Nouri Zarrugh is a senior editor at Bankrate who focuses on product reviews and comparisons. Since joining Bankrate in 2019, Nouri has written and edited hundreds of credit card reviews and led the development of methodologies for credit card scoring and point-and-mile valuations. His areas of expertise include credit card strategy, rewards programs and credit scores, and his stories on building credit have been cited by Mic.com, LifeHacker, People.com and more.

Through his thorough card reviews and product comparisons, Nouri strives to demystify personal finance topics and credit card terms and conditions to help readers save money and protect their credit score.

Before joining Bankrate, Nouri worked as a writer and editor in digital marketing and health care technology. Also a fiction writer, Nouri is a graduate of the Michener Center for Writers and won the Keene Prize for Literature.

Nouri wants you to know

When I first got into credit card rewards, I got a little carried away. I applied for a ton of cards and was constantly juggling them to make sure I was maximizing my points on every single purchase. I kept every receipt and even tracked my earnings in a spreadsheet. It was a fun hobby, but it got to be more trouble than it was worth.

Now I keep things simple and mostly just focus on earning rewards in a few key categories. I use one card for general purchases, one for dining, one card for travel, one for online shopping and one for groceries. That covers the vast majority of my spending and feels easy to manage. Sure, I’m leaving some rewards on the table, but I’d rather save myself some time and energy.

