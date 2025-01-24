The best credit unions of 2025

What’s the difference between credit unions and banks?

Key takeaways Credit unions commonly offer high rates and low (or no) fees on deposit accounts, along with personalized service and community involvement.

While credit unions often have eligibility requirements based on your geographic location or profession, many make it easy for anyone to join by making a small deposit or donation.

Many credit unions provide highly rated mobile apps as well as access to a large network of shared branches and fee-free ATMs.

When you think of credit unions, you may think of rigid membership requirements that leave you on the outside looking in. While that may be the case with some, many of the best credit unions have flexible requirements that open the door to anyone.

Credit unions are known to offer benefits such as more personalized customer service than you’ll often get from big banks. What’s more, credit unions are not-for-profit organizations, so their profits are often distributed among members in the form of higher yields on deposit accounts.

Bankrate analyzed and scored credit unions across the nation based on a variety of factors including product selection, annual percentage yield ( APY ) offerings, account fees and mobile features. If you’re considering joining a credit union, start your search here.

All credit unions on this list are members of the National Credit Union Association (NCUA) , so deposits are protected through the National Credit Union Share Insurance Fund (NCUSIF), which provides up to $250,000 in coverage for each single ownership account.

Chicago-based Alliant Credit Union is known for its consistently high rates, extensive fee-free ATM network and easy membership eligibility requirements. Alliant’s mobile app comes highly rated, and savings account holders can open up to 19 supplemental accounts in order to save for different goals.

What we like:

Alliant’s savings account earns an APY that’s well above the national average, and its share certificates and High-Rate Checking pay competitive yields.

Alliant offers an interest-bearing checking account, as well as up to $20 a month in rebates for ATM surcharges from other banks.

Alliant’s accounts charge no monthly service fees.

What to watch for:

No specialty CDs are offered, such as no-penalty or bump-up CDs.

The savings account needs a balance of at least $100 to earn interest.

Read our full Alliant Credit Union review

America First Credit Union

Overview

Membership in America First Credit Union is open to those who live or work in select areas of the Western U.S. It offers nearly 120 branches, and accounts can also be opened online. The mobile app allows you to see a full picture of your finances by linking accounts from other financial institutions.

What we like:

Most of America First’s deposit accounts don’t charge monthly service fees.

America First’s CDs earn top notch rates.

The credit union’s mobile app receives high ratings on the Apple app store and Google Play.

What to watch for:

The Share Savings account earns an APY that’s below the national average.

The Classic Checking and Premium Checking accounts bear interest, although you’ll need a minimum balance of $500 to earn interest.

Read our full America First Credit Union Review

American Airlines Federal Credit Union Overview

If you or a family member is an active or retired member of the airline industry, you’re eligible to join American Airlines Federal Credit Union (AAFCU). It offers branches in many major airports, as well as more than 5,000 Co-op shared branches through other credit unions. Its full suite of products includes checking and savings accounts , credit cards and loans.

What we like:

The Primary Savings Account and some checking accounts don’t charge a monthly service fee.

The minimum opening deposit requirement for the savings account is only $5, while the CDs require a typical minimum opening deposit of $1,000.

What to watch for:

While APYs on the credit union’s savings account and CDs are above national averages, more competitive rates can be found elsewhere.

To use branches in the Co-op network, there’s a $5 fee for each transaction you make after the first four transactions each month.

Read our full American Airlines Federal Credit Union review

Boeing Employees’ Credit Union Overview

Boeing Employees’ Credit Union (BECU) is one of the largest credit unions in the United States. Among those eligible for membership are Boeing employees and people who live or work in Washington or parts of Idaho and Oregon. Most BECU accounts require low minimum deposit requirements, although higher rates can often be found elsewhere.

What we like

Most BECU accounts have no minimum balance requirements or monthly maintenance fees.

Members have fee-free access to more than 30,000 ATMs, including those in the Co-op network.

BECU offers a wide range of CD terms between three and 60 months, as well as two bump-up CDs.

What to watch for

While the Member Advantage Savings account earns a top-notch rate on balances up to $500, any remaining balance portion earns a very low APY.

To earn the highest money market account APY, you’ll need to have Member Advantage checking and savings accounts.

Read our full Boeing Employees’ Credit Union review

Connexus Credit Union Overview

Based in Wausau, Wisconsin, Connexus Credit Union offers products and services nationwide. Members can make transactions at more than 5,000 shared branches run by other credit unions, and they have free access to more than 67,000 ATMs. Connexus offers a full range of accounts, including free and interest-bearing checking accounts.

What we like:

Connexus is easy to join, with eligibility options that include a one-time $5 donation to the Connexus Association.

The credit union doesn’t charge monthly service fees on its deposit products.

The CDs earn APYs that are well above national averages.

What to watch for:

Connexus’ savings account earns a very low APY.

A $5 fee is charged, per month, for checking accounts with no activity in 90 days and a balance under $100.

Read our full Connexus Credit Union review

Mountain America Credit Union

Overview

Founded in the 1930s, Mountain America Credit Union operates more than 100 branches in the Western U.S. Asset-wise, it’s one of the largest credit unions in the country. It offers deposit accounts for consumers and businesses, as well as loans and wealth management services, loans and insurance policies.

Why we like it:

Mountain America offers eight terms of CDs that earn competitive APYs, as well as youth CDs and Christmas Club CDs.

The MyFree checking account has no minimum balance or monthly service fees, and members have access to more than 30,000 fee-free ATMs.

What to watch for:

The savings account earns an APY that’s below the national average.

A minimum balance of $1 million is required in order to earn the top credit union APY.

Read our full Mountain America Credit Union review

Patelco Credit Union

Overview

Patelco Credit Union has more than 500,000 members, and membership is open to those who live in northern California, as well as employees of more than 1,100 businesses nationwide. It offers a large shared branch network, more than 30,000 fee-free ATMs and a highly rated mobile app.

Why we like it:

The Regular Savings and Free Checking accounts require no minimum balance and charge no monthly service fees.

Checking account holders can receive direct deposit of paychecks up to two days early.

Patelco’s CDs earn rates higher than national averages, and they require a low minimum opening deposit.

What to watch for:

Patelco’s savings account earns a yield lower than the national average.

The Money Market Select account only earns an above-average APY on balances of up to $10,000.

The Interest Checking account charges a $5 monthly service fee for an average daily balance under $500.

Read our full Patelco Credit Union review

Quorum Federal Credit Union Overview

Quorum is a Purchase, New York-based credit union that serves more than 65,000 members nationwide. It’s easy for anyone to become a member, and Quorum offers access to more than 90,000 fee-free ATMs throughout the U.S. The mobile app comes highly rated, and QPlus checking account holders can receive early access to direct deposit.

What we like:

Service fees are nonexistent or easy to avoid for the QClassic Checking and HighQ Savings accounts.

The HighQ Savings account and CDs earn rates that are above national averages.

What to watch for:

Quorum doesn’t offer a money market account.

Customer service representatives aren’t available by phone on weekends.

Read our full Quorum Federal Credit Union review

Randolph-Brooks Credit Union Overview

Randolph-Brooks Credit Union (RBFCU) has more than 1 million members. It’s easy to join and to open accounts, all of which can be done online or at one of RBFCU’s branches, which are located in Texas. Opening a savings account is required for membership, although a minimum opening deposit of just $1 is needed.

What we like:

Share certificates are offered in any monthly term between six and 84 months, with yields well above national averages.

The free checking account earns interest, and members have access to more than 30,000 fee-free ATMs.

What to watch for:

The savings account earns a paltry APY that’s below the national average.

There’s a $24 overdraft and NSF fee, and up to five such fees can be charged per day.

Read our full Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union review

Security Service Credit Union Overview

Membership in Security Service Federal Credit Union (SSFCU) is open to those who live or have certain affiliations in Colorado, Texas or Utah. Those with a connection to select military bases are also eligible to join. Having a share savings account with a minimum balance of $5 is required.

What we like:

The Power Protected Checking account offers protection for broken or stolen mobile phones, telehealth access and identity theft expense reimbursement.

Many terms of share certificates are offered between three months and seven years, most of which earn APYs above national averages.

What to watch for:

You can find a much higher savings account APY at many other banks and credit unions.

Zelle and Venmo are not available through Randolph-Brooks.

Read our full Security Service Federal Credit Union review

Suncoast Credit Union Overview

The community-focused Suncoast Credit Union is open to those who live, work or worship in select Florida counties. The credit union operates around 80 branches, and accounts can also be opened online. Its mobile app allows you to send money to family and friends, deposit checks and locate ATMs and branches.

What we like:

Suncoast’s Smart Checking account charges no monthly maintenance fee and earns some interest. Fee-free access is provided to more than 30,000 ATMs.

Suncoast offers seven terms of share certificates, all of which earn competitive yields.

What to watch for:

Suncoast’s savings account requires only a $5 minimum opening deposit, although significantly higher APYs can be found elsewhere.

A $29 fee is assessed for overdrafts, which is higher than what many other institutions charge.

Read our full Suncoast Credit Union review

Both banks and credit unions commonly offer deposit accounts such as savings , checking and money market accounts. However, the main difference between the two is that banks are for-profit institutions, whereas credit unions are not-for-profit and distribute profits among their members — often in the form of higher yields on accounts.

Another difference is banks typically allow anyone to apply for accounts, while credit unions often restrict membership to requirements such as geographical area or industry.

Pros and cons of credit unions Pros Credit unions sometimes offer deposit account rates that are above national averages — and some even offer highly competitive yields.

Service is often more personalized, since credit unions commonly have close ties to the communities they serve.

Large credit unions commonly offer a full suite of products that can include deposit accounts, credit cards, mortgages and other loans. Cons Some credit unions limit their membership based on where you live or work, of what industry you work in.

Credit unions may have fewer branches than traditional banks, making them less convenient for those who prefer in-person banking.

Smaller credit unions might not have the resources to offer a mobile app.

Credit unions offer several benefits, including lower interest rates on loans and credit cards, higher savings rates, and fewer fees compared to traditional banks. As member-owned, they often prioritize customer service and community involvement. — Christopher Stroup, CFP, founder and president of Silicon Beach Financial

While they often have benefits, credit unions may also have some limitations. “Credit unions may have limited access to branches and ATMs, especially for those who travel frequently or live in remote areas,” Stroup says. “They also might offer fewer technological features, such as advanced mobile apps, when compared to larger banks.”

FAQs about credit unions What are the eligibility requirements to join a credit union? Caret Down Icon You often must meet certain criteria in order to join a credit union, such as having ties to a certain geographic area or profession. However, many credit unions also make it easy for anyone to join by depositing $5 into a savings account or making a small donation to a sponsored organization or charity.

Are credit unions insured, and how safe are they compared to banks? Caret Down Icon If a credit union is a member of the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), its members’ deposits are federally insured by the National Credit Union Share Insurance Fund (NCUSIF) for up to $250,000 per depositor. This is similar to Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) insurance, which banks may carry to protect depositors in the event of a bank failure.

Can I join more than one credit union? Caret Down Icon You’re able to join multiple credit unions (just as you can choose to open accounts at multiple banks), as long as you meet each of the credit unions’ eligibility requirements. Bottom line

Credit unions often stand out for having competitive account yields and personalized service. Those included on our list of best credit unions commonly offer perks such as high APYs, as well as no monthly fees or minimum balance requirements. When shopping around for the right credit union, seek out options for which you’d meet membership eligibility requirements, and be sure to go with one that carries deposit insurance through the NCUA.

Also find a credit union that meets your personal needs, whether that’s branch accessibility, ATM availability or a mobile app offering. All of this will help you find the best credit union to meet your needs.