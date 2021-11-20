Auto loans let you borrow the money you need to purchase a car. Since car loans are typically "secured", they require you to use the automobile you are buying as collateral for the loan. You are typically asked to pay a fixed interest rate and monthly payment for 24 to 84 months, at which point your car will be paid off. Many dealerships offer their own financing, but you can also find auto loans at national banks, local credit unions and online lenders.

When shopping for an auto loan, compare APRs across multiple lenders to make sure you are getting a competitive rate. Look for lenders that keep fees to a minimum and offer repayment terms that fit your needs.

Loan details presented here are current as of Nov. 17, 2023. Check the lenders’ websites for more current information. The auto loan lenders listed here are selected based on factors such as APR, loan amounts, fees, credit requirements and more.