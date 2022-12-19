Ally Everyday Cash Back Mastercard review: Elevated cash back on everyday spending

Why you might want a different cash back card

A potential annual fee is a significant drawback on a card like this considering it offers a strong credit-building opportunity to people with fair credit. Although that fee is marginal compared to annual fees on premium rewards cards, this card doesn’t make up for that cost with perks.

Welcome offer: Lacks a sign-up bonus

Welcome offers help cards stand out in a competitive landscape by providing solid upfront value when you meet a spending requirement. Typically, cards with annual fees have the best welcome offers. However, many cards without annual fees have excellent welcome offers that provide great value.

Unfortunately, the Ally Everyday Cash Back card doesn’t come with a welcome offer. Despite its great cash back rates for practical purchases, it fails to bring the outstanding first-year value that several no-annual-fee cards have. This shortcoming might not be a deal-breaker if you have fair credit, but other cards can add value to your first year if you have good credit.

Annual fee: Potential yearly cost eats into cash back earnings

While you aren’t guaranteed to have an annual fee, you could be charged up to $39 a year. This is low for an annual fee on a rewards card, but more affordable options are available, especially if you’re more concerned with building credit.

Your creditworthiness determines whether your card comes with an annual fee: If you have fair credit, you’re more likely to have an annual fee with the Ally Everyday card. On the bright side, it’s relatively easy to offset the annual fee with regular spending. You’ll need to spend at least $110 monthly in the card’s 3 percent categories to earn enough cash back to offset a $39 annual fee by the end of a 12-month period. If you don’t spend that amount, then a card with a lower rewards rate and no annual fee might be a better fit.

Perks: Limited benefits compared to other cash back cards

Some cards for people with fair credit may come with perks like credit limit increases and introductory APR periods, making them convenient picks for quick, cost-effective credit building. Cards for good credit also come with perks of monetary value, such as annual statement credits.

The Ally Everyday offers a generic set of perks that most cards offer. There’s nothing unique or exciting as an added feature that serves as an incentive to get this card, other than its credit-building features. And even then, the card’s annual fee means there are better options available for building credit. If you want a card with more credit-building features, consider secured cards or other starter cards.