LightStream: BEST FOR GENEROUS REPAYMENT TERMS
4.7
Bankrate Rating = 4.7/5
The annual percentage (APR) includes your interest rate, plus any loan fees. It reflects the total cost of borrowing.
The annual percentage (APR) includes your interest rate, plus any loan fees. It reflects the total cost of borrowing.
*Your loan terms, including APR, may differ based on loan purpose, amount, term length, and your credit profile. Excellent credit is required to qualify for lowest rates. Rate is quoted with AutoPay discount. AutoPay discount is only available prior to loan funding. Rates without AutoPay are .50% points higher. Subject to credit approval. Conditions and limitations apply. Advertised rates and terms are subject to change without notice. Payment example: Monthly payments for a $10,000 loan at 9.99% APR with a term of 3 years would result in 36 monthly payments of $322.62. © 2023 Truist Financial Corporation. Truist, LightStream, and the LightStream logo are service marks of Truist Financial Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Lending services provided by Truist Bank.
Pros
- Low maximum APR
- Same day funding
- Rate discount for autopay
Cons
- No option to prequalify
- High minimum loan amount
- Requires a strong credit history
WHO IT'S FOR
Borrowers who have a long credit history and a good credit score.
WHY WE LIKE IT
LightStream’s personal loans are aimed at applicants with a strong credit history. While most of the lenders profiled on this page offer terms of up to five years, Lightstream offers terms of up to seven years for most of its loans.Lender perks:
Fees:
- Mobile app
- Loans for multiple purposes
- AutoPay discount of 0.50%
Time to receive funds:
- None
Same day if approved by 2:30 p.m. ETRequirements:
- Borrowers must have good to excellent credit