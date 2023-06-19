Gravity Lending: 2023 auto loan review

2023-06-19 09:50:00
Written by
Rebecca Betterton
Edited by
Pippin Wilbers

At a glance

3.9

Bankrate Score

  • Availability
  • Affordability
  • Customer Experience
  • Transparency
Compare auto loan rates
See rates

About Gravity

  • Moneybag

    Loan amount

    $10,000 to $125,000

  • Credit Good

    Min. credit score

    Not disclosed

  • Rates

    APR from

    5.99%

  • Funds available in

    10 days

Gravity Lending auto loans are best for the hesitant borrower

If you are looking for a refinance loan due to a previous bad experience or deal, Gravity Lending is a great option. The lending marketplace encourages borrowers to work directly with a loan officer, perfect for those who are nervous about changing their loan. This process provides extra assistance not available through all lenders.

Gravity pros and cons

For some, the benefit of a seamless application may not outweigh the potential long funding timeline.

PROS

  • Checkmark

    No fees

  • Checkmark

    Online application

  • Checkmark

    Delayed payment schedule

CONS

  • Close X

    Long funding timeline

  • Close X

    Refinancing restrictions

  • Close X

    Max rate not disclosed

Gravity is an auto loan marketplace enabling borrowers to compare top refinance and lease buyout offers all online. The application can be done over the phone or online and only requires drivers to upload vehicle documents and sign off on a new loan.

Do you qualify?

Each lender in the Gravity network carries its own specifications for approval, but consider the following common requirements before applying. 

  • Income. While Gravity doesn’t disclose specific income restrictions, it is likely that lenders will look out for a certain number as employment disclosure is required.
  • Vehicle. Some lenders will not lend for ride-share vehicles along with discontinued vehicle models or large one-ton vehicles.  

Gravity versus RefiJet

Like Gravity, RefiJet works with an expansive network of lenders to match borrowers with refinance or lease buyout loans. Along with this, both lenders boast excellent customer service with available financial advisors to walk you through the funding process. RefiJet stands out against the competition for its faster funding timeline — as soon as one day — which is better for borrowers who are in a pinch. 

Gravity versus iLending

Another loan marketplace, iLending offers refinance loans to borrowers that have a range of credit backgrounds. The process comes with personalized assistance to navigate the complexities of refinancing. Its minimum APR is similar to that of Gravity

What we like and what we don’t like

Consider the whole of what Gravity has to offer before signing off on a loan.

What we like

  • No fees: Gravity does not enforce any fees.
  • Online application: Borrowers can seamlessly upload documents and apply fully online. 
  • Delayed payment schedule: Gravity allows borrowers to delay payments for up to 90 days.     

What we don’t like 

  • Long funding timeline: Although approval can be as soon as the day you apply, funding can take 10 days or longer.
  • Refinancing restrictions: In order to refinance with Gravity you must have a minimum loan balance of $10,000. 
  • Max rate not disclosed: While Gravity’s minimum rate of 5.99% is competitive, that rate is likely reserved for borrowers with excellent credit. It’s not clear how high rates can go for borrowers with lower scores.

How to contact Gravity

Support for your Gravity loan can be found over the phone or online Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Specific questions can be uploaded online or sent to loans@gravitylending.com. Gravity’s website also boasts a fairly in-depth FAQ section. 

Auto loan types offered

The Gravity marketplace presents borrowers with options for auto loan refinance and lease buyout. While terms and rates vary by each lender partner, you likely will be offered terms between 25 and 84 months

Refinance 

  • Amounts: $10,000-$125,000
  • Terms: 25-84 months
  • APR: From 5.99%

Drivers looking to lower their monthly payments or adjust lending terms can refinance through one of the lenders in the Gravity network. When exploring refinance options take advantage of a refinance calculator to ensure you are saving money in the long run. 

Lease buyout

  • Amounts: $10,000-$125,000
  • Terms: 25-84 months
  • APR: From 5.99%

Buying out your current vehicle lease is a great way to hold onto your current set of wheels and avoid potentially high vehicle costs.

How to apply for a loan with Gravity 

You can apply for either of Gravity’s loan products directly from its site, with the option to prequalify encouraged. Following a soft credit pull, you will be paired with a loan officer who will assist you in the loan process. 

After being matched with one of Gravity's nationwide lenders, you can apply, for free, for the loan recommended. You can complete this process securely online. Finally, if you’re refinancing, you will review your new loan terms and determine if you’d like to shorten or stretch out your loan term.

Features and additional perks

Available in all 50 states, Gravity boasts acceptance for a range of credit backgrounds. Along with this, the lender offers the option for drivers to add or remove co-borrowers. The choice to add or remove depends on a range of factors, but this move can potentially present you with more competitive terms.

Gravity also offers a delayed payment option for up to 90 days. 

Fees and penalties

The specifics when it comes to fees and penalties range by the lenders in Gravity’s network but according to a representative, there are no fees from Gravity. 

Gravity FAQs

How Bankrate rates Gravity

Overall Score 3.9
Availability 4 Gravity has a large network of lenders but does carry a high minimum loan amount for its borrowers.
Affordability 3.1 Gravity has a competitive minimum APR and there are no fees to use its comparison feature.
Customer Experience 3.4 Gravity offers customer support only on weekdays and has a long funding timeline.
Transparency 5 Gravity shares both its rates and fees online and offers prequalification.

Methodology

To rate lenders that specialize in auto refinance loans, Bankrate considers 16 different factors. These factors range in consideration from the loan amount, disclosed APR and acceptance criteria. Each lender holds a score based on four categories

  • Availability: This accounts for loan amounts, vehicle restrictions and availability in each state.
  • Affordability: Primarily, this section covers expected APR, acceptance criteria, discounts for autopay and the number of fees. 
  • Customer experience: This category includes online access, support availability, funding timeline, option for automatic payment and app availability.
  • Transparency: Here prequalification and disclosure of rates and fees are accounted for.

Editorial disclosure: All reviews are prepared by Bankrate.com staff. Opinions expressed therein are solely those of the reviewer and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including rates and fees, presented in the review is accurate as of the date of the review. Check the data at the top of this page and the lender’s website for the most current information.

Written by
Rebecca Betterton
Writer, Auto Loans and Personal Loans

Rebecca Betterton is a writer for Bankrate who has been reporting on auto loans since 2021. Through her writing, Rebecca aims to provide clarity and accessibility to the automotive loans industry as the cost to finance new and used vehicles continues to climb due to steep inflation.

Edited by
Pippin Wilbers
Editor, Auto Loans