Why you might want the Nav Prime Card

While the Nav Prime Card lacks the rewards and flashy perks you can get on some of the best business credit cards, it can be a good option if your top priority is building your business credit score. And though the monthly Nav Prime membership fee is pricey, it may be cheaper than the cost of ordering reports directly from credit bureaus. The cost of Nav Prime is also predictable, which some may prefer to traditional credit card interest and the threat of debt.

Credit-building features: Two tradelines to speed up credit-building

There aren’t many business credit cards available for small-business owners with a limited or damaged credit history, so the Nav Prime card could be a solid starting point if building positive credit history is your main focus.

If you’ve had trouble building business credit history or have experienced setbacks like bankruptcy, the Nav Prime card could be a great tool to help you boost your score efficiently.

Since Nav Prime reports payment activity on two tradelines (card repayments and monthly membership fee payments), you can build credit on two fronts. This means by using your card for regular expenses and keeping up with your membership fees, you’re getting double the credit reporting you would with the majority of business cards on the market.

The Nav Prime card is also one of the only small-business cards that doesn’t require a personal guarantee, annual fee, credit check or security deposit, making it especially accessible. You’ll have a hard time finding another business card that’s available with limited or damaged credit and doesn’t require an annual fee or deposit.

Perks: Detailed credit reports at a steep discount

This card doesn’t come with traditional perks like cash back, rewards or travel and shopping credits. Instead, it offers features that make it easier to manage and monitor your business expenses and credit-building efforts.

Along with the charge card, you get a no-fee business checking account and and access to detailed business and personal reports.

Nav has partnered with over 70 lenders and gathered feedback on the personal and business credit scores most frequently used in lending decisions. Nav Prime members get access to two of the most commonly used business credit reports and two of the most commonly used personal credit reports.

Nav estimates that these reports could cost over $250 per month if you bought them individually directly from credit bureaus. A $49.99 monthly fee for Nav Prime is a great deal by comparison.

The card’s daily autopay feature can also help you stay on top of expenses since it makes it easy to pay off charges as you go, instead of in one lump sum at the end of your billing cycle.