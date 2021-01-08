Security Service Federal Credit Union Review 2023
Overview
Security Service Federal Credit Union (SSFCU) is best for those looking to open a free or an interest-bearing checking account and who live or have certain affiliations in Colorado, Texas or Utah, or have a connection to a military base where the credit union operates.
Highlights
- Low Min Deposit
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.4/5
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.7/5
Overall
Security Service Federal Credit Union’s many deposit account offerings include a free checking account as well as an interest-bearing one that comes with built-in identity theft protection. The credit union also offers several share certificate terms that earn yields above national averages. However, the other savings and money market accounts are mediocre in terms of APYs. Minimum deposit requirements are low or nonexistent for most accounts.
Pros
-
SSFCU offers both free and interest-bearing checking accounts.
-
Most accounts have low or no minimum balance requirements.
-
Members have access to 30,000 fee-free ATMs and 5,000 shared branches.
Cons
-
Better rates can be found for savings, share certificates and money market accounts elsewhere.
-
Membership is limited to those who live or have certain affiliations in Colorado, Texas or Utah or who have a connection to select military bases.
-
SSFCU charges an above-average overdraft fee.
Security Service Federal Credit Union banking products
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account. APY as of 2/1/2024
Security Service Federal Credit Union savings overview
The APY earned on the Basic Savings account is below average. While most types of transactions against the account are limited to six per month, members are allowed to make unlimited withdrawals from the account through an ATM.
Pros
-
Only $5 is needed to open a savings account.
-
There’s no monthly service fee.
-
Members can make unlimited ATM withdrawals.
Cons
-
The APY is meager.
-
See how rates for this account have changed over time.
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
Bank fees
|Fee
|Charged?
|Overdraft fee
|$32.50
|Non-sufficient funds fee
|$32.50
|Monthly maintenance fees
|$0
|Out-of-network ATM fee
|$1.50
|Excessive transaction fee
|$10
Customer experience
Members can connect with Security Service Federal Credit Union through its secure online messaging system, over the phone or by making an in-branch appointment. Its customer service hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT on Saturdays.
The credit union’s website also comes with a 24/7 virtual assistant, Ava, which can help with mobile banking, account information, finding an ATM or branch location and more.
Members can take free online courses (called “playlists”) on various financial topics, from preventing overdrafts to preparing for retirement.
Digital experience
SSFCU’s mobile app allows members to deposit checks, receive account activity alerts and schedule appointments with customer service. The app receives subpar reviews on Google Play and the Apple app store.
About Security Service Federal Credit Union
Security Service Federal Credit Union was originally established in 1957 on a military base in San Antonio, Texas, serving local members of the U.S. Air Force Security Service Command. Though it has since opened branches outside of military bases, the credit union continues to offer many of its services to those living on military bases. It has also expanded ways to be eligible for membership, which include living in states with a branch or being a member of certain military branches or units.
SSFCU operates 70 branches in Colorado, Texas and Utah, and members also have access to 5,000 branches through a shared network. It’s also part of the Co-op ATM network, letting members use nearly 30,000 ATMs nationwide. In addition to its deposit products, SSFCU also offers free courses on various financial topics.
How Security Service Federal Credit Union compares to other financial institutions
SSFCU and Pentagon Federal Credit Union, also known as PenFed, are both credit unions that serve members of the armed forces. PenFed membership is open to anyone, however, while to join SSFCU you’ll need to reside or have certain affiliations in Colorado, Texas or Utah or have a connection to a military base where the credit union operates.
Both credit unions offer competitive yields on some accounts, although PenFed offers an online savings account that earns a much higher yield than SSFCU’s savings account. Both SSFCU and PenFed offer checking accounts with no minimum deposit requirement or monthly fee, and both offer interest-bearing checking accounts with tiered rates.
Review methodology
We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.
