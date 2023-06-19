Checkmark

No fees

Gravity is an auto loan marketplace enabling borrowers to compare top refinance and lease buyout offers all online. The application can be done over the phone or online and only requires drivers to upload vehicle documents and sign off on a new loan.

Do you qualify?

Each lender in the Gravity network carries its own specifications for approval, but consider the following common requirements before applying.

While Gravity doesn’t disclose specific income restrictions, it is likely that lenders will look out for a certain number as employment disclosure is required. Vehicle. Some lenders will not lend for ride-share vehicles along with discontinued vehicle models or large one-ton vehicles.

Gravity versus RefiJet

Like Gravity, RefiJet works with an expansive network of lenders to match borrowers with refinance or lease buyout loans. Along with this, both lenders boast excellent customer service with available financial advisors to walk you through the funding process. RefiJet stands out against the competition for its faster funding timeline — as soon as one day — which is better for borrowers who are in a pinch.

Gravity versus iLending

Another loan marketplace, iLending offers refinance loans to borrowers that have a range of credit backgrounds. The process comes with personalized assistance to navigate the complexities of refinancing. Its minimum APR is similar to that of Gravity.

What we like and what we don’t like

Consider the whole of what Gravity has to offer before signing off on a loan.

What we like

No fees: Gravity does not enforce any fees.

Gravity does not enforce any fees. Online application: Borrowers can seamlessly upload documents and apply fully online.

Borrowers can seamlessly upload documents and apply fully online. Delayed payment schedule: Gravity allows borrowers to delay payments for up to 90 days.

What we don’t like

Long funding timeline: Although approval can be as soon as the day you apply, funding can take 10 days or longer.

Although approval can be as soon as the day you apply, funding can take 10 days or longer. Refinancing restrictions : In order to refinance with Gravity you must have a minimum loan balance of $10,000.

: In order to refinance with Gravity you must have a minimum loan balance of $10,000. Max rate not disclosed: While Gravity’s minimum rate of 5.99% is competitive, that rate is likely reserved for borrowers with excellent credit. It’s not clear how high rates can go for borrowers with lower scores.

How to contact Gravity

Support for your Gravity loan can be found over the phone or online Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Specific questions can be uploaded online or sent to loans@gravitylending.com. Gravity’s website also boasts a fairly in-depth FAQ section.

Auto loan types offered

The Gravity marketplace presents borrowers with options for auto loan refinance and lease buyout. While terms and rates vary by each lender partner, you likely will be offered terms between 25 and 84 months.

Refinance

Amounts: $10,000-$125,000

$10,000-$125,000 Terms: 25-84 months

25-84 months APR: From 5.99%

Drivers looking to lower their monthly payments or adjust lending terms can refinance through one of the lenders in the Gravity network. When exploring refinance options take advantage of a refinance calculator to ensure you are saving money in the long run.

Lease buyout

Amounts: $10,000-$125,000

$10,000-$125,000 Terms: 25-84 months

25-84 months APR: From 5.99%

Buying out your current vehicle lease is a great way to hold onto your current set of wheels and avoid potentially high vehicle costs.