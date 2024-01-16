Best Credit Cards for Bad Credit in January 2024

Ashley Parks
Courtney Mihocik
Sally Herigstad
Courtney Mihocik
Sally Herigstad
Updated January 16, 2024

People with bad credit scores (in the 300 to 579 FICO score range) can benefit from using a card designed specifically for them. These cards are typically more accessible to people with lower credit scores. 

Credit cards for bad credit usually don’t have some of the rewards and features of standard credit cards and may come with higher fees and interest rates. In exchange, consumers with poor or no credit scores may apply and qualify. 

The best credit cards for bad credit minimize fees while allowing consumers the opportunity to build their credit score. Many of the cards we recommend also have built-in features to help build credit. 

Featured "Bad Credit" Card
Chime Credit Builder Secured Visa® Credit Card
Best for flexible deposit
Chime Credit Builder Secured Visa® Credit Card
4.2
4.2
No Credit History
Recommended Credit

N/A

Intro offer

Annual fee

N/A

Regular APR

Best for rebuilding credit
Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card
4.1
4.1
No Credit History
Recommended Credit

N/A

Intro offer

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for building credit with savings
Self - Credit Builder Account with Secured Visa® Credit Card
3.1
3.1
No Credit History
Recommended Credit

N/A

Intro offer

Annual fee

Regular APR

2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
Best secured card with rewards
Discover it® Secured Credit Card
5.0
5.0
No Credit History
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

1% - 2%

Rewards Rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Compare Bankrate's best cards for bad credit

Card Name Our pick for Recommended Credit Score Bankrate Review Score
Flexible deposit

No credit history*

4.2 / 5
(Read card review)
Rebuilding credit

No credit history*

4.1 / 5
(Read card review)
Building credit with savings

No credit history*

3.1 / 5
(Read card review)
Secured card with rewards

No credit history*

5.0 / 5
(Read card review)
A closer look at top credit cards for bad credit

Chime Credit Builder Secured Visa® Credit Card

Best for flexible deposit

It’s a low-cost way to build credit, since it doesn’t pose an annual fee or require a security deposit. 

People new to credit who want to avoid common credit card pitfalls like interest and over-limit charges. 

The Zolve Azpire Credit Builder Card + Checking Account works similarly to the Secured Chime Credit Builder.  However, the Zolve will automatically deduct purchases you make with the Azpire card from the account with your funds, making it easier to stay on track with paying your credit card.

Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card

Best for rebuilding credit

With its automatic credit line review after six months of responsible use and a relatively low security deposit, the Capital One Platinum Secured is a cost-efficient credit-building tool.
Simplicity-lovers building their credit scores. There’s not a lot of fluff that comes with this card — you won’t earn cash back or points.
If you want to earn rewards while you build credit, try the Discover it® Secured Credit Card. While it doesn’t have as low a security deposit as the Capital One Platinum Secured, it offers consistent cash back.
Self - Credit Builder Account with Secured Visa® Credit Card

Best for building credit with savings

When you’re approved for the Self Visa card, you’re granted a loan that’s placed into an interest-bearing account. Repayments of that loan are reported to the credit bureaus, helping you boost your credit score. Once you’ve repaid the loan, the principal and interest can be used as a security deposit for your credit card.
People who want to build their credit and their savings simultaneously.
If you’re looking for access to a line of credit immediately, a secured card like the Citi® Secured Mastercard® could be the right choice. The $200 minimum security deposit could be refunded after 18 months of using the card responsibly.
Discover it® Secured Credit Card

Best secured card with rewards

It’s rare to find a secured credit card with features and benefits that mimic those of a top rewards card. This card not only earns rewards but also touts notable features like Cashback Match™ and no annual fee.
Credit-builders who want to avoid annual fees, earn rewards and lay the foundation for responsible credit use. Its minimal fees and rewards structure gives it a leg up over other secured cards.
If paying a security deposit isn’t an option for you, there are unsecured credit cards that are open to people with low credit scores. The Mission Lane Visa Credit Card is a relatively low-cost — if bare-bones — option for people who have bad credit.
Mission Lane Visa® Credit Card

Best unsecured card for bad credit

This card is a straightforward credit-building tool. It doesn’t come with a lot of the bells and whistles of traditional credit cards, but it makes up for it by being an accessible, inexpensive option for building credit.
People who want an unsecured card to start their credit-building journey. The annual fee is reasonable, and there is no need to tie up your funds in a security deposit.
If you’re looking for a card that will give you good credit limit to work with, it may be worth it to consider other options. The Capital One Quicksilver Secured Cash Rewards Credit Card matches your credit limit with your security deposit, so your credit limit can be as high or low as you’d like (See terms).
Zolve Azpire Credit Builder Card + Checking Account

Best for building credit with no interest

It doesn’t require any credit history or credit check to apply, making it a low-barrier option for people who need to start building credit. The Azpire also accepts alternate identification, like a passport or ITIN to apply.
People who don’t want — or can’t qualify for — a traditional card for bad credit, as it uses a deposit account to fund purchases with the card.
It’s hard to find a true alternative, but the Self - Credit Builder Account with Secured Visa helps people improve their credit mix by including a credit-builder loan. The loan account acts as the security deposit and credit limit for the Visa card.

What you need to know about credit cards for bad credit

A bad credit score — a FICO score under 579 or a VantageScore under 600 — can happen for many reasons and negatively affect your finances. Defaulting on loans, missing credit card payments or even opening too many credit lines can negatively impact your credit score. If you’re a victim of credit card fraud or identity theft, your credit score could also take a hit, making it more difficult to qualify for the financial products and services you need. 

What causes bad credit?

Your credit behavior and how you use credit appear on your report and can cause negative changes.

  • Missed payments: Since your payment history is the largest influence on your score, missing payments on your cards or loans will have a significant impact.
  • High credit utilization: If you’re using the majority of your available credit, it might signal to lenders that you’re relying too heavily on credit and could be at a heightened risk of defaulting.
  • Low credit age: Any time you apply for new credit you reduce your credit age, which could lower your credit score. If you close a credit card, you could reduce your average credit account age and cause an increase in your credit utilization, which could have negative effects on your score.
  • No credit mix: Relying too heavily on one type of credit may have negative impacts on your score. Having a balanced mix of different credit products will show lenders you know how to manage multiple types of credit. 

How bad credit can affect you

Having bad credit can make many financial products less favorable or inaccessible. Renting an apartment, getting a credit card or applying for a mortgage all become more difficult with poor credit. Here are the main ways bad credit can affect you.

Bankrate Insight

Regularly checking for inaccuracies on your credit report can help you keep your credit report tidy, making it easier to get and keep your credit score where it needs to be. Luckily “cleaning” your credit report is a fairly easy five-step process.

When to use a credit card for bad credit

Even with bad credit, a credit card can still be a useful tool. You can use a card to help you establish credit, boost your credit file or begin fixing past credit mistakes. Here’s when it’s smart to use a credit card for bad credit: 

Secured vs. unsecured credit cards for bad credit

The two types of credit cards most commonly available to people with bad credit are secured cards and unsecured cards. Both of these options have notable advantages and disadvantages, primarily surrounding affordability, and deciding which one is best for you may come down to a few key differences.

Some of the best credit cards for bad credit are secured, which means the issuer requires a security deposit to get the card. Credit card security deposits serve as collateral for an issuer in exchange for lending a line of credit to what it may consider to be a “risky” borrower.

Secured credit cards are often great tools for building credit because they typically have more relaxed credit requirements, which could make them more accessible to people with no, limited or bad credit.  However, secured cards often carry higher APRs than cards for fair or better credit. 

Unsecured credit cards for bad credit differ slightly from secured cards in that they do not require a security deposit. If you don’t want to — or can’t — provide the funds for a security deposit, unsecured cards for bad credit are available, though they usually aren’t as common.

Many unsecured credit cards for bad credit tend to be expensive, since they also have high APRs (even higher than on some secured cards) and a few even charge annual fees. It’s also rare that these cards come with coveted extras like rewards, despite being unsecured. 

Can you get a secured credit card with no bank account?

Should you get a secured or unsecured credit card?

Generally speaking, we advise people to avoid unsecured credit cards for bad credit whenever possible. While they can technically help you build credit, the high APRs and excessive fees they often carry make them a risky option and counter-productive to your ultimate goal: building credit. If you don’t mind paying upfront for a security deposit, then it may be best to get a secured card. 

Looking for a particular type of credit card for bad credit?

Best cards for 500 credit score
Best cards for 600 credit score
Best travel cards for bad credit

Tips for choosing a credit card for bad credit

Using a credit card for bad credit is an opportunity to improve your credit profile, but it’s important to know what to look for in this kind of credit card. Here are some key factors to consider:

Lightbulb

Bankrate Insight

If you’re feeling shame for carrying credit card debt, know you’re not alone. A recent Bankrate survey shows 49 percent of cardholders carry a balance month-to-month. While carrying high balances can have negative effects on your score and cost you hundreds in interest, you have debt management options available.

Here’s what one Bankrate expert wants you to know about credit cards for bad credit

Bankrate editor Ashley Parks wants people to understand the differences between having no credit and having bad credit while emphasizing that it’s possible to build to a good score no matter where you’re starting from. 

“Having no credit and having bad credit are not the same. Having no credit means you have no record of how you manage credit, making it difficult for lenders and issuers to gauge your creditworthiness. Alternatively, bad credit can be a result of missed payments, several hard credit pulls in a short time or a bankruptcy filing on your credit report.

Whether you have no credit or bad credit, choosing a card that reports your progress to the credit bureaus and offers tools to help you stay on track is key to getting started on a successful credit-building journey.”

— Ashley Parks, Editor, Credit Cards

Still unsure if a credit card is right for you even if you have bad credit? Check out our Credit Card Spender Type Tool, where you can get personalized credit card recommendations based on your credit score, spending habits and daily needs.

6 tips on how to apply for a credit card with bad credit
Expert advice on credit cards for bad credit

When you have to get a credit card for bad credit, you want to make it count. Here are a few ways you can make a credit card for bad credit work to get you to the next level.

  • Credit Card Cash Back

    Pick a cost-effective card

    The typical minimum deposit for a secured credit card is $200, but some secured cards have even lower deposit requirements. If you don’t want to put down a security deposit, look for an unsecured credit card for bad credit that has a low annual fee and very few additional fees. Beware that some credit cards for bad credit charge both a security deposit and an annual fee, so it’s best to steer clear of these options. An upfront and refundable security deposit could even be more cost-effective than an unsecured credit card for bad credit with an annual fee. Keeping extra costs low can help you manage your credit utilization and take one more stressor off your plate while building credit.

  • Add Card

    Have a plan to upgrade your cards

    As your credit score increases, you’ll have better approval odds for top rewards cards. The best credit cards for bad credit offer chances to graduate or upgrade to a better card with better terms. If you practice good credit habits, your card issuer may refund your security deposit on a secured card or increase your credit limit. Make sure you know how to compare credit cards ahead of time so you know what features you want and what cards to avoid.

  • Dollar

    Avoid overspending

    To set yourself up for success while using a credit card for bad credit, set boundaries for how you’ll use the card. If you tend to fall into bad habits like overspending, assign the card to cover only specific purchases. Then pay off whatever you spend immediately. If you can get a card for bad credit that offers rewards, only spend within those bonus categories to maximize your earnings and keep your spending manageable. Establishing positive credit habits — paying your balance on time and in full and keeping your credit utilization ratio low — can help you in the long run.

How to build your credit score

One of the most effective ways to build credit is with a credit card. While a few factors are more important than others when calculating your score, consistent and positive credit management over time is the key to seeing results. Once you apply for a credit card, be sure to establish a budget so you don’t overspend and hurt your credit even more.

Use the credit management tools you have access to and keep a close eye on your progress. While getting approved for a credit card when you have bad credit may be more challenging, it’s not impossible, so it’s crucial to take intentional steps to reach your goals.

If using a credit card to build credit isn’t the best option for you and your needs, you can explore alternative ways to build credit without a credit card. Other financial tools like credit-builder loans  and alternative reporting data are two of the most popular ways to build credit without a credit card. If you need even more help, you could explore credit repair options or pursue credit counseling. But do your research while exploring credit repair or counseling. Some bad actors do exist, and scammers may be more inclined to target people with bad credit. Check with the National Foundation for Credit Counseling or your local Financial Empowerment Center for help on identifying legitimate credit counseling and repair services.

Roughly 1 in 7 Americans’ top financial regret is taking on too much credit card debt

In a Bankrate study, 15 percent of U.S. adults say their biggest financial regret is taking on too much credit card debt. Read more about the results in the full Bankrate survey or hear from our experts on Bankrate's tips and tricks for paying down credit card debt

Have more questions for our credit cards editors? Feel free to send us an email, find us on Facebook, or Tweet us @Bankrate.

For Capital One products listed on this page, some of the above benefits are provided by Visa® or Mastercard® and may vary by product. See the respective Guide to Benefits for details, as terms and exclusions apply. 

How we assess the best credit cards for people with bad credit

When evaluating the best cards for building credit, we consider a mix of factors, including how cards score in our proprietary card rating system and whether cards offer features that make it easy to build credit history while minimizing costs.

We analyzed over 50 of the most popular cards designed for people with no credit history, bad credit or a fair credit score and rated each based on its cost, APR, credit-building features and more to determine whether it belonged in this month’s roundup.

Here are some of the key factors that we considered:

Frequently asked questions about credit cards for bad credit

What should you do if you get denied a credit card for bad credit?

Thomas Nitzsche

Financial Educator, Debt and Credit

There are a few things you should do if you’ve been denied a credit card for bad credit. In the short term, you may need to find an alternative solution for the reason you were applying for credit. Was it for an essential need that you must now find an alternative to finance? You might have better luck at a local bank, credit union or Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI). CDFIs offer financial products and programs that support borrowers’ specific needs. They are also able to take more risk than a traditional bank. In the longer term, you should understand why you were denied and what you can do to improve your credit profile. This might mean reviewing your credit report, disputing any inaccuracies, making on-time payments on your credit accounts or opening a secured credit card or credit-builder loan (sometimes called a credit-builder CD) with a local bank or credit union to help improve your credit.

Stephanie Zito

Contributor, Personal Finance

There are two scenarios for getting denied a card for bad credit. First, there could be a mistake on your credit report, like if someone else’s credit is being reported under your name. If you know your credit score isn’t actually bad, you’ll need to review your credit reports to find the error as soon as possible and follow up with the agency to sort it out. The second scenario occurs if your credit is actually low or needs improvement. In that case, you’ll need to intentionally do some work to boost your credit score. Tools like Credit Karma can help identify the areas where your score might be lacking.

Erica Sandberg

Contributor, Credit Cards

Getting turned down for a card you were hoping for is just an awful feeling. It’s hard not to take it personally. Don’t, though. It just means that you applied for the wrong credit card for your credit profile. Before you apply for another account, find out what your credit score is. The next credit card you pursue should have scoring requirements that match those numbers. There are plenty of cards on the market, and some are specifically for people who have no or low credit scores. I also encourage people to take a look at their credit report and spot the damage that led to the poor credit scores. Maybe you have missed payments, accounts in collections, or high revolving debt compared to credit limits on other credit cards. Take action to bring your scores up by making payments on time and reducing your credit utilization ratio.

As a Bankrate credit cards editor, Ashley Parks is fascinated by the ways people can make credit cards work for them when armed with the right knowledge.
Courtney Mihocik is an editor at Bankrate Credit Cards and CreditCards.com specializing in credit card news and personal finance advice.

* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.

Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.