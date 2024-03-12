Auto Loan Refinancing Guide

Should I refinance my car? Here’s what to consider
Refinancing is worth it if it helps you save money.
The choice to refinance your auto loan is one that requires research and preparation. Part of that research includes determining if your goal is to walk away with better rates and terms or lower your monthly payment. Regardless, refinancing simply replaces your current loan with a new one. This guide outlines the ins and outs of refinancing your vehicle loan, from the nitty-gritty of the steps to take, the benefits and drawbacks and the basic requirements.
The first step when refinancing your auto loan requires you to determine if the process is the right financial move. The main two scenarios that refinance might be a good idea are: if you can walk away with a better rate or if you are having trouble making payments.
In order to decide if it is the right choice you must take the time to review your current loan. It’s best to use a calculator and compare potential savings against what you pay for your existing financing. Finally take stock of your credit score to ensure that you can ultimately walk away with an improved loan. Remember: If your score is at the same spot as when you signed — or worse, lower — refi might not benefit you.
The refinance application process is likely going to be fairly similar to what you did when you applied for your initial loan. After shopping around at three or more lenders you can apply with the one that best fits your needs. Most lenders allow for an online application, but you will likely have a hard credit pull before acceptance — which can lower your score slightly.
Pay close attention to the specific requirements that the lender carries when it comes to mileage, vehicle type, time you've had the loan and remaining loan balance. On top of this, it is a good idea to get your paperwork in order ahead of applying. This includes details about your vehicle — and information about your existing loan that you wouldn’t have needed for your first loan application.
Finally, you will receive your new auto loan. You can now pay off your old loan and start making payments on your new one. The process varies depending on the lender, but you will either receive payment or it will be sent directly to the previous lender.
Either way, it is wise to confirm this process was done before halting payments on your old loan so you don't wind up with late fees or other charges.
Before hitting reset on your auto loan it is important to weigh the benefits and drawbacks of signing off on a brand-new loan.
Less expensive monthly payments
Ability to pay off the loan sooner
Lower interest rates
Potential fees
More paperwork
Could extend loan
Auto refinance is the right choice if you can save money — specifically on incurred interest — or you need relief and can't get your loan modified. But as interest rates continue to rise due to high inflation, determining if it is right for you requires extra consideration.
Each lender carries its own eligibility criteria when it comes to auto refinance loans. But there are the common requirements you will likely run into.
It is best to take advantage of an auto refinance calculator that will do the heavy lifting for you. Once you have a handle on how much you could potentially save you begin your refinance process.
To determine potential savings from refinancing your auto loan you'll need to compare your current loan with the new one. This is not as simple as looking at the two monthly payment numbers, instead, you must factor in how total interest comes into play.
While you can now take a deep breath with a new and improved loan in hand, there is still some important work to be done. These considerations will ensure you stay on top of your new loan.
Until you get the go ahead from your previous lender it is important to continue making payments on your loan. If an issue arises and you overpay, the lender can likely credit the amount back to you. Once you receive the new loan either you or your lender will handle the final loan payment. Check with your lender to avoid any additional charges.
Payment schedules vary by lender but generally, you will be expected to begin making payments 30 days after accepting the loan. It is wise to set up automatic payments if it is available to prevent any missed payments. Along with this, do not put off any payments in order to avoid any building interest. If you feel yourself heading into a precarious spot contact your lender and explain the situation before it gets too late.
Apply on partner site
Apply on partner site
|APR from
5.24- 24.99%
|Term
12-120mo
|Min credit score
640
Apply on partner site
Apply on partner site
|APR from
4.99%
|Term
24-84mo
|Min credit score
600
Apply on partner site
Apply on partner site
|APR from
5.99- 28.55%
|Term
24-72mo
|Min credit score
640
Apply on partner site
Apply on partner site
Apply on partner site
Apply on partner site
|APR from
6.59- 18.79%
|Term
24-96mo
|Min credit score
560
Apply on partner site
Apply on partner site
|APR from
4.67%
|Term
24-96mo
|Min credit score
580
Apply on partner site
Apply on partner site
|APR from
7.74- 15.94%
* with AutoPay
|Term
24-84mo
|Min credit score
Not disclosed
Apply on partner site
Apply on partner site
|APR from
6.99%
|Term
36-84mo
|Min credit score
Not disclosed
Apply on partner site
Apply on partner site
Apply on partner site
Apply on partner site