Ally Everyday Cash Back Mastercard review: Elevated cash back on everyday spending

This card is a simple way to build credit and earn rewards for people with fair credit.

Written by
Brendan Dyer
Edited by
Courtney Mihocik
Reviewed by
Nouri Zarrugh
 /  12 min
Bankrate logo

The Bankrate promise

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for and how we rate our cards. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Snapshot

3.0

Bankrate rating
Info

Bottom line

The Ally Everyday Cash Back Card is a decent choice if you want a card that lets you earn bonus cash back on typical daily expenses. But if you’re looking for more perks, redemption flexibility and overall rewards value, consider a different cash back card that isn’t simplistic.

Image of Ally Everyday Cash Back Mastercard®

Ally Everyday Cash Back Mastercard®

*
3.0
Bankrate score
Info
N/A

N/A

Intro offer

Info

1% - 3%

Rewards rate

Info

$0

Annual fee

19.99%-29.99%, variable

Regular APR

Card Match meet your matches
Want to see similar cards you may be approved for? Get my matches
On This Page

Ally Everyday Cash Back Mastercard Overview

The Ally Everyday Cash Back Mastercard is one of the newest rewards cards from Ally Bank, and is available through invitation only. It offers 3 percent cash back on common expenses such as gas stations, grocery stores and drugstores and 1 percent cash back on all other purchases.

The card’s perks are limited compared to other cash back cards with similar spending categories. While it could be a useful addition to your wallet if you can’t qualify for better cash back cards, you’ll want to compare other cash back cards, as many are stronger and potentially easier to get than the Ally Everyday Cash Back. 

  • Credit Card Cash Back

    Rewards

    • 3 percent cash back at gas stations, grocery stores and drugstores
    • 1 percent cash back on everything else

    Expert Appraisal: Good
    See our expert analysis

  • Credit Card Search
    Rates and fees
    • APR: 19.99 percent to 29.99 percent (variable)
    • Annual fee: Between $0 and $39, depending on your creditworthiness
    • Balance transfer fee: Either $5 or 4 percent of each balance transfer, whichever is greater.
    • Cash advance fee: Either $10 or 5 percent of each cash advance, whichever is greater.
    • Foreign transaction fee: None
    • Late payment fee: Up to $40
    • Returned payment fee: None
    • Over limit fee: None

    Expert Appraisal: Typical
    See our expert analysis

  • Congrats

    Other cardholder perks

    • Free FICO credit score access
    • Card lock feature
    • 24/7 customer service

    Expert Appraisal: Unimpressive
    See our expert analysis

Ally Everyday Cash Back Mastercard pros and cons

Pros

  • Checkmark

    The card features a great selection of cash back categories for everyday purchases to maximize your earning potential.

  • Checkmark

    You can qualify with fair to good credit, which makes it a potential fit for credit-builders looking for a rewarding card.

  • Checkmark

    The card comes with FICO credit score access to help you monitor your credit-building journey.

Cons

  • The card is only available via invitation, restricting approval odds.

  • Its lack of a sign-up bonus, perks and benefits drops its overall value compared to competing cards.

  • The card’s limited redemption options hinder its flexibility for rewards enthusiasts.

Why you might want the Ally Everyday Cash Back Mastercard

This card is a decent option for anyone who wants a solid rewards card but who isn’t the most practiced credit card user. Although it’s an invite-only card, it’s worth looking into because it has good approval odds for people with fair credit.

Rewards: Boosted rates in everyday categories

This card has generous rewards rates for everyday purchases, earning 3 percent cash back for gas, groceries and drugstore purchases. These categories compare well with other cash back credit cards, especially for a card that you can get with fair credit. Plus, many other cards don’t have such high rates on all three categories.

This card is invite-only, so you can’t plan to apply for and fit it into a cash back strategy. However, this is a decent option if you get an invitation, especially if you want to build credit with a cash back card and qualify for better rewards cards later.

Fees: No APR increases for missing payments

Not many cards are as forgiving as the Ally Everyday Cash Back, so fair credit users should keep this card on their radar if they aren’t as familiar with using credit or are prone to paying late.

If you’re a fair credit user who might struggles with fees on another credit card, the Ally Everyday card is a great fit and could save you money. You may have a small annual of $39, but it skips returned payment fees, foreign transaction fees and won’t impose rate hikes for late payments. These skipped fees can help you pocket more of your cash back, especially if you aren’t the most seasoned credit card user. However, this shouldn’t be an excuse to make negligent credit habits a regular occurrence. Paying your full statement balance on time and maintaining responsible credit habits are cornerstones of credit-building. 

Lightbulb
Bankrate insight

Late payment fees and other similar costs associated with neglectful card use can quickly increase your balance and the interest you’ll owe. According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, late fees impact cardholders in the subprime, deep subprime and near-prime brackets more than those in higher brackets. On average, fair credit users experience more late fees than users with good to excellent credit.

Approval: Good approval odds for people with fair to good credit

Ally invites and accepts applicants in the fair to good credit range, so the Ally Everyday Cash Back card could be helpful if don’t qualify for some of the best cash back cards. Many cards for fair credit don’t boast favorable rewards rates or user-friendly perks, but the Ally Everyday has both. If you get an invite and are working on building your credit, this is a worthwhile option since it offers favorable rewards rates compared to other cards for fair credit.

Why you might want a different cash back card

A potential annual fee is a significant drawback on a card like this considering it offers a strong credit-building opportunity to people with fair credit. Although that fee is marginal compared to annual fees on premium rewards cards, this card doesn’t make up for that cost with perks.

Welcome offer: Lacks a sign-up bonus

Welcome offers help cards stand out in a competitive landscape by providing solid upfront value when you meet a spending requirement. Typically, cards with annual fees have the best welcome offers. However, many cards without annual fees have excellent welcome offers that provide great value. 

Unfortunately, the Ally Everyday Cash Back card doesn’t come with a welcome offer. Despite its great cash back rates for practical purchases, it fails to bring the outstanding first-year value that several no-annual-fee cards have. This shortcoming might not be a deal-breaker if you have fair credit, but other cards can add value to your first year if you have good credit.

Annual fee: Potential yearly cost eats into cash back earnings

While you aren’t guaranteed to have an annual fee, you could be charged up to $39 a year. This is low for an annual fee on a rewards card, but more affordable options are available, especially if you’re more concerned with building credit.

Your creditworthiness determines whether your card comes with an annual fee: If you have fair credit, you’re more likely to have an annual fee with the Ally Everyday card. On the bright side, it’s relatively easy to offset the annual fee with regular spending. You’ll need to spend at least $110 monthly in the card’s 3 percent categories to earn enough cash back to offset a $39 annual fee by the end of a 12-month period. If you don’t spend that amount, then a card with a lower rewards rate and no annual fee might be a better fit.

Perks: Limited benefits compared to other cash back cards

Some cards for people with fair credit may come with perks like credit limit increases and introductory APR periods, making them convenient picks for quick, cost-effective credit building. Cards for good credit also come with perks of monetary value, such as annual statement credits.

The Ally Everyday offers a generic set of perks that most cards offer. There’s nothing unique or exciting as an added feature that serves as an incentive to get this card, other than its credit-building features. And even then, the card’s annual fee means there are better options available for building credit. If you want a card with more credit-building features, consider secured cards or other starter cards.

How the Ally Everyday Cash Back Mastercard compares to other cash back cards

Even though the Ally Everyday Cash Back Mastercard offers a decent reward rate on gas, grocery and drugstore purchases, several other cards offer better cash back rates. Plus, the possible annual fee on this card might turn away some potential cardholders with lower credit scores.

Image of Ally Everyday Cash Back Mastercard®

Ally Everyday Cash Back Mastercard®

Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

N/A

Rewards rate

1% - 3%
Info

Recommended Credit Score

N/A
Info
Image of Blue Cash Preferred&#174; Card from American Express
Bankrate Score
4.4
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Apply now Lock
on American Express's secure site

Annual fee

$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.

Intro offer

Earn $250
Info

Rewards rate

1% - 6%
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Image of Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card
Bankrate Score
4.0
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Apply now Lock
on Capital One's secure site

Annual fee

$39

Intro offer

N/A

Rewards rate

1.5% - 5%
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Fair to Good (580 – 740)
Info

Best cards to pair with the Ally Everyday Cash Back Mastercard

Because you can only earn elevated rewards in three specific spending categories, pairing the Ally Everyday Cash Back Mastercard with a flat-rate cash back rewards card is a great way to maximize your rewards. Here are some options. 

Who is the Ally Everyday Cash Back Mastercard right for?

The Ally Everyday card isn’t a great fit for everyone, but it has its place. Anyone with fair credit who wants access to rewards rates that are readily available on cards for good credit should have it on their radar.

Bankrate’s Take — Is the Ally Everyday Cash Back Mastercard worth it?

While the Ally Everyday Cash Back Mastercard rewards you for everyday purchases at gas stations, grocery stores and drugstores, this card doesn’t offer much else in terms of value, such as perks, a welcome offer, reward redemption options or even a 0 percent introductory APR offer like you can find with other cash back rewards cards.

If you have fair to good credit, this could be a great card to build credit and a decent pick to keep as an option for your everyday spending. But if you want more long-term value and the chance to maximize cash back in these spending categories, you’ll want to upgrade to another card once your credit improves.

The information about the Chase Freedom Flex℠ has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.

How we rated this card

Document
150+
cards rated
Congrats
50+
rewards programs valued
Search
1800
data points analyzed
Credit Card Reviews
40+
perks evaluated

We rate credit cards using a proprietary card scoring system that ranks each card’s estimated average rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, welcome bonus value, APR, fees, perks and more against those of other cards in its primary category.

Each card feature is assigned a weighting based on how important it is to people looking for a card in a given category. These features are then scored based on how they rank relative to the features on other cards in the category. Based on these calculations, each card receives an overall rating of 1-5 stars (with 5 being the highest possible score and 1 being the lowest). 

We analyzed over 150 of the most popular rewards and cash back cards to determine where each stacked up based on their value, cost, benefits and more. Here are some of the key factors that influenced this card’s overall score and how the score influenced our review:

Compare the best cash back credit cards
Written by
Brendan Dyer
Associate Editor, Credit Cards

Brendan Dyer holds a Master of Fine Arts in Journalism from Western Connecticut State University and worked previously as a content editor for Regional News Network, a hyper-local TV news station contracted by Verizon FiOS1 News. As a national service volunteer, Brendan exercised a passion for helping underserved communities and demographics through direct, community service. He constantly seeks to apply his expertise as a journalist to the field of personal finance with the goal of helping people navigate the complexities of the credit card industry.

Edited by
Courtney Mihocik
Senior Editor, Credit Cards
Reviewed by
Nouri Zarrugh
Senior Editor, Credit Cards

* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.

Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.

Up next

Read more Cash Back

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card Review

5.0 Bankrate Score

Chase Freedom Unlimited® Review

4.8 Bankrate Score

Citi Custom Cash® Card Review

4.4 Bankrate Score

Discover it® Cash Back Review

4.4 Bankrate Score

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card Review

4.3 Bankrate Score

Citi Double Cash® Card Review

4.2 Bankrate Score

Upgrade Cash Rewards Elite Visa® Review

4.2 Bankrate Score

Discover it® Chrome Review

4.0 Bankrate Score

Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card Review

3.8 Bankrate Score

Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card Review

3.8 Bankrate Score