banking Reviews
Read our Review of

Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union Review 2024

Written by
Marcos Cabello
and
René Bennett
Edited by
Brian Beers
Updated January 2, 2024
Bankrate logo

The Bankrate promise

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .

On This Page

At a glance

4.2
Bankrate Score
Caret Down

CDs

Checking

Savings

MMA

About Bankrate Score

Overview

Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union (RBFCU) could be an ideal choice for Texans looking for a full-service credit union with several options for savers and a relatively fee-free checking account. The credit union offers many ways to become a member.

Highlights

  • Free Checking
  • No Monthly Fees
Compare offers
Info
Bank logo
Member FDIC
Savings Account
4.50
%
APY
APY
Info
As of 1/17/2024
$0
Min. balance for APY
View offer Arrow Right
Promoted offer:
Bank logo
Member FDIC
Savings Account
4.60
%
APY
APY
Info
As of 1/17/2024
$0
Min. balance for APY
View offer Arrow Right
Promoted offer: No account fees & earn up to $300 w/ direct deposit. Terms apply.
Bank logo
Member FDIC
Savings Account
4.65
%
APY
APY
Info
As of 1/17/2024
$0
Min. balance for APY
View offer Arrow Right
Promoted offer: Plus, no monthly fees and unlimited free external transfers

Overall

Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union is one of the largest credit unions in the state of Texas and has a full suite of banking and lending products. The credit union offers a range of share certificate terms as well as a free checking account. Randolph-Brooks also offers money market accounts and a savings account, all with no monthly service fees, but higher yields can be found elsewhere.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    The credit union offers a range of certificate terms from six months to seven years.

  • Checkmark

    Members have access to nearly 30,000 ATMs within the CO-OP network.

  • Checkmark

    Digital wallet access, early direct deposit, free bill pay and account alerts are available.

  • Checkmark

    The credit union’s website lets you schedule a branch appointment.

Cons

  • The credit union doesn’t offer any specialty certificates.

  • There’s no check writing available with the credit union’s money market accounts.

  • Zelle is not available.

  • The savings account yield is below average.

Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union banking products

3.5
/5
See methodology Compare savings rates

SCORE BREAKDOWN

APY offering:
0.30%
2/5
Info
Minimum balance to earn interest:
$1.00
5/5
Info
Monthly service fee:
$0.00
5/5
Info
Minimum balance to avoid fee:
$1.00
5/5
Info
Access to funds:
Great
5/5
Info

FEATURES

Invest Rate
0.30% APY
Info
Loan
$1 minimum deposit to open

Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union savings overview

Just $1 is needed to open and maintain a regular savings account and membership with RBFCU. No monthly service fee is charged.

The account is a low-cost savings option, but it pays a yield below the national average (which is already very low). Consumers searching for the most competitive savings APYs will want to shop around, however.

Only six online or phone transfers per month are permitted. But after the sixth transfer of the month, additional transfers can be made at a Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union branch.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    The account only requires $1 to open.

  • Checkmark

    There are no monthly service fees.

Cons

  • The account pays more than the national average, but better rates can be found.

  • Transfers are limited to six per month.

  • See how rates for this account have changed over time. Interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.

    Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union
    APY
    APY
    Info
    National average APY
    How do we get this data?
    Info
Compare Offer
Info
Bank logo
Member FDIC
Savings Account
4.50
%
APY
APY
Info
As of 1/17/2024
Info
$0
Min balance for APY
View offer Arrow Right
Promoted offer:

Bank fees

Fee Charged?
Overdraft fee $24
Non-sufficient funds fee $24
Monthly maintenance fees None
Out-of-network ATM fee $1
Inactive account fee $5
Foreign transaction fee None

About Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union

Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union was founded in 1952. What began as a financial institution for members of the military and their families is now one of the largest credit unions in Texas.

RBFCU today provides services to more than 1 million members. Membership in the credit union is open to others outside the military.

Customer experience

Physical presence. Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union has more than 60 branch locations, all in Texas. There’s surcharge-free access to all ATMs (nearly 30,000) within the CO-OP network. 

Customer service. Members hoping to get in touch with the bank can call and contact a member service representative or send an email. Different phone numbers are listed on the website depending on the product or service you need assistance with, but the Member Service Center is available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Branch appointments can also be scheduled from the website. 

Mobile app. RBFCU’s mobile app is highly rated on the Apple App Store, but receives OK scores on the Google Play Store. On the app, you can check your balance, make a payment, deposit a check, find an ATM near you and make peer-to-peer payments through RBCFU’s Move Money. RBFCU members with cards can also use mobile wallets, including Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Fitbit Pay and Garmin Pay.

How does Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union compare to other banks?

Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union vs. Navy Federal Credit Union

Both credit unions offer a wide array of deposit products, ranging from share certificates to money market accounts — and they come without monthly fees. Although Navy Federal Credit Union tends to offer higher yields on its share certificates, RBFCU has the edge when it comes to its money market and savings accounts. 

That noted, Navy Federal has significantly more branches across the U.S. when compared to RBFCU, which only has branches in Texas.

Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union FAQs

Review methodology

With so many financial institutions to choose from, it can be hard to know who to trust. Bankrate’s ever-growing list of bank and credit union reviews is updated regularly. Our editorial team analyzes and reviews each institution across deposit products such as savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs) and money market accounts (MMAs). Banks are rated by important factors such as offered interest rates, fees, minimum balance requirements, access to funds and more.

We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.

Up next

Read more Banking Reviews

Ally Bank

4.9 Bankrate Score

Capital One

4.8 Bankrate Score

EverBank

4.8 Bankrate Score

Quontic Bank

4.8 Bankrate Score

Discover Bank

4.7 Bankrate Score

American Express Bank

4.6 Bankrate Score

LendingClub Bank

4.6 Bankrate Score

Alliant Credit Union

4.6 Bankrate Score

Citibank

4.5 Bankrate Score

iGObanking

4.5 Bankrate Score