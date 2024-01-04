Allison Martin

Contributor, Personal Finance
Ribbon EXPERTISE
  • Personal finance
  • Mortgages
  • Auto loans
  • Small business loans
Education EDUCATION
  • Bachelor’s, University of South Florida
  • Master’s, University of South Florida

 

Allison Martin is a contributor to Bankrate covering personal finance, including mortgages, auto loans and small business loans. Martin’s work began over 10 years ago as a digital content strategist, and she’s since been published in several leading outlets, including The Wall Street Journal, MSN Money, MoneyTalksNews, Investopedia, Experian and Credit.com. Martin, a Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFE), also shares her passion for financial literacy and entrepreneurship with others through interactive workshops and programs.

Allison's latest articles