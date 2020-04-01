Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union Review 2024
At a glance
CDs
Checking
Savings
MMA
Overview
Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union (RBFCU) could be an ideal choice for Texans looking for a full-service credit union with several options for savers and a relatively fee-free checking account. The credit union offers many ways to become a member.
Highlights
- Free Checking
- No Monthly Fees
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.7/5
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Overall
Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union is one of the largest credit unions in the state of Texas and has a full suite of banking and lending products. The credit union offers a range of share certificate terms as well as a free checking account. Randolph-Brooks also offers money market accounts and a savings account, all with no monthly service fees, but higher yields can be found elsewhere.
Pros
-
The credit union offers a range of certificate terms from six months to seven years.
-
Members have access to nearly 30,000 ATMs within the CO-OP network.
-
Digital wallet access, early direct deposit, free bill pay and account alerts are available.
-
The credit union’s website lets you schedule a branch appointment.
Cons
-
The credit union doesn’t offer any specialty certificates.
-
There’s no check writing available with the credit union’s money market accounts.
-
Zelle is not available.
-
The savings account yield is below average.
Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union banking products
SCORE BREAKDOWN
FEATURES
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account. APY as of 1/17/2024
Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union savings overview
The account is a low-cost savings option, but it pays a yield below the national average (which is already very low). Consumers searching for the most competitive savings APYs will want to shop around, however.
Only six online or phone transfers per month are permitted. But after the sixth transfer of the month, additional transfers can be made at a Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union branch.
Pros
-
The account only requires $1 to open.
-
There are no monthly service fees.
Cons
-
The account pays more than the national average, but better rates can be found.
-
Transfers are limited to six per month.
-
See how rates for this account have changed over time. Interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit UnionAPYAPYNational average APYHow do we get this data?
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.7/5
Bank fees
|Fee
|Charged?
|Overdraft fee
|$24
|Non-sufficient funds fee
|$24
|Monthly maintenance fees
|None
|Out-of-network ATM fee
|$1
|Inactive account fee
|$5
|Foreign transaction fee
|None
About Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union
Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union was founded in 1952. What began as a financial institution for members of the military and their families is now one of the largest credit unions in Texas.
RBFCU today provides services to more than 1 million members. Membership in the credit union is open to others outside the military.
Customer experience
Physical presence. Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union has more than 60 branch locations, all in Texas. There’s surcharge-free access to all ATMs (nearly 30,000) within the CO-OP network.
Customer service. Members hoping to get in touch with the bank can call and contact a member service representative or send an email. Different phone numbers are listed on the website depending on the product or service you need assistance with, but the Member Service Center is available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Branch appointments can also be scheduled from the website.
Mobile app. RBFCU’s mobile app is highly rated on the Apple App Store, but receives OK scores on the Google Play Store. On the app, you can check your balance, make a payment, deposit a check, find an ATM near you and make peer-to-peer payments through RBCFU’s Move Money. RBFCU members with cards can also use mobile wallets, including Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Fitbit Pay and Garmin Pay.
How does Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union compare to other banks?
Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union vs. Navy Federal Credit Union
Both credit unions offer a wide array of deposit products, ranging from share certificates to money market accounts — and they come without monthly fees. Although Navy Federal Credit Union tends to offer higher yields on its share certificates, RBFCU has the edge when it comes to its money market and savings accounts.
That noted, Navy Federal has significantly more branches across the U.S. when compared to RBFCU, which only has branches in Texas.
Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union FAQs
Review methodology
