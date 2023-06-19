At a glance
- Availability
- Affordability
- Customer Experience
- Transparency
Compare auto loan rates
About Gravity
-
Loan amount
$10,000 to $125,000
-
Min. credit score
Not disclosed
-
APR from
5.99%
-
Funds available in
10 days
Loan amount
$10,000 to $125,000
Min. credit score
Not disclosed
APR from
5.99%
Funds available in
10 days
If you are looking for a refinance loan due to a previous bad experience or deal, Gravity Lending is a great option. The lending marketplace encourages borrowers to work directly with a loan officer, perfect for those who are nervous about changing their loan. This process provides extra assistance not available through all lenders.
No fees
Online application
Delayed payment schedule
Long funding timeline
Refinancing restrictions
Max rate not disclosed
Each lender in the Gravity network carries its own specifications for approval, but consider the following common requirements before applying.
Like Gravity, RefiJet works with an expansive network of lenders to match borrowers with refinance or lease buyout loans. Along with this, both lenders boast excellent customer service with available financial advisors to walk you through the funding process. RefiJet stands out against the competition for its faster funding timeline — as soon as one day — which is better for borrowers who are in a pinch.
Another loan marketplace, iLending offers refinance loans to borrowers that have a range of credit backgrounds. The process comes with personalized assistance to navigate the complexities of refinancing. Its minimum APR is similar to that of Gravity.
Consider the whole of what Gravity has to offer before signing off on a loan.
Support for your Gravity loan can be found over the phone or online Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Specific questions can be uploaded online or sent to loans@gravitylending.com. Gravity’s website also boasts a fairly in-depth FAQ section.
The Gravity marketplace presents borrowers with options for auto loan refinance and lease buyout. While terms and rates vary by each lender partner, you likely will be offered terms between 25 and 84 months.
Drivers looking to lower their monthly payments or adjust lending terms can refinance through one of the lenders in the Gravity network. When exploring refinance options take advantage of a refinance calculator to ensure you are saving money in the long run.
Buying out your current vehicle lease is a great way to hold onto your current set of wheels and avoid potentially high vehicle costs.
You can apply for either of Gravity’s loan products directly from its site, with the option to prequalify encouraged. Following a soft credit pull, you will be paired with a loan officer who will assist you in the loan process.
After being matched with one of Gravity's nationwide lenders, you can apply, for free, for the loan recommended. You can complete this process securely online. Finally, if you’re refinancing, you will review your new loan terms and determine if you’d like to shorten or stretch out your loan term.
Available in all 50 states, Gravity boasts acceptance for a range of credit backgrounds. Along with this, the lender offers the option for drivers to add or remove co-borrowers. The choice to add or remove depends on a range of factors, but this move can potentially present you with more competitive terms.
Gravity also offers a delayed payment option for up to 90 days.
The specifics when it comes to fees and penalties range by the lenders in Gravity’s network but according to a representative, there are no fees from Gravity.
|Overall Score
|3.9
|Availability
|4
|Gravity has a large network of lenders but does carry a high minimum loan amount for its borrowers.
|Affordability
|3.1
|Gravity has a competitive minimum APR and there are no fees to use its comparison feature.
|Customer Experience
|3.4
|Gravity offers customer support only on weekdays and has a long funding timeline.
|Transparency
|5
|Gravity shares both its rates and fees online and offers prequalification.
To rate lenders that specialize in auto refinance loans, Bankrate considers 16 different factors. These factors range in consideration from the loan amount, disclosed APR and acceptance criteria. Each lender holds a score based on four categories.
Editorial disclosure: All reviews are prepared by Bankrate.com staff. Opinions expressed therein are solely those of the reviewer and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including rates and fees, presented in the review is accurate as of the date of the review. Check the data at the top of this page and the lender’s website for the most current information.