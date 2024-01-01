From here, we determine a “chargeable” spend (which purchases are likely to be put on a credit card and earn rewards). After subtracting expenditures like housing, vehicle purchases, education and healthcare, we get a total “chargeable” annual spend of around $22,500.

We use consumer spending data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) to get a reliable third-party measure of people’s spending habits. The most recent BLS data estimates average total spending in 2021 was $66,928 per consumer.

To estimate a card’s ongoing rewards earnings, we assess whether the card earns rewards at a high rate in the most popular spending categories. To do this, we calculate its average rewards rate based on how much it earns in different bonus categories and how closely its categories align with the average person’s spending habits.

While ranking some card features like annual fee and average APR is simple, other factors require us to make additional calculations, including average rewards rate, estimated ongoing rewards earnings and sign-up bonus value.

Value scores are an aggregate of weighted ratings of individual card features, including each card’s average rewards rate, sign-up bonus value, annual bonus value, ongoing rewards earnings, average APR and annual fee. Each of these features is rated 1 to 5 based on how it ranks compared to the same feature on other cards in the same category.

A rewards or cash back card’s overall rating is determined primarily by its value score. This score gives us a sense of how much value the average cardholder is likely to get out of a card via the rewards they earn from regular spending or annual bonuses and whether those earnings are enough to justify the card’s cost.

Using this data, we assign a weighting to each of a card’s bonus categories. For example, a card’s grocery rewards rate receives a 23 percent weighting based on how much of the average person’s budget is spent on groceries ($5,200 per year out of $22,500 in total spending). We also estimate the redemption value of points or miles from various issuer, airline and hotel rewards programs by comparing the cost of a booking in rewards versus the cost in cash.

This weighting and rewards valuation allows us to estimate a card’s average annual rewards earnings — how many points, miles or cash back you’d earn with a given card if your spending was about average and you used the card for all of your purchases, as well as what those rewards are worth after factoring in annual fees. We also use these valuations to determine a card’s sign-up bonus value.

A card’s annual fee influences a card’s value score in two ways: On its own and how it impacts a card’s estimated ongoing earnings.

Cards with an annual fee are inherently at a disadvantage in our scoring system since annual fees make it harder to come out on top when earning rewards, especially if you don’t use your card frequently. However, if a card’s ongoing earning estimate ranks highly even after the annual fee is factored in, it can still receive a terrific score.

With these calculations complete, we assign each card element a rating based on how it stacks up against those of other rewards or cash back cards, apply the weighting and determine an overall value score.

The value score makes up 65 percent of a rewards or cash back card’s overall score, but each card type weights value scoring factors slightly differently. For example, annual bonuses are much more common on rewards cards than cash back cards, so they don’t influence a cash back card’s value score in the way they do a rewards card’s value. Meanwhile, sign-up bonuses are less variable on cash back cards than on rewards cards, so they have less of an influence on a cash back card’s value score.

Another example: We assign more scoring weight to a rewards card’s earning rate than a cash back card’s because a specific rewards currency may hold special value to a cardholder even if the points or miles themselves hold a low redemption value overall (perhaps you’re eager to earn a lot of points with a specific hotel, even if you could earn more valuable points with a general travel card.

Here’s a deeper look at the factors considered as part of a cash back or rewards card’s “Value” rating: