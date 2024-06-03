Best travel credit cards of June 2024

Updated June 03, 2024

Travel credit cards help you earn valuable points and miles on your purchases. For maximum value, some cards earn rewards not only on travel, but also everyday purchases like dining, groceries and gas. You can redeem these rewards for free or discounted flights, hotel stays or to cover other travel-related expenses.

The best travel cards also come with additional features. Even no-annual-fee travel cards are likely to offer perks like sign-up bonuses, intro APR offers and travel insurance. But for top-of-the-line benefits like airport lounge access, elite status and travel credits, expect to pay an annual fee.

Limited Time Offer

Best starter travel card

Image of Chase Sapphire Preferred&#174; Card

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Bankrate score

4.8
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
chance of approval
Info
Apply now Lock
on Chase's secure site

Intro offer

Info

$1,500 value
Info

Rewards rate

Info

1x - 5x

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for flat-rate rewards

Image of Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Bankrate score

4.9
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
Apply now Lock
on Capital One's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

Info

$1,275 value
Info

Rewards rate

Info

2 Miles - 5 Miles

Annual fee

Regular APR

Info

Best for luxury travel

Image of The Platinum Card&#174; from American Express

The Platinum Card® from American Express

Bankrate score

4.8
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
chance of approval
Info
Apply now Lock
on American Express's secure site
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Intro offer

Info

$1,600 value
Info

Rewards rate

Info

5X - 5X

Annual fee

APR

Best for no annual fee

Image of Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card

Bankrate score

4.1
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
Apply now Lock
on Capital One's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

Info

$340 value
Info

Rewards rate

Info

1.25 Miles - 5 Miles

Annual fee

Regular APR

Info

Best for foodies

Image of American Express&reg; Gold Card

American Express® Gold Card

Bankrate score

5.0
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
chance of approval
Info
Apply now Lock
on American Express's secure site
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Intro offer

Info

$1,200 value
Info

Rewards rate

Info

3X - 4X

Annual fee

APR

Best for everyday spending

Image of Citi Strata Premier&#8480; Card

Citi Strata Premier℠ Card

Bankrate score

4.6
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
Apply now Lock
on Citi's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

Info

$1,120 value
Info

Rewards rate

Info

1X - 10X

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for intro APR

Image of Bank of America&#174; Travel Rewards credit card

Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card

Bankrate score

4.1
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
Apply now Lock
on Bank of America's secure site

Intro offer

Info

$250 value
Info

Rewards rate

Info

1.5X

Annual fee

Regular APR

Info

Best for point values

Image of Chase Sapphire Reserve&reg;

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Bankrate score

5.0
Info
Recommended credit score: 740 - 850
Info
chance of approval
Info
Apply now Lock
on Chase's secure site

Intro offer

Info

$1,500 value
Info

Rewards rate

Info

1x - 10x

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for practical perks

Image of Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Bankrate score

5.0
Info
Recommended credit score: 740 - 850
Info
Apply now Lock
on Capital One's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

Info

$1,275 value
Info

Rewards rate

Info

2 Miles - 10 Miles

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for pairing

Image of Chase Freedom Unlimited&#174;

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Bankrate score

4.8
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
Apply now Lock
on Chase's secure site

Intro offer

Info

Rewards rate

Info

1.5% - 5%

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for hotel bookings

Image of Wells Fargo Autograph Journey&#8480; Card

Wells Fargo Autograph Journey℠ Card