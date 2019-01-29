banking Reviews
USAA Federal Savings Bank Review 2024

Karen Bennett
Marc Wojno
Updated January 31, 2024
At a glance

4.0
Bankrate Score
CDs

Checking

Savings

About Bankrate Score

Overview

USAA FSB is a good fit for military personnel, veterans and their families who prefer online and mobile banking and want access to over 100,000 ATMs without a fee.

Highlights

  • ATM Fee Refunds
  • Digital Leader
  • Low Fees
Overall

USAA Federal Savings Bank is a federally insured, members-only online bank that offers checking and savings accounts, CDs, credit cards, mortgages and other loans. The bank provides a large network of free ATMs as well as ATM fee rebates, yet account yields are low, and minimum balance requirements are often high.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    USAA FSB offers a full range of deposit and loan products.

  • Checkmark

    The mobile app has useful features and positive reviews from iOS and Android users.

  • Checkmark

    USAA Bank offers generous free access to ATMs and minimal out-of-network ATM fees. ATM fee reimbursements are also available.

Cons

  • USAA has just four brick-and-mortar locations.

  • If you don’t have a link to the military, you won’t qualify for membership.

  • Yields on deposits are not impressive, and it's easier to find higher yields elsewhere.

USAA banking products

2.6
Bankrate Score
Bank fees

Fee Charged?
Overdraft fee $29
Non-sufficient funds fee None
Account maintenance fees None
Out-of-network ATM fee None
Stop payment fee $29

About USAA

USAA, a financial services organization, opened the USAA Federal Savings Bank in 1983. USAA generally serves active U.S. military personnel, honorably discharged military veterans, precommissioned officers and spouses and children of members. Though it’s a bank and insured by the FDIC, USAA is member-owned, similar to a credit union. 

USAA FSB offers checking and savings accounts, CDs, mortgages, credit cards and other loans.

Customer experience

Highly rated app. USAA’s mobile app, highly rated on both Apple and Google Play, lets you take care of everyday transactions, such as depositing checks, paying bills and using digital wallets like Google Pay. You can send money person to person with Zelle. The app also features a digital assistant that can answer questions or put you in touch with a USAA bank representative.

Centralized digital banking. USAA also stands out for letting members pull in all of their USAA and non-USAA financial accounts into one portal to customize their budget and track their spending.

Wide ATM network. You likely won’t be banking at a traditional branch, but USAA does provide access to more than 100,000 ATMs that members can use for free.

Review methodology

With so many financial institutions to choose from, it can be hard to know who to trust. Bankrate’s ever-growing list of bank and credit union reviews is updated regularly. Our editorial team analyzes and reviews each institution across deposit products such as savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs) and money market accounts (MMAs). Banks are rated by important factors such as offered interest rates, fees, minimum balance requirements, access to funds and more.

We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.

