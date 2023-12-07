Emma Woodward

Contributor, Personal Finance
Ribbon EXPERTISE
  • Personal finance
  • Personal loans
  • Student loans
  • Real estate
Education EDUCATION
  • Bachelor’s Degree in International Studies with a Focus in the Middle East from The College of New Jersey
  • Minors in Arabic and Business Management

 

Emma Woodward is a freelance personal finance writer with a knack for simplifying tricky financial concepts. She's been writing for over eight years professionally. Her clients have included Finch, Gusto, HomeLight and Toast, and she’s been featured on The Financial Diet.

When she's not helping you balance your budget, you can find her writing about real estate, food, and restaurant tech. She is also a working mom extraordinaire.

Emma's latest articles