gather quotes from several insurers so you can compare rates. Every insurer uses their own algorithms to determine premiums, so you may see significant differences in the rates you receive, and can then choose the lowest option.
  2. Improve your credit score: Insurers may check your credit-based insurance score before determining your rate (in most states). Studies have shown that people with lower credit scores tend to file more claims, so having poor credit could cost you in terms of premiums if your insurer factors your credit-based insurance score.
  3. Maintain or replace your roof: Roof damage is a common cause of costly insurance claims. This is why your insurer is likely to ask you how old your roof is when requesting a quote. A newer roof may earn you a lower rate because it is less likely to be damaged in storms or windy weather.
  4. Bundle your policies: Almost all insurers offer savings if you purchase more than one policy from them. The most common way this occurs is when you buy your homeowners and your vehicle coverage from the same company. Doing so may save you up to 20 percent or even more.

Best home insurance discounts in New Jersey

In New Jersey, homeowners typically have access to a variety of insurance discounts that can significantly reduce their premiums. By understanding and taking advantage of these common discounts, residents might be able to save a considerable amount on their home insurance policies.

How to save on home insurance policy renewals in New Jersey

Yearly policy renewals offer an ideal time for New Jersey homeowners to reassess their coverage needs and seek out potential savings. Whether you're a new homeowner or have been residing in your home for years, there are always ways to potentially lower your premiums.

  • Comparison shop: While loyalty to a single insurer might have its benefits, it can be a good idea to shop around and get quotes from multiple providers. Rates may vary, and another company could offer a better deal.
  • Bundle your policies: Many insurance companies typically offer discounts when you bundle home insurance with other policies like auto or life insurance.
  • Increase your deductible: If you can afford a higher out-of-pocket cost in the event of a claim, consider raising your deductible. A higher deductible usually means a lower premium.
  • Ask about discounts: Whether it’s for having a newer home, security systems or being claims-free, always ask your insurer about available discounts you might qualify for.
  • Maintain your home: Regular maintenance and repairs can decrease the likelihood of damage, and some insurers might reward that with reduced rates.
  • Review your policy: Ensure you’re not over-insuring or under-insuring. Adjust your coverage to reflect the current value of your possessions and your home.
House Icon

Understanding home insurance costs in New Jersey

The average home insurance cost in New Jersey is influenced by several factors, including location. The Garden State's close proximity to the Atlantic coastline means homes are potentially at risk of storm surges and hurricane-related damages, often leading to higher insurance premiums. Urban density, particularly in cities like Newark or Jersey City, can result in increased risks of theft and vandalism potentially hiking up insurance costs. Furthermore, New Jersey's property values, especially in certain sought-after residential areas, can mean pricier rebuild costs in the event of damages. Being aware of these specifics could help provide clarity when navigating the home insurance landscape in New Jersey. Back to top Caret Up

How much is home insurance in New Jersey?

The average premium cost for a homeowners insurance policy in New Jersey is $775 for $250,000 in dwelling coverage per year. This is significantly lower than the national average of $1,428, making New Jersey one of the most affordable states for homeowners insurance.

New Jersey has a lower cost of living compared to nearby states, which likely contributed to the lower cost of insurance. New Jersey’s average home insurance rates are especially affordable compared to the neighboring state of New York, which has an average home insurance cost of $1,506 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. New Jersey’s average home insurance costs are about on par with the average cost of home insurance in Pennsylvania, which is $760  annually for the same coverage.

Insurance company $150K $250K $350K $450K $750K
USAA
$541
$726
$891
$1,050
$1,517
Allstate
$656
$977
$1,526
$2,184
$3,922
Travelers
$405
$565
$744
$951
$1,582
State Farm
$545
$760
$921
$1,135
$1,772
NJM
$260
$371
$507
$678
$1,198
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

New Jersey homeowners insurance rates by city

Insurance rates can significantly vary even within state boundaries, influenced by city-specific conditions. Whether it's due to crime rates, proximity to hazardous zones or local building costs, every city in New Jersey might present a different premium. Below, we provide a map and a searchable data table to help you understand these city-by-city variations, giving you a clearer picture of potential rates in your ZIP code or another city in the Garden State you might be considering.

Homeowners insurance rates vary depending on your ZIP code. You may pay a higher rate, for example, if you live in an area with a high crime rate, since your insurer will expect there to be more claims based on theft. On the other hand, if you live in an area with low crime and few natural disasters, your rate is more likely to be on the low side. Here are some of the cheapest cities in New Jersey, all of which have average rates that are 10 percent less than the state average:

  • Greendell: $697 per year
  • Middleville: $697 per year
  • Cranbury: $698 per year
  • Princeton: $698 per year
  • Dunellen: $700 per year

If you live in any of the following cities, your rates may be slightly higher than the average. Keep in mind, however, that your rate is unlikely to be exactly the same as the averages, since your premium is unique to your own property and situation. These cities all feature average rates that are 14 percent higher than the state average.

  • Middletown: $887 per year
  • Shrewsbury: $886 per year
  • Red Bank: $883 per year
  • Salem: $882 per year
  • Toms River: $880 per year

*Rates are for $250,000 in dwelling coverage.

House Icon

Insuring your New Jersey home

In the Garden State, where coastal proximity is a concern for many homes, choosing the right home insurance comes with unique considerations. The prevalence of extreme weather events combined with shifts in the insurance landscape may influence premium costs and coverage options. Delving into the specifics of how a standard policy responds to New Jersey's distinct challenges, such as storm surges or windstorms, can guide homeowners towards making informed choices to shield their financial investment in their home. Back to top Caret Up

What does home insurance cover in New Jersey?

In the dynamic climate of New Jersey, homeowners often find themselves facing a spectrum of risks, from Atlantic storms to winter freeze. Standard home insurance typically provides a safety net against a range of perils. Yet, given the state's unique challenges, it's essential for residents to understand what their policy covers. By doing so, they can identify potential gaps and consider additional coverage tailored to New Jersey's distinct conditions. Some commonly covered damages include:

  • Storm and wind damage: Given its Atlantic coastline, properties in New Jersey may frequently be exposed to storm surges and strong winds.
  • Fire and smoke damage: This standard coverage is essential, especially in densely populated areas where fires can spread quickly.
  • Theft and vandalism: This coverage kicks in against damages from property crimes, which might be more prevalent in urban areas.
  • Liability: Liability covers situations where someone is injured on your property or you cause damage to another's property.
  • Water damage from internal sources: While flooding from external sources like storm surges might not be covered under a standard policy, damages from issues like burst pipes typically are.
  • Weight of ice, snow or sleet: Given the state's cold winters, roofs and structures might suffer damage from the accumulation of snow or ice, which this coverage stands for.

Additional home insurance coverage types in New Jersey

As a coastal state, New Jersey sits perched on the Atlantic Ocean, leaving it vulnerable to specific risks. Hurricanes moving up the East Coast often bring damage to homes in the state, either from water damage or high winds. Wildfires are also not uncommon, especially in the northern parts of the state and the Pine Barrens. In many cases, these potential disasters are covered by a basic HO-3 policy, the most common kind sold. In other cases, such as flooding, you will need to purchase a separate policy to be covered. Here are common New Jersey endorsements or policy types for you to consider:

  • Flooding: New Jersey has around 630,000 properties that have a more than 26 percent chance of experiencing extreme flooding within the next 30 years, according to non-profit foundation Flood Factor. If you’re a homeowner in New Jersey, you may want to check if flood insurance is required in your home’s area. Flooding is not standard on a homeowner’s policy, so it may be worth considering whether or not it’s required.
  • Sewage backup: According to New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection, excessive rain or snowmelt can overwhelm the capacity of sewer pipes and result in an overflow of untreated sewage and stormwater. You may want to consider sewage backup coverage to ensure you’re financially prepared in the event of standing water or sewage backup in your home, especially if you have a basement.
  • Identity theft: According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), fraud claims increased by more than 70 percent in 2021 compared to 2020. With financial crime through identity theft on the rise, some homeowners may want to add on identity theft coverage to their homeowners insurance policy.

Related content:

exterior view of house in flooding

New Jersey flood insurance

a palm tree blowing in a windstorm

Windstorm insurance

a vacuum on a floor covered in water

What is sewer backup insurance?

Common New Jersey home insurance problems

Securing reliable home insurance in New Jersey isn't always a straightforward process. The state presents unique challenges for both homeowners and insurers. Navigating these issues can often feel overwhelming, but understanding them is the first step toward finding the right coverage. These are some of the common challenges faced by homeowners in New Jersey:

  • Aging infrastructure: Many New Jersey homes, particularly in historic districts, are older and may be viewed as higher risk due to outdated electrical, plumbing and heating systems.
  • Urban density: In densely populated areas, issues like fire can spread quickly, increasing risks and subsequently, insurance premiums.
  • High property values: In certain upscale neighborhoods and coveted locations, the sheer value of homes can drive up the cost of coverage.
  • Frequent weather-related claims: From winter storms to coastal weather events, New Jersey sees a range of meteorological challenges that can lead to increased claims, making some insurers hesitant to offer competitive rates.

New

Recent news in New Jersey homeowners insurance market

On July 3, 2023, New Jersey took a decisive step towards enhancing transparency in the homeowners insurance market. Governor Phil Murphy signed bill S3110/A4783, mandating sellers of property and landlords to disclose vital flood risk information to potential buyers and tenants. This bill, which comes in the aftermath of the devastating Tropical Storm Ida, necessitates the revelation of a property’s history of flooding, its flood risk and its location concerning flood zones.

This development is pivotal for the state's homeowners market. It means that future real estate transactions will be characterized by a higher degree of openness, potentially affecting property valuations in flood-prone areas. Additionally, with heightened awareness about flood risks, there might be an uptick in demand for flood insurance, possibly influencing premium rates and the array of insurance offerings in the state.

This legislation underscores the importance of safeguarding New Jersey residents as climate change exacerbates flooding events, ensuring they're well-equipped with the necessary information to make informed housing decisions.

Frequently asked questions

Savings

Compare rates and save on home insurance today!

ZIP code
Close X
Written by
Ashlyn Brooks

Ashlyn Brooks is a finance writer with more than half a decade of experience, known for her knowledge in areas such as taxes, insurance, investing, retirement, finance news, and banking products.

Edited by
Mariah Posey
Editor, Insurance
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Director of corporate communications, Insurance Information Institute