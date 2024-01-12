Hanneh Bareham

Writer, Personal Loans and Debt Relief
  • Personal loans
  • Debt management
  • Interest rate trends
  • Economic policy
  • Student loans
  • Bachelor of Arts in English, University of North Carolina at Charlotte

 

Hanneh Bareham has been a personal finance writer with Bankrate since 2020. She started out as a credit cards reporter before transitioning into the role of student loans reporter. She is now a writer on the loans team, further widening her scope across multiple forms of consumer lending.

She has been featured in multiple national and regional media outlets, including Yahoo, CNBC, Business Insider, The Chicago Tribune, The Seattle Times and more. Her desire to empower borrowers comes from her own experiences as a college graduate managing her finances during a tumultuous economic climate. She aims to help others reach their goals through a better understanding of macroeconomic trends.

When she's not checking her repayment strategies with a loan calculator, Hanneh enjoys acting, baking and trying to find the best cup of coffee on the East Coast.

Hanneh Bareham wants you to know:

When it comes to taking out any sort of installment loan or repayment plan, it's so important to know exactly what you're signing up for. Before applying, read the terms and conditions or find the basic loan details — like interest rate ranges and repayment terms — on the lender's website to make sure you're doing what's best for your finances.

You have a world of options at your fingertips when it comes to paying down your loans. Knowing what they are is the key to becoming debt-free.

