List of car insurance companies
Selecting the ideal car insurance company is a decision tailored to your unique requirements. Navigating the multitude of options can be daunting, given the extensive list of car insurance companies available. To assist in this crucial decision-making process, Bankrate's insurance editorial team, comprised of licensed agents with vast industry experience, has meticulously compiled a comprehensive guide. This resource includes a range of auto insurance companies, offering insights to help you evaluate and choose a company that aligns with your insurance needs and preferences.
List of auto insurance providers
While well-known, large insurance providers often come to mind first, it can be worthwhile to consider a variety of options, including smaller, regional carriers. This comprehensive list of car insurance companies includes both prominent national insurers and smaller, local firms. Each company offers unique advantages and services, so exploring a diverse range of providers can be beneficial.
You might find that some of the smaller or regional carriers offer more personalized service or better rates for your specific needs. Therefore, obtaining free quotes from a mix of large and small insurance companies on this list could lead to finding the best match for your car insurance needs.
What are the 10 largest auto insurers?
Although there are thousands of auto insurance providers operating in the U.S., a handful of the largest car insurance companies dominate the market.
The following list includes the top 10 U.S. auto carriers by market share, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). These carriers write about 77 percent of the nation’s auto insurance coverage:
- State Farm: 16.8%
- Progressive: 14.0%
- Geico: 13.8%
- Allstate: 10.7%
- USAA: 5.9%
- Liberty Mutual: 5.0%
- Farmers: 4.6%
- Travelers: 2.1%
- American Family: 2.1%
- Nationwide: 2.0%
So how do the largest auto insurance carriers compare to each other? Each has its own advantages, and the best insurer for one person may not be the best for another. We’ve broken down some of the key information for each insurance carrier.
In addition to market share percentage and average rates, we've included each carrier's Bankrate Score in their description below. For context, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team analyzed each insurer’s average premiums from Quadrant Information Services, coverage options, discounts, financial strength ratings and customer service scores. With this information, we assigned a Bankrate Score to each insurer. The Scores are out of 5.0 points. The higher the Bankrate Score, the higher a provider ranked in each of the individual scoring categories.
How to choose the right auto insurance provider
When shopping for car insurance, you may want to follow a few guidelines to help you find the best coverage for the best price.
- Comparative shopping. It's generally advised by insurance professionals to obtain quotes from at least three different insurers. This approach enables you to effectively compare rates, coverage options and discounts, helping you identify the most economical and suitable carrier for your specific requirements.
- Ask about discounts. Many insurance carriers offer a range of discounts that could lead to significant savings on your premiums. Inquire about available discounts with potential insurers to capitalize on any that may apply to your situation.
- Evaluating coverage needs. Your car insurance rates are influenced by various personal factors and the type of coverage you select. Significant life events, such as purchasing a new car or adding a young driver to your policy, present ideal opportunities to reassess your coverage needs. Comparing quotes during such times helps ensure that you continue to receive appropriate coverage at the best possible price.
- Bundle your policies. Most carriers that write several lines of insurance offer discounts to policyholders that bundle or purchase more than one policy type with them.
- Review financial strength ratings. You can check an insurer’s financial strength rating with third parties like AM Best, Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s. These organizations analyze historical data to review an insurer’s ongoing financial strength. A low rating could indicate that a carrier may not be able to pay out claims if it is inundated with a large amount of losses after a major event, like a hurricane.
- Research customer service reviews. Third parties like J.D. Power publish studies that rank insurance providers based on customer service satisfaction, claims service satisfaction and overall customer experience.
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2024 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Bankrate Scores
Our 2024 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. Our scoring model provides a comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and highlight where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, Demotech and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.