RefiJet and Gravity are both online auto loan refinance marketplaces, helping match borrowers to lenders that might offer a lower rate.

RefiJet offers prequalification without hurting your credit and the option to take cash out of your car’s equity but charges a hefty processing fee. Gravity also offers prequalification and long loan terms, but its loans take longer to fund.

We broke down the key differences to help you choose the right lender for your needs.

RefiJet vs. Gravity at a glance

RefiJet and Gravity are online marketplaces for finding auto loan refinancing. But the details of the loans on offer vary.

RefiJet Gravity Bankrate score 3.5 4.0 Better for •Borrowers who want to cash out equity

•Borrowers who want quick funding •Borrowers who want long loan terms

•Borrowers refinancing a large loan amount Loans offered •Auto refinancing

•Lease buyout •Auto refinancing

•Lease buyout Loan amounts Varies by lender $15,000-$125,000 APRs Not specified From 4.99% Loan term lengths 24-84 months 36-84 months Fees $395 processing fee plus possible fees from lenders None, though its lender network may charge fees Minimum credit score Not disclosed Not disclosed State footprint Not disclosed All 50 states Time to funding One business day 10 days Autopay discount? Varies by lender Varies by lender Refinancing restrictions •Have full coverage insurance on your vehicle

•Be current on your current auto loan payments

•No RVs or motorcycles

•Have a vehicle that is fewer than 10 years old with less than 150,000 miles Varies by lender

RefiJet auto loans

RefiJet helps borrowers find auto loan refinancing and lease buyout lenders with a simple online application process. In fact, much of RefiJet’s value comes from its efforts to make refinancing stress-free.

When you work with RefiJet, the company will match you with a financial expert to walk you through the refinancing process. They can help you fill out the application and compare the various loan offers you receive to find the best one. They’ll also help fill out paperwork to submit your final application.

After you’ve signed on a new loan, you can defer your first payment by up to 60 days.

However, RefiJet does not offer many details about the available loans until after you prequalify. While you can do so without taking a credit score hit, it’s still an extra step. You also have to pay a $395 fee to RefiJet when you get a loan, in addition to any lender fees charged.

Pros Prequalify without impacting your credit. You can fill out a prequalification form to get rate quotes and offers from lenders without impacting your credit score.

You can fill out a prequalification form to get rate quotes and offers from lenders without impacting your credit score. Get cash out of your car’s equity. RefiJet lets you cash out your vehicle’s equity by refinancing with a loan with a higher balance than your existing one. Other lenders offer this type of loans, but it isn’t common.

RefiJet lets you cash out your vehicle’s equity by refinancing with a loan with a higher balance than your existing one. Other lenders offer this type of loans, but it isn’t common. Hands-on assistance. RefiJet provides a financial expert who can walk you through the refinancing process. While this level of assistance isn’t unheard-of — Gravity and iLending offer a similar service — it is unusual. Cons Lack of transparency. RefiJet doesn’t offer many details about the loans you may qualify for until after you submit your financial details.

RefiJet doesn’t offer many details about the loans you may qualify for until after you submit your financial details. High fees. RefiJet charges a $395 application processing fee. Most competitors don’t charge this fee. The lender you choose may charge additional fees, including origination fees.

RefiJet charges a $395 application processing fee. Most competitors don’t charge this fee. The lender you choose may charge additional fees, including origination fees. Not a fully online application. You cannot complete the full application process online, which may be inconvenient.

Gravity auto loans

Like RefiJet, Gravity is a website that helps match borrowers to auto loan refinancers. It also connects borrowers with loan officers who can hold their hand throughout the process.

Gravity has a few clear advantages. It’s relatively transparent about loan costs and doesn’t charge a fee to match you with lenders. And, after you’ve signed, you can defer your first payment by 90 days — a month longer than RefiJet offers.

Where it struggles is with its high loan minimum. You can’t refinance an amount smaller than $15,000. It’s also slow to fund loans, making borrowers wait as long as 10 days before they get their loan.

Pros No fees. Gravity doesn’t charge a processing fee for loan applications. Its lending partners may still charge fees, but compared to RefiJet’s $395 fee, $0 is a significant savings.

Gravity doesn’t charge a processing fee for loan applications. Its lending partners may still charge fees, but compared to RefiJet’s $395 fee, $0 is a significant savings. Long terms. As with RefiJet, borrowers can refinance with loans as long as 84 months. This can keep payments low but may mean accumulating more interest.

As with RefiJet, borrowers can refinance with loans as long as 84 months. This can keep payments low but may mean accumulating more interest. Fully online application. Applicants can complete the full process online, making it quick and easy to apply for a loan. Cons Slow funding. Gravity states that it can take as long as 10 days to get a loan approved and funded.

Gravity states that it can take as long as 10 days to get a loan approved and funded. High loan minimums. Gravity will only refinance auto loans of $10,000 or more, meaning you can’t apply if you owe a smaller amount.

Gravity will only refinance auto loans of $10,000 or more, meaning you can’t apply if you owe a smaller amount. Potentially high rates. Its minimum rate is advertised and competitive. But Gravity, like RefiJet, does not disclose its maximum rate. It could be high for those with poor credit.

How to choose between RefiJet and Gravity

Both lenders offer competitive rates, terms up to 84 months, a deferral period before your first payment is due and the option to add or remove co-borrowers. With so many similarities, it could be hard to choose.

If you can’t decide, why not prequalify with both? Prequalification is free and doesn’t impact your credit score. You can see whether RefiJet or Gravity matches you with a better deal.

Choose RefiJet if you want a quick loan or to cash out equity

Two of RefiJet’s biggest value propositions are its speed and the opportunity to cash out your vehicle’s equity. Taking equity out of your car is a relatively unusual option among auto loan refinancers. If your car is worth more than the loan balance and you need a relatively low-interest way to borrow money, that can make RefiJet very appealing.

The main cause for concern is the high cost of borrowing with RefiJet. The application processing fee and potential origination or other fees can limit your savings.

Choose Gravity for big loans or a fully online experience

Gravity allows borrowers to refinance a loan of up to $125,000. While RefiJet’s maximum amount isn’t advertised, it’s likely smaller. Most rivals max out at $100,000 or far lower. If you want a lower rate on your hot rod, Gravity may have you covered.

Additionally, unlike RefiJet, Gravity lets you complete the full prequalification and application process online. If you’d rather skip the phone call and are comfortable navigating online forms, you might prefer Gravity.

However, if you need a quick loan, you should look elsewhere. Gravity can take a week and a half to approve and fund your loan, which may be a deal breaker if you need to refinance quickly.

Compare more lenders before applying

Comparing RefiJet and Gravity is a good start, but you should also take the time to look into other auto lenders. Other loan aggregators, like myAutoLoan, might match you with a better deal. If you’re trying to find the best auto loan refinance rates, shopping around is the best way to find a good deal and save money.