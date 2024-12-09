Key Takeaways It can cost $7,000 or more to study abroad for one semester.

Study abroad costs are usually based on your school’s tuition but include other fees, such as international health insurance, housing and meal plans.

There are significant cost differences depending on where you choose to study abroad.

Studying abroad can be an excellent way to explore a new culture while learning. But doing so isn’t cheap — the average cost of just one semester abroad typically ranges from $7,000 to $15,000, according to the University of Louisville. Taking advantage of financial aid resources, like scholarships and grants, can make the overseas experience more affordable.

Most undergrads do a study abroad program in their junior year, but these days you can find programs that are a good fit no matter where you are in your undergraduate experience. If you’re considering one of these programs, it’s best to start planning early to find the right fit for your academic needs and interests and budget for any extra expenses.

Study abroad statistics

Lightbulb Icon In 2022-23, 280,716 students participated in study abroad. That was up 48.7 percent from the previous year.

30.7 percent of study abroad students are in their junior year, while 30.6 percent are in their senior year.

Around two-thirds of study abroad students are women.

Many study abroad programs are based on your usual tuition costs, but there may be several thousands of dollars in expenses added on top.

Average cost of studying abroad

How much a study abroad program costs depends on a wide range of factors, from what the baseline education costs are in a particular country to what the study abroad program itself includes.

The cost of studying abroad doesn’t just include tuition; you’ll also need to factor in flights and other transportation, meals, class materials and any souvenirs you want. Plus, many study abroad programs require you to pay for supplemental health insurance. Below is a sampling of estimated fees from a variety of programs.

Cost of study abroad by region/country

The most popular destinations for study abroad are Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, France and South Korea. However, some of these destinations are also among the most expensive. Research finds that Australia is the most expensive country to study in based on annual university costs and annual cost of living, while the United Kingdom and France are not far behind.

Country Estimated annual cost (tuition and cost of living) Australia $42,093 United Kingdom $35,045 Canada $29,947 France $16,777 Malaysia $12,941 Indonesia $12,905 Brazil $12,627 Turkey $11,365 China $10,729 Mexico $9,460

Cost of study abroad by program/agency

Many study-abroad companies are nonprofits that partner with a broad range of universities and colleges to offer for-credit courses. They link American universities and international universities and may offer students extra excursions and events.

Here’s a snapshot of some of the most popular organizations and how they stack up.

Organization Number of countries Estimated program costs for one semester in London, England Included in cost IES Abroad 19 $21,992 Tuition, housing, insurance, personal advising, on-site support CIEE 40 $21,950 Tuition, housing, field trips, insurance, on-site support CIS Abroad 11 $20,590 Tuition, housing, insurance, field trips, on-site support, academic advising AFIS 20 $19,490 Tuition, housing, field trips, on-site support, alumni network ISA 28 $24,950 Tuition, housing, field trips, personal advising, on-site support, supplemental health insurance USAC 24 $20,080 Tuition, housing, field trips, personal advising, on-site support, supplemental health insurance, scholarship advising

How to pay for study abroad

If you’re considering studying abroad, make budgeting a part of your planning process from the very beginning. Studying abroad is expensive, but it is also entirely doable if you keep the numbers on track from the get-go. Be realistic about what your costs will be in a given location and know the ins and outs of what the different program options include. And don’t forget to squirrel away a bit of cash for souvenirs.

The good news is that much of your existing financial aid can be used for study abroad costs. You may be able to use:

In addition to your existing aid, there are many scholarships targeted specifically at students studying abroad, which you can uncover using a scholarship search engine. Third-party companies that facilitate study abroad programs also often have their own scholarships.

Once you’re at your destination, look for any discounts that can defray your costs. For example, many major cities offer student discounts to museums and national landmarks.

Additional considerations for study abroad students

Whether studying abroad makes financial sense depends on the program you choose, how expensive it is and how much value it may add to your degree. If you are studying a foreign language, art history or international affairs, for instance, a study abroad trip may look good on your resume. But if a semester abroad would be more an extended vacation than a resume-booster, the extra cost could be harder to justify.

You could cover the costs of tuition, room and board and learning materials with student loans. But make sure to calculate how taking on these extra expenses will impact your future student loan payments and how much interest you’ll pay over time.

Some additional variable costs you should consider including in your student budget:

Local transportation. If you want to venture off campus, you’ll be responsible for paying for local transportation.

If you want to venture off campus, you’ll be responsible for paying for local transportation. Food and drink. Only a few host universities include meal plans in the program fee, so you have to budget for food and drink.

Only a few host universities include meal plans in the program fee, so you have to budget for food and drink. Incidentals. You also have to keep room in your budget for incidental expenses, such as clothes and other supplies.

Bottom line

A study abroad program can be a rich opportunity to pursue your education and experience another culture at the same time. While some opportunities will exceed the cost of your regular tuition, room, and board, others may be attainable at a comparable cost. Connect with your university to explore the programs available and weigh the possibilities when considering whether to take out an international student loan.

Frequently asked questions