Auto Loan Refinancing Guide

Each lender carries its own eligibility criteria when it comes to auto refinance loans. But there are the common requirements you will likely run into.

Auto refinance is the right choice if you can save money — specifically on incurred interest — or you need relief and can't get your loan modified . But as interest rates continue to rise due to high inflation, determining if it is right for you requires extra consideration.

The perfect number varies by lender, but you usually want less than 50 percent. Your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio is the difference between your income and the amount of debt. It’s best to use a calculator in order to find your DTI before applying.

Most lenders do not allow refinancing for vehicles over 10 years old. On top of vehicle age, if your car has racked up a lot of miles lenders may stray away. Maximums of 100,000 to 150,000 miles are common.

The better your credit score is, the more competitive rates you will receive. So while perfect credit is not a requirement, anything that is below 600 likely won’t leave you with a better rate — and could even cost you more.

Depending on where you stand in the lifetime of your loan, refinancing might not be possible. Most lenders expect you to be at least six months in and have at least six months remaining. On the other end, if you're far into the loan it might be better to just pay it off than apply for refinancing.

Every lender holds different regulations for loan amounts but if you have too little remaining or even too much, lenders may stray away. Typical minimums to refinance fall around $3,000 while maximums are usually under $50,000.

It is best to take advantage of an auto refinance calculator that will do the heavy lifting for you. Once you have a handle on how much you could potentially save you begin your refinance process.

To determine potential savings from refinancing your auto loan you'll need to compare your current loan with the new one. This is not as simple as looking at the two monthly payment numbers, instead, you must factor in how total interest comes into play.

The lender you choose will have a step by step process you can follow to submit your application. Depending on the lender, you could hear back in as soon as a few minutes.

Following preapproval it is best to get your documents in order before moving on to fully apply. Be ready to provide information on your vehicle, your finances and the initial loan.

After reviewing your current loan, compare a few different types of lenders. Pay close attention to available interest rates and requirements as they vary by lender.

Auto refinance basics

Only some lenders require you to put money down, typically for those with poor credit. So cash is not essential but can help lower your payment.

The process may temporarily cause a dip in your credit score due to the fact that applying will cause a hard credit pull. On top of that, your score could decrease due to the added account. But this will only cause minor drops and will likely help your credit in the long run — especially if you are struggling to pay your current loan.

While it is not inherently bad or good to have a loan with a long term , a longer-term loan does carry more risk. Primarily the chance of becoming " upside down " or “underwater” on your loan for an extended period. This happens if you owe more than your vehicle is worth.

Loan modification, as its name implies, modifies your current loan to better rates or to defer payments while refinancing ends with an entirely new loan.

What to consider after refinancing your car?

While you can now take a deep breath with a new and improved loan in hand, there is still some important work to be done. These considerations will ensure you stay on top of your new loan.

Finish up payments on your previous loan.

Until you get the go ahead from your previous lender it is important to continue making payments on your loan. If an issue arises and you overpay, the lender can likely credit the amount back to you. Once you receive the new loan either you or your lender will handle the final loan payment. Check with your lender to avoid any additional charges.

Start paying your new loan.

Payment schedules vary by lender but generally, you will be expected to begin making payments 30 days after accepting the loan. It is wise to set up automatic payments if it is available to prevent any missed payments. Along with this, do not put off any payments in order to avoid any building interest. If you feel yourself heading into a precarious spot contact your lender and explain the situation before it gets too late.