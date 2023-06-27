Atmos™ Rewards Ascent Visa Signature® Credit Card review: Niche rewards for oneworld Alliance travelers
Ideal for flyers who travel frequently on Alaska Airlines
Snapshot
4.4
Bottom line
Atmos™ Rewards Ascent Visa Signature® Credit Card
Intro offer
Limited-time online offer: 80,000 bonus points.
Rewards Rate
1 point - 3 points
Annual fee
$95
Regular APR
20.24% - 28.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers
4.4
Bankrate score
Reward Details
Atmos™ Rewards Ascent Visa Signature® Credit Card Overview
The Atmos™ Rewards Ascent Visa Signature® credit card has valuable benefits for the airline’s frequent flyers including an attractive sign-up bonus and rewards rate. On top of that, you can enjoy a $99 Companion Fare (plus taxes and fees from $23) each account anniversary after you spend $6,000 or more on purchases within the prior anniversary year. Valid on all Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines flights within North America booked on AlaskaAir.com.
This card can be worth the $95 annual fee, but mainly for those who fly with Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and their partners often since you can only redeem rewards and take advantage of benefits with those airlines.
-
Rewards
- 3 points per dollar spent on eligible Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines purchases
- 2 points per dollar on eligible gas, EV charging stations, cable, streaming services and local transit purchases
- 1 point per dollar on all other purchases
-
Limited-time online welcome offer
Earn 80,000 bonus points and a $99 Companion Fare (plus taxes and fees from $23) with this offer. To qualify, spend $4,000 or more on purchases within the first 120 days of opening your account.
-
Rates and fees
- Annual fee: $95
- APR: 20.24% - 28.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers
- Balance transfer fee: 4% of the amount of each transaction
- Cash advance fee: See Terms
- Foreign Transaction fee: None
- Late payment fee: See Terms
-
Other cardholder perks
- Free checked bag for cardholder and up to six companions on the same reservation
- Priority boarding
- 20 percent back on Alaska Airlines inflight purchases
- $100 off an annual Alaska Lounge+ Membership
Atmos Rewards Ascent card pros and cons
Pros
-
Cardholders and up to six companions on the same reservation get a free checked bag on Alaska flights.
-
You can receive 20 percent back on inflight purchases when you use your card.
Cons
-
While Alaska Airlines is a oneworld Alliance partner, the airline has a limited route network.
-
You’ll need a good to excellent credit score for the best approval odds.
Why you might want the Atmos Rewards Ascent card
Like any branded airline card, the Atmos™ Rewards Ascent Visa Signature® Credit Card can be an ideal choice for frequent flyers who take annual or semi-annual trips because it includes generously boosted rewards rates and has some key perks that help you save.
Companion flights: For a friend or family member
You can earn a companion fare code when you spend $6,000 each year with the Atmos Rewards Ascent card ($99 fare plus taxes and fees from $23). This can be a great way to offset your annual fee.
While spending $6,000 on your travel card is no easy task, it might help to look at this offer as an opportunity to save hundreds of dollars on a trip you’re sure to take each year. For instance, the average one-way Alaska Airlines fare hovers around $250 (before taxes). If you spend $6,000 in one year to earn this promotion and use the promotional code to cover companion airfare worth $250, then you’re looking at a return of roughly 4 percent, which rivals the cash back rate on some of the best cash back credit cards.
Rewards: Boosted rewards for flights and some recurring purchases
Cardholders can earn 3X points on flights and 2X points on eligible gas, EV charging stations, cable, streaming services and transit. In the right hands, these modestly boosted rewards categories can bring a healthy sum of points. Regarding co-branded airline cards, 3X points seems to be the standard among cards with comparable annual fees. You can also receive a 10 percent boost to your earned points if you have an eligible Bank of America account.
Welcome offer: Terrific value with a little effort
The Atmos Rewards Ascent card has debuted with a solid limited-time welcome offer: 80,000 bonus points and a $99 Companion Fare (plus taxes and fees from $23) after you spend $4,000 or more in your first 120 days.
The last bonus offer on the previous version of the card (the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card) was just 50,000 bonus points for spending $3,000 in your first 90 days, plus a Buy One, Get One offer. That’s an increase of 30,000 points and is likely to be the card’s highest-value bonus offer for a while.
Perks: Free checked bags with priority boarding
Several credit cards include free checked bags, but not all have free checked bags for up to six people on the same reservation, something the Atmos Rewards Ascent card can boast. The only card that comes out ahead for this perk is the Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card, which offers a free checked bag on Delta flights for up to eight additional people on the same reservation. But if you’re a loyal customer of Atmos-affiliated airlines, there is no replacement for the value that this card carries for multi-person reservations.
Plus, this card has priority boarding for as long as you’re a cardholder. Although this perk isn’t a huge value play, it can help ease tension in the airport and get you onto your plane and into your seat before most of the overhead bag space is cluttered.
Why you might want a different travel card
If you don’t fly with airlines in the use Atmos rewards program you won’t be able to make the most of this card. And However, even if you are a frequent flyer of those airlines and live near their hubs, this card might not provide you with the best value.
Limited network: Lacks wide-spread coverage
As oneworld Alliance members, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines have several partners, opening the Atmos flight network to more destinations than you’d have to choose from with just those airlines. However, if you’re hoping to stick with Alaska Airlines or Hawaiian Airlines, you’ll be disappointed to learn that the airlines donot fly to many destinations.
The most viable way to redeem your Atmos points is directly with Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines on routes they serve. However, because the airlines have fewer routes than most airlines, this might make the card a poor choice for travelers with plenty of variety in their travels — particularly regarding international travel via transatlantic routes.
Rates and fees: Increased annual fee eats into rewards
This card carries a $95 annual fee, which may make it difficult to recoup the cost of the card with rewards earnings alone. Other general travel rewards cards might have the same annual fee as the Atmos Rewards Ascent card, but they may have rewards programs that are easier to maximize.
If you don’t see yourself using the perks much or spending enough on the card to earn enough points to offset the fee, then the card is most likely not a good choice for you. For reference, you’ll need to spend roughly $3,200 on Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines flights in one year to earn the cost of your annual fee back, assuming a typical redemption value of 1.0 cents per point.
You can also leverage rewards from other purchases to maximize your card’s value, but it will depend on your spending. For example, you’d need to spend around $1,000 per year on eligible flights, $2,500 at eligible gas stations and $2,000 on other purchases to earn $100 worth of points (assuming a 1.0-cent-per-point redemption value). That may work if you take at least a few trips with an Atmos airline per year and have a decent monthly gas spend, but considering other cards offer higher rates in the latter category, this may not be the most rewarding route.
How the Atmos Rewards Ascent card compares to other travel cards
If you’re considering the Atmos Rewards Ascent card, you should compare it to other travel credit cards and airline cards before applying. Here’s how the card stacks up against cards that offer similar perks and rewards.
Atmos™ Rewards Ascent Visa Signature® Credit Card
Annual fee
Intro offer
Earn 80,000 bonus points and a $99 Companion Fare (plus taxes and fees from $23) with this offer. To qualify, spend $4,000 or more on purchases within the first 120 days of opening your account.
Rewards rate
Earn unlimited 3 points for every $1 spent on eligible Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines purchases. Earn unlimited 2 points for every $1 spent on eligible gas, EV charging station, cable, streaming services and local transit (including ride share) purchases. Earn unlimited 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases.
Recommended Credit Score
Annual fee
Intro offer
Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Rewards rate
Earn 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠. Earn 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries. Earn 2x on all other travel purchases. Earn 1x on all other purchases.
Recommended Credit Score
Annual fee
Intro offer
Earn 75,000 miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening
Rewards rate
Earn 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel. Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day.
Recommended Credit Score
Best cards to pair with the Atmos Rewards Ascent card
Finding the right card to pair with the Atmos Rewards Ascent card can be difficult. It’s a branded airline credit card, so you won’t have many options if you’re hoping to combine points and bonus categories. However, it would pair excellently with a flat-rate travel rewards card or one that includes generous rewards with the option of transferring points to partnering airlines — particularly those in the oneworld Alliance.
Who is the Atmos Rewards Ascent card right for?
Bankrate’s Take — Is the Atmos Rewards Ascent card worth it?
The Atmos Rewards Ascent card can be worth the $95 annual fee, but only if you can use Atmos points and the card’s companion fare. If you live in an area not serviced by airlines in the Atmos program or frequently fly to destinations outside these service areas, you may want to look at other card options.
How we rated this card
We rate credit cards using a proprietary card scoring system that ranks each card’s estimated average rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, welcome bonus value, APR, fees, perks and more against those of other cards in its primary category.
Each card feature is assigned a weighting based on how important it is to people looking for a card in a given category. These features are then scored based on how they rank relative to the features on other cards in the category. Based on these calculations, each card receives an overall rating of 1-5 stars (with 5 being the highest possible score and 1 being the lowest).
We analyzed over 150 of the most popular rewards and cash back cards to determine where each stacked up based on their value, cost, benefits and more. Here are some of the key factors that influenced this card’s overall score and how the score influenced our review:
