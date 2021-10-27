Best low-interest personal loans for January 2024

Written by
Heidi Rivera
Edited by
Rhys Subitch
Reviewed by
Mark Kantrowitz

Dec 21, 2023

Bankrate logo The Bankrate promise

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here’s an explanation for . Learn more about who we are and our promise to guide you through life’s financial journey.

|

Check Your Personal Loan Rates

CheckmarkCheck personalized rates from multiple lenders in just 2 minutes
CheckmarkExplore loans ranging from $500 to $100,000
CheckmarkThis will NOT impact your credit score

Filter results

Close X

PERSONAL LOANS

LightStream: BEST FOR GENEROUS REPAYMENT TERMS

4.7

Bankrate Review
Est. APR
7.99- 25.49%
* with AutoPay
Loan amount
$5k- $100K
Term: 2-7 yrs*
Min credit score
695
See offersArrow Right

Apply on partner site

PERSONAL LOANS

Upstart: BEST FOR LITTLE OR NO CREDIT HISTORY

4.7

Bankrate Review
Est. APR
6.40- 35.99%
Loan amount
$1k- $50K
Term: 3-5 yrs
Min credit score
Not disclosed
See offersArrow Right

Check rate with Bankrate

PERSONAL LOANS

Achieve: BEST FOR QUICK APPROVAL

4.6

Bankrate Review
Est. APR
8.99- 35.99%
Loan amount
$5k- $50K
Term: 2-5 yrs
Min credit score
620
See offersArrow Right

Check rate with Bankrate

PERSONAL LOANS

Upgrade: BEST FOR FAST FUNDING

4.7

Bankrate Review
Est. APR
8.49- 35.99%
with AutoPay
Loan amount
$1k- $50K
Term: 2-7 yrs
Min credit score
600
See offersArrow Right

Check rate with Bankrate

PERSONAL LOANS

PenFed: BEST FOR SMALL LOAN AMOUNTS

4.8

Bankrate Review
Est. APR
7.99- 17.99%
Loan amount
$600- $50K
Term: 1-5 yrs
Min credit score
700
Read our reviewArrow Right

on Bankrate

PERSONAL LOANS

SoFi: BEST FOR UNEMPLOYMENT PROTECTION

4.7

Bankrate Review
Est. APR
8.99- 25.81%
with AutoPay
Loan amount
$5k- $100K
Term: 2-7 yrs
Min credit score
680
Read our reviewArrow Right

on Bankrate

PERSONAL LOANS

TD Bank: BEST FOR FEW FEES

4.9

Bankrate Review
Est. APR
8.99- 23.99%
Loan amount
$2k- $50K
Term: 3-5 yrs
Min credit score
700
Read our reviewArrow Right

on Bankrate

PERSONAL LOANS

Prosper: BEST FOR NO PREPAYMENT PENALTY

4.7

Bankrate Review
Est. APR
6.99- 35.99%
Loan amount
$2k- $50K
Term: 2-5 yrs
Min credit score
600
See offersArrow Right

Check rate with Bankrate

PERSONAL LOANS

Discover: BEST FOR GOOD CREDIT AND FAST FUNDING

4.8

Bankrate Review
Est. APR
7.99- 24.99%
Loan amount
$2.5k- $35K
Term: 3-7 yrs
Min credit score
Not disclosed
Read our reviewArrow Right

On Bankrate

We helped over 421K people get prequalified loan offers last year. Let's find yours now.

On This Page

How to compare low interest personal loans

It is important to compare a variety of lenders before deciding on one, especially if getting the lowest possible interest rate is a priority. When comparing lenders, pay attention to the following.

  1. Approval requirements: Each lender has its own approval requirements. Generally, lenders evaluate your creditworthiness by looking at your credit score, debt-to-income ratio, credit history and income.
  2. Interest rates: The lowest rate a company advertises is never guaranteed and depends on the terms of your loan as well as your credit health. Also make sure to incorporate any fees the lender charges into the interest rate, which can significantly impact the overall cost of your loan.
  3. Loan amounts: You should always make sure that the lenders you’re considering offer loans in the amount you need. If you need a small loan, you’ll be looking at different lenders than borrowers who need large sums of money. 
  4. Repayment options: Some lenders offer a wide range of repayment options while others only let borrowers choose between two to three terms.
  5. Unique features: Lenders often offer perks like rate discounts, introductory offers and access to free financial tools. Keep an eye out for any unique features a lender offers.
  6. Customer service: Always look into a company’s customer service options before applying. Many lenders offer over the phone customer service and some even have live chat features on their websites.

Compare low-interest personal loans from Bankrate’s top picks

LENDER BEST FOR APR RANGE LOAN TERM LOAN AMOUNTS MIN CREDIT SCORE
LightStream Generous repayment terms 7.99%-25.49% with Autopay 2-7 years $5,000-$100,000 695
SoFi Unemployment protection 8.99%-25.81% with Autopay 2-7 years $5,000-$100,000 680
Achieve Quick approval 7.99%-35.99% 2-5 years $5,000-$50,000 620
PenFed Small loan amounts 7.99%-17.99% Up to 5 years $600-$50,000 700
Upstart Little or no credit history 6.40%-35.99% 3 or 5 years $1,000-$50,000 No requirement
Prosper No prepayment penalty 6.99%-35.99% 2-5 years $2,000-$50,000 600
Upgrade Fast funding 8.49%-35.99% with Autopay 2-7 years $1,000-$50,000 600
TD Bank Few fees 8.99%-23.99% 3-5 years $2,000-$50,000 700
Discover Good credit and fast funding 7.99%-24.99% 3-7 years $2,500-$40,000 660

How we made our picks for best low interest loans

To select the best personal loans, Bankrate’s team of experts evaluated over 30 lenders. Each lender was ranked using a meticulous 20-point system, focusing on four main categories:

  • Checkmark
    Affordability
    The interest rates, penalties and fees are measured in this section of the score. Lower rates and fees and fewer potential penalties result in a higher score. We also give bonus points to lenders offering rate discounts, grace periods and that allow borrowers to change their due date. 
  • Checkmark
    Availability
    Minimum loan amounts, number of repayment terms, eligibility requirements, ability to apply using a co-borrower or co-signer and loan turnaround time are considered in this category.
  • Checkmark
    Customer experience
    This category covers customer service hours, if online applications are available, online account access and mobile apps.
  • Checkmark
    Transparency
    For this factor, we consider how well information is presented to the borrower on the lender’s website. This includes listing credit requirements, rates and fees, in addition to offering prequalification.
Clock Wait
47
years in business
Credit Card Search
30+
lenders reviewed
Loan
20
loan features weighed
Rates
665
data points collected

What to know about low interest loans

Low-interest-rate personal loans typically have an annual percentage rate (APR) below 12 percent. Depending on who the money is borrowed from, the proceeds can be used for consolidating credit card debt, home improvement projects, financing a major purchase, a wedding or even a vacation.

Loan terms vary by lender, but there’s always a predetermined payment period, often ranging from one to seven years. These are installment loans, and the money is repaid via monthly payments.

Pros and cons of low-interest personal loans

Green circle with a checkmark inside

Pros

  • You can use the funds to cover almost any expense.
  • Most lenders provide funding within the same week of approval.
  • They tend to have lower rates than credit cards, and are just as flexible.
  • Fixed repayment term and interest rate, means that payments are predictable.
  • On-time payments could boost your credit score.
Red circle with an X inside

Cons

  • Some lenders charge origination fees as high as 10 percent.
  • You could end up with a hefty interest rate if you have low credit.
  • Defaulting could damage your credit for up to seven years.

Calculate your monthly loan payment

Our personal loan calculator allows you to see how much you’ll pay each month based on your loan amount, estimated interest rate and length of the repayment term. Playing around with these numbers can also shed some light as to how much you can reasonably afford to borrow, without tilting your monthly budget.

Average personal loan interest rates

The average personal loan currently has an interest rate above 11.5 percent. That said, your rate will be based on several factors, including the lender you choose, your credit score and borrowing history.

Average personal loan rates by credit score

CREDIT RATING / SCORE RANGE AVERAGE PERSONAL LOAN INTEREST RATE
Excellent (720-850) 10.73%-12.50%
Good (690-719) 13.50%-15.50%
Average (630-689) 17.80%-19.90%
Bad (300-629) 28.50%-32.00%
Source: Bankrate
Bankrate's image file
See related

How to qualify for competitive rates on low-interest personal loans

Find out the steps you need to take to qualify for a low-interest personal loan.

Arrow Right

Alternatives to low-interest personal loans

In addition to personal loans, there are a few other options you can explore to get the funds you need without paying a lot of interest. 

Frequently asked questions about low-interest personal loans