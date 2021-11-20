Best overall
LightStream4.2
- Min. credit score:
- Not disclosed
- Fixed APR From:
- 7.49% –15.94%
- Loan amount:
- $5,000– $100,000
- Term lengths:
- 2 to 7 years
- Min. annual income:
- Not disclosed
Before arriving at a dealership, it is wise to first research vehicle financing. Auto loans are secured loans that help borrowers pay for a new or used car. They are available from dealerships and lenders, so it is important to shop around to find the best interest rates and terms for your vehicle.
Bankrate's best auto loans are selected based on a lender's available rates and terms, customer experience and transparency. Lender highlights are outlined below to help you to determine which vehicle financing option is right for you.
|APR from
5.99%
|Term
24-84mo
|Min credit score
600
Apply on partner site
Apply on partner site
Apply on partner site
Apply on partner site
Apply on partner site
Apply on partner site
Apply on partner site
Apply on partner site
|APR from
5.99- 28.55%
|Term
24-72mo
|Min credit score
640
Apply on partner site
Apply on partner site
|APR from
5.24- 24.99%
|Term
12-120mo
|Min credit score
650
Apply on partner site
Apply on partner site
Apply on partner site
Apply on partner site
|APR from
4.29- 29.90%
|Term
36-84mo
|Min credit score
Not disclosed
Apply on partner site
Apply on partner site
|APR from
4.67%
|Term
24-96mo
|Min credit score
Not disclosed
Apply on partner site
Apply on partner site
|APR from
7.49- 15.94%
* with AutoPay
|Term
24-84mo
|Min credit score
Not disclosed
Apply on partner site
Apply on partner site
|APR from
5.20- 18.00%
|Term
24-84mo
|Min credit score
560
Apply on partner site
Apply on partner site
|APR from
7.49- 15.94%
* with AutoPay
|Term
24-84mo
|Min credit score
Not disclosed
Apply on partner site
Apply on partner site
|APR from
4.67%
|Term
24-96mo
|Min credit score
Not disclosed
Apply on partner site
Apply on partner site
|APR from
7.74- 16.19%
* with AutoPay
|Term
24-84mo
|Min credit score
Not disclosed
Apply on partner site
Apply on partner site
|APR from
3.99- 24.99%
|Term
60mo
|Min credit score
700
Apply on partner site
Apply on partner site
|APR from
4.67%
|Term
24-96mo
|Min credit score
Not disclosed
Apply on partner site
Apply on partner site
|APR from
5.99- 24.99%
|Term
36-60mo
|Min credit score
600
Apply on partner site
Apply on partner site
Auto loans let you borrow the money you need to purchase a car. Since car loans are typically "secured", they require you to use the automobile you are buying as collateral for the loan. You are typically asked to pay a fixed interest rate and monthly payment for 24 to 84 months, at which point your car will be paid off. Many dealerships offer their own financing, but you can also find auto loans at national banks, local credit unions and online lenders.
When shopping for an auto loan, compare APRs across multiple lenders to make sure you are getting a competitive rate. Look for lenders that keep fees to a minimum and offer repayment terms that fit your needs.
Loan details presented here are current as of Nov. 17, 2023. Check the lenders’ websites for more current information. The auto loan lenders listed here are selected based on factors such as APR, loan amounts, fees, credit requirements and more.
Car loan options go beyond just new and used. Each auto loan type has specific uses that cater to certain types of borrowers, and knowing what type you need can make the loan shopping process easier.
|Lender
|Current APR
|Term
|Loan Amount
|Best for
|LightStream
|7.49% – 15.94%* with autopay
|24 -84 months
|$5,000-$100,000
|Overall auto loan
|Bank of America
|Starting at 5.99%
|48-72 months
|Starting at $7,500
|Big bank option
|Capital One
|Not specified
|24-84 months
|Starting at $4,000
|Convenience
|Carvana
|Not specified
|12-72 months
|Not specified
|Fully online experience
|myAutoLoan
|Starting at 5.99%
|24-84 months
|Starting at $5,000
|Shopping for multiple loan offers
|Upstart
|Varies by state
|24-84 months
|$9,000-$60,000
|Fair credit
|Lender
|Current APR
|Term
|Loan Amount
|Capital One
|Not specified
|24-84 months
|Starting at $4,000
|Autopay
|Starting at 4.67%
|24-96 months
|$2,500 to $100,000
|Carvana
|Not specified
|12-72 months
|Not specified
|iLending
|5.20%-18.00%
|12-84 months
|Not specified
|Lender
|Current APR
|Term
|Loan Amount
|LightStream
|7.74%-16.19%* with autopay
|24-84 months
|$5,000-$10,000
|Autopay
|Starting at 4.67%
|24-96 months
|$2,500-$100,000
|Caribou
|5.99%-28.55%
|Not specified
|$5,000-$125,000
|Upstart
|Varies by state
|24-84 months
|$9,000-$60,000
|RefiJet
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Not specified
Average rates as of January 10, 2024
|60-month new car
|7.71%
|48-month new car
|7.62%
|48-month used car
|8.32%
|36-month used car
|8.22%
While securing an auto loan can be a great way to get behind the wheel of a vehicle, it is important to weigh the advantages and disadvantages that come with financing your next ride.
Spreads out expenses. Securing a loan cuts down the amount of money you have to spend unfront for your vehicle, instead you will pay across the course of your agreed loan term.
Afford a better car. With more time to repay your lender, you may be able to afford a nicer vehicle than what you could buying outright.
You own the car at the end. Unlike with leasing, the vehicle will be yours once the loan is fully paid off.
May improve your credit score. Payment history makes up 35 percent of your FICO score. If you have proven loan pay-off history, your score could improve.
Monthly payments can be expensive. Due to a number of factors, interest rates are high right now. The average new car payment is $726 per month, according to Experian data.
Risk of damaging your finances. If you struggle with keeping your finances in order, beware of how missed payments may affect your credit and your ability to drive your car.
Your vehicle’s value depreciates. Your vehicle will start to depreciate the moment you exit the dealership.
Stuck with the same car for longer. If you like to switch up your vehicle every couple of years, leasing may be a better option.
When looking for a car loan, it is best to shop around with a few lenders before making your decision. Each lender has its own methodology when reviewing your application for a loan and setting your interest rate and terms. Check your credit ahead of shopping to ensure you qualify for lenders you may have your sights set on.
Generally, your credit score will have the biggest effect on the rates you're offered. The higher your credit score, the lower APR you will receive. Having a higher credit score may also allow you to take out a larger loan or access a broader selection of repayment terms, but there are still ways to finance a car with bad credit. Choosing a longer repayment term will lower your monthly payments, although you will also pay more interest overall.
If you find a few lenders that you like, see if they offer prequalification — going through this process will let you see which rates you qualify for without affecting your credit score.
While it is true that the interest rate you will receive varies depending on the lender and is somewhat out of your control, there are still choices you can make to increase approval. Consider these aspects and how they will affect loan approval and rates:
It’s smart to determine your expected monthly payment to signing off on your next loan. Not only will it put you in control of your finances, but it can ensure that you don’t end up paying more interest than you should. Use our tool below to determine how different interest rates will impact your monthly payment.
|CREDIT SCORE
|NEW CAR LOANS
|USED CAR LOANS
|781 to 850 (super prime)
|5.61%
|7.43%
|661 to 780 (prime)
|6.88%
|9.33%
|601 to 660 (nonprime)
|9.29%
|13.53%
|501 to 600 (subprime)
|11.86%
|18.39%
|300 to 500 (deep subprime)
|14.17%
|21.18%
The key to managing your car loan is sticking to a budget and understanding how your agreed-upon payment timeline impacts it. Otherwise, you can put yourself at risk of losing your vehicle and running into trouble. If you are on the brink of missing a payment, reach out to your lender as soon as possible to seek a solution.
Bankrate considers 18 different factors when selecting top auto loans. Acceptance criteria, whether rates and fees are available and APR all influence lender scores. These scores are broken up into four categories.