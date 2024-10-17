Best short-term loans with no prepayment penalty

Many traditional short-term loans, like payday loans and title loans, offer cash quickly in exchange for extremely high interest rates and fees. As an alternative, some people turn toward a personal loan.

Personal loans are payable in equal monthly installments over a period of two to five years. You may also have the option to pay the loan off early to save on interest.

To avoid a prepayment penalty, compare lenders that don’t charge it. There are multiple options to choose from, so find a lender that offers competitive rates, limited other fees and loan terms that fit your budget.

You can find both banks and online lenders that offer personal loans with no prepayment penalty. This is a small selection, so be sure to compare multiple lenders and check for other fees when determining the best fit for your needs.

Lender Loan amount Terms APR range Happy Money $5,000–$40,000 24–60 months 11.72%-17.99% LightStream $5,000–$100,000 24–84 months 6.94%-25.29% with AutoPay SoFi $5,000–$100,000 24–84 months 8.99%-29.49% with AutoPay Upstart $1,000–$50,000 36 or 60 months 7.80%-35.99%

Happy Money Rating: 4.6 stars out of 5 4.6 Learn more in our Bankrate review Bankrate's view Pros Low maximum APR

Partners with credit unions

No late fees Cons Only offers credit card debt consolidation

Not available in Iowa, Massachusetts or Nevada

Origination fee up to 5.5%

LightStream Rating: 4.7 stars out of 5 4.7 Learn more in our Bankrate review Bankrate's view Pros Same-day funding available

No fees

Rate Beat program Cons No option to prequalify

Good to excellent credit required

Long credit history required

SoFi Rating: 4.7 stars out of 5 4.7 Learn more in our Bankrate review Bankrate's view Pros Prequalification available

0.50% autopay discount

Same-day funding available Cons High maximum APR

No cosigner option

Optional origination fee

Upstart Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5 4.8 Learn more in our Bankrate review Bankrate's view Pros Competitive minimum APR

Low starting amount of $1,000

Fast funding Cons Origination fees up to 12%

Only two loan terms available

High maximum APR

How to compare short-term personal loans

When shopping for short-term personal loans, it’s important to look at the terms associated with each lender to understand what the overall cost will be. This cost will largely be determined by your annual percentage rate (APR) and loan term. Generally speaking, the shorter your repayment term, the more money you save over the life of the loan.

To illustrate, if you get a $5,000 loan with a three-year term and a 9 percent interest rate, you’ll pay $159 monthly and $723.95 in interest. If you pay off the same loan over two years instead, your monthly payment will be $228 — but you’ll only pay $482.17 in interest. You can use a personal loan calculator to estimate your overall borrowing costs.

You should make sure a loan not only works comfortably within your monthly budget, but that it also offers terms that make sense for your financial situation and needs. This should include finding a loan that does not charge exorbitant late fees or prepayment penalties. Some of the specific items to compare side-by-side include:

Origination fees

Interest rates

Prepayment penalties

Repayment timeline

Monthly payment amount

Lightbulb Icon Bankrate Insight Although choosing a short-term loan can make sense, it’s critical that you take out one with a monthly payment you can afford. Defaulting on a personal loan can cause major harm to your credit.

Alternatives to a short-term personal loan

A short-term personal loan isn’t the only option to get the funds you need. Credit cards don’t charge prepayment penalties and may be a safer option, but if you are unable to qualify, bad credit loans, payday loans and title loans also have short terms.

Credit cards: If you have a credit card with available credit, you can use it to meet your short-term financial needs. Be sure to repay what you spend before the due date to avoid accruing interest. There are also cards that offer 0 percent APR on purchases for a limited period, but these can be difficult to qualify for.

If you have a credit card with available credit, you can use it to meet your short-term financial needs. Be sure to repay what you spend before the due date to avoid accruing interest. There are also cards that offer 0 percent APR on purchases for a limited period, but these can be difficult to qualify for. Bad credit personal loans: While you won’t get access to the best interest rates, many bad credit lenders do not charge prepayment penalties. These may also have short terms of 24 to 36 months, but if you need longer to repay, some offer terms up to 72 months.

While you won’t get access to the best interest rates, many bad credit lenders do not charge prepayment penalties. These may also have short terms of 24 to 36 months, but if you need longer to repay, some offer terms up to 72 months. Payday loans: Payday loans cater to consumers with poor credit and should only be used as a last resort. However, payday loans frequently have high APRs, sometimes 400 percent or more. Most loans do not exceed $500 and are due on your next payday.

Payday loans cater to consumers with poor credit and should only be used as a last resort. However, payday loans frequently have high APRs, sometimes 400 percent or more. Most loans do not exceed $500 and are due on your next payday. Car title loans: Title loans allow you to borrow up to 50 percent of your car’s market value — if you own it outright. However, expect to pay a hefty interest rate and use your car as collateral. And because your car is collateral, you could lose it if you fall behind on payments.

Bottom line

A personal loan can help you get over a short-term financial hardship or cover an unexpected expense. When researching your options, confirm that the lender does not charge prepayment penalties and compare interest rates. Even if you get a lengthy repayment period with a higher interest rate, your payment will be more affordable — and you’ll have the ability to pay the balance in full early to save on interest.

If a personal loan isn’t a good fit, there are personal loan alternatives available. Be sure to consider the benefits and drawbacks of each to make an informed decision.