Why you might want the Atmos Rewards Ascent card

Like any branded airline card, the Atmos™ Rewards Ascent Visa Signature® Credit Card can be an ideal choice for frequent flyers who take annual or semi-annual trips because it includes generously boosted rewards rates and has some key perks that help you save.

Companion flights: For a friend or family member

You can earn a companion fare code when you spend $6,000 each year with the Atmos Rewards Ascent card ($99 fare plus taxes and fees from $23). This can be a great way to offset your annual fee.

While spending $6,000 on your travel card is no easy task, it might help to look at this offer as an opportunity to save hundreds of dollars on a trip you’re sure to take each year. For instance, the average one-way Alaska Airlines fare hovers around $250 (before taxes). If you spend $6,000 in one year to earn this promotion and use the promotional code to cover companion airfare worth $250, then you’re looking at a return of roughly 4 percent, which rivals the cash back rate on some of the best cash back credit cards.

Rewards: Boosted rewards for flights and some recurring purchases

Cardholders can earn 3X points on flights and 2X points on eligible gas, EV charging stations, cable, streaming services and transit. In the right hands, these modestly boosted rewards categories can bring a healthy sum of points. Regarding co-branded airline cards, 3X points seems to be the standard among cards with comparable annual fees. You can also receive a 10 percent boost to your earned points if you have an eligible Bank of America account.

Welcome offer: Terrific value with a little effort

The Atmos Rewards Ascent card has debuted with a solid limited-time welcome offer: 80,000 bonus points and a $99 Companion Fare (plus taxes and fees from $23) after you spend $4,000 or more in your first 120 days.

The last bonus offer on the previous version of the card (the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card) was just 50,000 bonus points for spending $3,000 in your first 90 days, plus a Buy One, Get One offer. That’s an increase of 30,000 points and is likely to be the card’s highest-value bonus offer for a while.

Perks: Free checked bags with priority boarding

Several credit cards include free checked bags, but not all have free checked bags for up to six people on the same reservation, something the Atmos Rewards Ascent card can boast. The only card that comes out ahead for this perk is the Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card, which offers a free checked bag on Delta flights for up to eight additional people on the same reservation. But if you’re a loyal customer of Atmos-affiliated airlines, there is no replacement for the value that this card carries for multi-person reservations.

Plus, this card has priority boarding for as long as you’re a cardholder. Although this perk isn’t a huge value play, it can help ease tension in the airport and get you onto your plane and into your seat before most of the overhead bag space is cluttered.