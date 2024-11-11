Best business checking accounts for November 2024

A closer look at the top business checking accounts

LendingClub Bank; 1.50% APY (on balances up to $99,999.99)

Best for: Cash-back debit card

Overview: LendingClub Bank is an online bank founded in 2007. It acquired Radius Bank in 2021.

Perks: LendingClub’s Tailored Checking offers unlimited cash back of 1 percent and earns 1.50 percent APY on balances under $100,000. The account doesn’t charge fees to use another bank’s ATM, and it provides unlimited rebates of ATM surcharges from other banks.

What to watch for: LendingClub Bank has only two cashless branches, in Boston and Utah. Businesses that need cash and coin orders on a regular basis may want to avoid online banks. There is a $10 monthly maintenance fee if the Tailored Checking average account balance falls below $500.

Bethpage Federal Credit Union; 0.20% APY

Best for: Free account with no transaction limits

Overview: Bethpage Federal Credit Union was established in 1941.

Perks: Bethpage Federal Credit Union’s Free Business Checking with Interest doesn’t have a transaction limit. It also doesn’t charge you a monthly service fee, and it earns some interest. Anyone can join Bethpage Federal Credit Union with a $5 deposit into a savings account.

What to watch for: Most branches are on Long Island, New York.

Capital One; non-interest-bearing account, earns no APY

Best for: Free domestic wire transfers

Overview: Capital One has almost 262 branches and about 50 Capital One Cafés. It offers online bank accounts. Savings accounts, business credit cards, the ability to accept credit card payments from customers and lending options are some of the products and services that Capital One offers for businesses.

Perks: Incoming domestic wires are free with the Enhanced Checking account. The first five outgoing domestic wires are free each month, after which $25 will be charged for each transfer. For Basic Checking, incoming domestic wires are $15 per wire and $25 per outgoing wire.

The Enhanced Checking account allows you to have the monthly maintenance fee waived if your prior 30- or 90-day balance averages $25,000 or more.

What to watch for: A monthly maintenance fee of $35 is charged for 30-day or 90-day balances that go below $25,000.

Enhanced Checking customers aren’t charged a fee for making cash deposits. But the bank may convert the account into another checking product if you make more than $40,000 in cash deposits during a statement cycle. The account is meant for businesses that have less than $10 million in annual sales.

Regions Bank; non-interest-bearing account, earns no APY

Best for: Getting a safe-deposit box discount

Overview: Regions Bank has more than 1,400 branches in the South, the Midwest and Texas.

Perks: Regions Bank’s LifeGreen Business Simple Checking account offers business owners a discount on a safe-deposit box. Account holders can waive the $7 monthly service fee by making at least $500 in purchases with a Regions Business CheckCard. Regions only requires a $100 deposit to open an account.

What to watch for: While account holders can make cash deposits up to $2,500 per month for no charge, there’s a $0.25 fee for each $100 deposited beyond that.

Security Service Federal Credit Union; 0.05% APY (on balances of $1,500 or more)

Best for: Business perks

Overview: The Security Service Federal Credit Union Premium Business Checking account offers an account that helps with more than just banking. The account is subject to a $20 monthly maintenance fee for accounts that don’t maintain an average daily balance of at least $50,000.

Perks: With the account, you’ll have access to a network of attorneys who provide free and discounted services for Premium Business Checking customers. The credit union also provides business checking customers with mobile phone coverage, which covers accidental damage, mechanical failure or theft. Two claims of up to $500 each are permitted in a 12-month period. The account also comes with 24/7 access to doctors and licensed mental health professionals for video and phone appointments for you and people you employ.

What to watch for: Only customers who live, work, attend school, worship, volunteer or have a business in Colorado, Texas or Utah are eligible to join the credit union. You can also join by being a member of select military branches or units. Department of Defense employees at certain bases within Security Service Federal Credit Union service areas may also be eligible.

Also, family members or household members of an existing member can join.

American Express National Bank; 1.30% APY (on balances of $500,000 or lower)

Best for: Earning rewards

Overview: The American Express Business Checking account doesn’t have a monthly service fee, and it can help you earn both a competitive yield for a business checking account and American Express rewards.

Perks: You can earn American Express rewards and a competitive yield with this account. Account holders also have 24/7 support, according to the bank’s website.

What to watch for: Like most bank account bonuses you have to follow the rules in order to earn your new account bonus. New American Express Business Checking account customers need to do the following things to earn 30,000 American Express rewards points: