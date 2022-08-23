Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
NJM insurance review 2024
At a glance
Auto
4.1
Cost & ratings
4.2
Coverage
4
Support
4
Home
3.2
Cost & ratings
3
Coverage
4
Support
2.5
About Bankrate Score
Bankrate's take
Policyholders who value cheap average premiums over digital tools might choose NJM as their company of choice, but the carrier only writes policies in five states.
Who NJM may be good for: Because it offers low average rates, budget-minded drivers and homeowners may find exceptional savings with NJM.
Who NJM may not be good for: Drivers looking to build out a highly customized car insurance policy may not be wowed by NJM’s limited car insurance endorsements.
NJM car insurance
If you are looking for the best car insurance on a budget, New Jersey Manufacturers (NJM) might be a good option, but only if you live in the provider’s limited service area. NJM car insurance policies are only offered to residents of five states: Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Bankrate gave NJM a Bankrate Score of 4.1 out of 5.0. This score takes into account that the company ranks highly for customer and claims satisfaction in J.D. Power studies and offers low average rates. However, NJM lost points due to limited availability and lack of functional mobile tools.
NJM offers all the standard auto coverage types, like liability, comprehensive and collision. While NJM doesn’t offer a wide array of endorsements, there are a handful of options for policy customization, including ridesharing coverage, gap coverage, and physical damage coverage for trailers or campers.
Pros and cons of NJM car insurance
Making a list of pros and cons may help you identify your priorities when comparing car insurance quotes. These perks and drawbacks we identified for NJM car insurance could help you distinguish one company from the next:
-
Fewer-than-average complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
-
A+ (Superior) financial strength from AM Best
-
Many discounts available for potential policy savings
-
No accident forgiveness program
-
Customer service is not available 24/7
-
New car replacement endorsement not offered
NJM car insurance cost
The average annual cost of NJM car insurance is $617 for minimum coverage and $1,306 for full coverage. This is quite a bit lower than the national average cost of car insurance, which is $740 for minimum coverage and $2,542 for full coverage. NJM also comes in lower than the national average across a range of different rating factors, including having a speeding ticket conviction and insuring a 16-year-old driver. However, your premium will likely differ from the average based on your own unique combination of rating factors.
NJM car insurance rates by driving history
Auto insurance companies may consider more than a dozen factors to determine your premium, and your driving record is typically among the most significant. Incidents such as a recent at-fault accident or speeding ticket conviction usually increase your car insurance rates. If you have a DUI conviction on your record, you’ll need to shop more cautiously. Not all insurers write policies to drivers with DUIs.
|Driving record
|NJM
|National average
|
Clean driving history
|
NJM
$1,306
|
National average
$2,542
|
NJM
$1,502
|
National average
$3,068
|
NJM
$1,414
|
National average
$3,580
|
NJM
$1,502
|
National average
$4,840
NJM car insurance quotes by age
Because of their lack of experience behind the wheel and higher likelihood of being involved in an accident, younger drivers generally pay more for their car insurance coverage. Teens, especially, tend to see elevated rates, but remaining on a parent’s policy can help bring rates to a more affordable level. Below, we’ve rounded up average NJM rates by age for drivers with clean driving records.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their parents' policy
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy
NJM car insurance discounts
NJM auto insurance offers a wide variety of car insurance discounts that might help you lower your premium. A local agent may help you determine what discounts apply to you by discussing your circumstances and plans. In addition to offering some of the most popular car insurance discounts such as multi-car, bundling and paid in full, featured discounts from NJM include:
Even though NJM is only available in a few states, the discount qualifications and availability do vary by location. Checking with an agent or NJM representative may help you determine which savings opportunities you qualify for.
NJM home insurance
Finding the best home insurance company for your needs may seem daunting, but Bankrate's reviews are here to help you narrow down your choices. If you live in a state NJM services, the company's homeowners insurance could be an excellent choice if you're looking for low average premiums and customizable policies. NJM earned a Bankrate Score of 3.2 out of 5, thanks partly to its cheap rates and wide range of coverage options. However, just like with its auto insurance, NJM’s digital tools for home insurance aren’t as robust as the tools offered by many other companies on the market.
Along with the standard homeowners coverage types, NJM policyholders could choose to add identity fraud expense coverage, water backup coverage, scheduled personal property, enhanced other structures coverage and more. The company’s assisted living coverage is especially unique and provides liability and personal property coverage to eligible family members who live in an assisted living facility.
Pros and cons of NJM home insurance
Comparing home insurance quotes may seem like a chore, but creating a pros and cons list might help streamline the process. Here are some notable benefits and drawbacks we identified with NJM homeowners insurance:
-
Robust endorsement options
-
NJM home insurance premiums are 74 percent lower than the national average
-
Fewer-than-average amount of homeowners insurance complaints with the NAIC
-
Not rated by J.D. Power
-
No live chat
-
Online customer portal allows policyholders to review their policy details, but does not allow for policy changes
NJM home insurance cost
NJM home insurance costs, on average, $573 per year for a policy with $250,000 in dwelling coverage. This is significantly lower than the national cost of home insurance, which is $1,687 on average for the same coverage. NJM’s average premiums are consistently lower than the national average across a range of different coverage levels, but keep in mind that your own premium may vary based on your individual circumstances.
|Dwelling coverage
|NJM
|National average
|
$150,000
|
NJM
$466
|
National average
$1,146
|
$250,000
|
NJM
$573
|
National average
$1,687
|
$350,000
|
NJM
$689
|
National average
$2,231
|
$450,000
|
NJM
$813
|
National average
$2,785
|
$750,000
|
NJM
$1,191
|
National average
$4,457
NJM home insurance discounts
In addition to offering cheap average premiums, NJM offers a range of home insurance discounts. Some of the more unique discounts offered by NJM include:
As with auto insurance, not all of NJM’s discounts apply to residents in all five of the states it services. Additionally, eligibility may vary, so working directly with an NJM agent is likely the best way to identify savings opportunities.
Compare NJM with other insurers
If you're still wondering whether NJM insurance is the right choice for you, you may consider reaching out to these additional home and auto insurance companies:
|
Featured
NJM
Read review Read Bankrate's full NJM Insurance review
|
Erie
Read review Read Bankrate's full Erie Insurance review
|
Auto-Owners
Read review Read Bankrate's full Auto-Owners Insurance review
|
Liberty Mutual
Read review Read Bankrate's full Liberty Mutual Insurance review
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Policyholders who value cheap average premiums over digital tools might choose NJM as their company of choice, but the carrier only writes policies in five states.
|
If you live in Erie’s 12-state service area, the company could be a great choice for robust coverage and affordable premiums. Erie’s digital tools are lacking compared to its competitors, though, so it may not be the best choice for tech-focused customers.
|
Auto-Owners could be a good fit if you are looking for insurance policies that can be highly customized to your needs. Coverage is only available in 26 states, though, so it’s not an option for everyone.
|
Policyholders who value digital capabilities and robust discounts over customer and claims satisfaction might consider Liberty Mutual as their company of choice.
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
$1,229
|
$1,356
|
$1,361
|
No rates available
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
$371
|
$957
|
$1,049
|
No rates available
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
Not scored
|
663/1,000
|
688/1,000
|
656/1,000
|
.J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
.J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
.J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
.J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
Not scored
|
530/1,000
|
507/1,000
|
538/1,000
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
A+ (Superior)
|
A+ (Superior)
|
A++ (Superior)
|
A (Excellent)
Is NJM a good insurance company?
Members of Bankrate’s editorial staff are licensed agents, and the team has decades of insurance industry experience between us. We understand how much thought goes into gathering insurance quotes and choosing the best company. For this reason, we conduct detailed, holistic insurance carrier reviews — our goal is to provide our readers with the information they need to make the most educated decision about their insurance needs.
Whether NJM is a good company likely depends on your priorities. Based on proprietary premium data, NJM may be among the cheapest car insurance companies, but it only sells insurance in five states. It also offers robust homeowners insurance coverage options, but it's missing a few endorsements for auto. Lastly, policyholders who value digital tools may want to look elsewhere — although the company has an online policy portal, the system doesn't allow for policy changes, and the company lacks a mobile app capable of policy management. Perhaps the best way to determine if NJM can provide what you need is to contact the company for a quote.
NJM customer satisfaction
Bankrate knows that when it comes to insurance, price isn’t everything. Although no one looks forward to filing an insurance claim, if you find yourself in need, it’s important that your insurer is communicative and transparent throughout the claims process. That’s why we included third-party customer satisfaction ratings in our NJM insurance review. Although NJM was not included in the 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study or the 2023 Property Claims Satisfaction Study, it did receive a strong rating from AM best for financial strength. This indicates that NJM has strong financial backing and a history of being able to pay out customer claims.
|Study or Rating agency
|NJM
|Industry average
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|Not scored
|702/1,000
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|Not scored
|521/1,000
|AM Best rating
|A+ (Superior)
|N/A
Since NJM is a regional insurer that only operates in five states, J.D. Power did not include the company in every region of its 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study. However, in the region NJM was included, Mid-Atlantic, it ranked above the region average, coming in fourth place with a score of 834 out of 1,000 points. In the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Auto Claims Study, the company did even better, coming in second place overall with a score of 896 out of 1,000.
NJM customer complaints
The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) is a leading regulatory body for the insurance industry. Among other responsibilities, the NAIC tracks the volume of complaints customers file against an insurer and awards a complaint index. Unlike J.D. Power, with NAIC scores, lower is better. A low complaint index indicates that a company receives fewer complaints, while a higher complaint index means it receives more. The NAIC gives a separate complaint index for each line of insurance a company writes. Below, we’ll review the indexes for NJM’s private passenger auto and home insurance.
NJM’s ultra-low auto complaint index is a great indication of customer satisfaction. From 2020 to 2022, NJM’s complaint index for private passenger auto insurance never rose above .16.
NJM’s homeowners insurance complaint index is even more impressive. Its near-nonexistent home insurance complaint index shows that NJM customers have little to complain about in terms of home insurance.
Other NJM tools and benefits
While NJM’s digital tools may not be as impressive as some of its competitors', the company’s website does feature a helpful “Life Events” section, with articles on everything from getting your first job to having a baby, along with insight into how those events may impact your insurance needs. There’s also a “Safety Center” section that includes tips on personal safety, safe driving and home safety. NJM offers the following products along with its auto and home insurance offerings:
- Renters insurance: Renters insurance is sometimes overlooked, but this policy may provide renters with important liability protection as well as coverage for their personal property.
- Umbrella insurance: An umbrella policy provides extra liability coverage above and beyond what you carry on your home and auto policies.
- Business insurance: NJM’s business insurance offerings include workers' compensation, commercial auto and commercial umbrella policies. Unlike its personal policies, NJM business policies are available in New York.
- Classic car insurance: This specialized type of insurance policy can be used to protect a wide breadth of vehicles like collector cars, antiques, custom vehicles and even tractors.
- Boat and watercraft insurance: NJM partners with American Modern to bring liability and physical damage coverage to boat owners.
- ATV and motorcycle insurance: Like its boat policies, NJM’s ATV and motorcycle policies are also underwritten by American Modern.
Frequently asked questions about NJM insurance
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Auto insurance rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region.
Auto
Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts.
The rates for drivers ages 16-20 added to their parents' policy reflect the good student and driver's training discounts applied. The rates for drivers aged 16-20 on their own policy do not include the good student and driver's training discounts. Additionally, 25-year-old rates are based on the driver as a renter and 30+ on the driver as a homeowner.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single at-fault accident.
Homeowners
Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:
- Coverage A, Dwelling: $150,000, $250,000, $350,000, $450,000, $750,000
- Coverage B, Other Structures: $15,000, $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, $75,000
- Coverage C, Personal Property: $75,000, $125,000, $175,000, $225,000, $375,000
- Coverage D, Loss of Use: $30,000, $50,000, $70,000, $90,000, $150,000
- Coverage E, Liability: $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $500,000
- Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000
The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required).
These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.
Bankrate Score
Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto and home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.