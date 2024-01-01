Checkmark

If you want to refinance your auto loan, iLending may be the right place to start. iLending provides refinancing options for most vehicle loans with the goal of saving you money. The company has been around for over 15 years, and it has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. iLending provides each customer with a loan specialist to help you through the process. It even works with borrowers who have bad credit scores. While iLending is not a lender, it partners with banks and credit unions nationwide to find options to save you the most money.

Do you qualify? Interested applicants should make sure they meet a few basic requirements. You will need some equity in your vehicle and a good debt-to-income (DTI) ratio to be approved. You can determine your DTI using a debt-to-income ratio calculator. iLending does not disclose a minimum annual income — which may vary among its lender partners. Their minimum credit score is 560, and generally, you need a credit score of at least 670 to qualify for lenders’ best rates.

iLending versus Gravity Gravity is another auto lender that may appeal to people looking to refinance their car loans. Gravity excels by having a lower minimum credit score and not charging any fees. And, unlike iLending, it lists a starting APR (annual percentage rate). However, it can take up to ten days from the time you’re approved to receive funding.

What we like and what we don’t like If you’re approved for refinancing, you’ll get personalized assistance to help navigate the lending process and may qualify for an impressively low rate. However, there is no in-person customer service, which may not be ideal for you. What we like Personal lending specialist: Each customer is assigned a personal lending specialist to work with throughout their refinancing process.

Each customer is assigned a personal lending specialist to work with throughout their refinancing process. Low minimum credit score: The listed score, 560, is in the poor credit range. While borrowers with this score may not find lower rates with iLending, prequalification doesn't impact your credit score, so it doesn't hurt to check.

The listed score, 560, is in the poor credit range. While borrowers with this score may not find lower rates with iLending, prequalification doesn't impact your credit score, so it doesn't hurt to check. Simple and quick application process: You can apply online through a streamlined process that should only take a few minutes. What we don’t like APR ranges not specified: iLending used to share its minimum and maximum APRs, making it easy to compare with other lenders even before you prequalify.

iLending used to share its minimum and maximum APRs, making it easy to compare with other lenders even before you prequalify. No in-person service: iLending aims to save customers money by operating with lower overhead costs — meaning it doesn’t have any in-person locations.

iLending aims to save customers money by operating with lower overhead costs — meaning it doesn’t have any in-person locations. Vague qualification requirements: iLending’s website doesn’t disclose many qualification requirements and loan details, including minimum and maximum loan amounts. How to contact iLending Reach iLending customer service by phone at 855-358-4415 or through the chat service or email contact form on the iLending website. Customer service agents are available Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. MT, Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. MT. Live chat and phone assistance are available in both Spanish and English. Auto loan types offered You’ll only find auto loan refinancing with iLending. It works as a third-party service between current borrowers and potential new lenders. Auto loan refinancing Amounts: Not specified

Not specified Terms: 12-84 months

12-84 months APR: Not specified Current auto loan borrowers can use iLending services to search for lower interest rates or monthly payments. Working with many different lenders across the country means rates and terms vary. You can connect with one of the company’s loan specialists to find out specific loan term options that may be available to you.

How to apply for a loan with iLending You can apply to refinance your auto loan directly on iLending’s website. The application will ask for your basic info, like a Social Security number, your name, address and contact info. A loan specialist will then contact you to complete any needed information. According to its website, the application process should only take a few minutes.

Required application information Caret Down Your name, date of birth and Social Security number Your phone number, physical address and email address Employment and income information Year, make, model and trim of the vehicle Vehicle identification number (VIN) Current mileage for the vehicle



Features and additional perks iLending offers a few additional features for borrowers who want to refinance their auto loan. When you refinance with iLending, you can buy gap insurance, which is additional insurance coverage used if your car is totaled and your auto insurance won’t cover your loan’s full balance. You can also purchase a vehicle service contract, paint and fabric protection or a complete care package that purports to save you money on minor repairs. Just remember that if you add these costs to your loan, you’ll pay interest on them. You may be able to find cheaper prices on these products elsewhere. iLending also offers optional Vehicle Repayment Protection. This plan covers monthly payments for up to 90 days in the event of job loss or other financial distress. Fees and penalties One of the drawbacks of iLending is that until you apply and receive an offer, it’s not very transparent about some of the details of its loans. The lender’s website does not advertise what fees and penalties it charges. This is common among loan marketplaces, as these details can vary among partner lenders.

iLending FAQs

Does iLending charge fees when you apply for auto loan refinancing? Caret Down No, iLending does not assess an application fee.

Is iLending a reputable company? Caret Down Yes. The online platform has existed for more than 15 years and currently holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

Does refinancing your auto loan impact your credit score? Caret Down With iLending, your credit score will not be impacted during the initial application process. However, if you move forward and receive a loan from a lender, you will have a hard credit check that will show on your credit report.

How Bankrate rates iLending

Overall score 3.9 Availability 3.8 Since iLending works with a wide network of lenders, it can help borrowers in any state. But it doesn’t provide its minimum or maximum loan amounts. Affordability 3.1 Rates, fees and other key cost information aren't available until you prequalify. Customer experience 4.4 Customer service is available seven days a week, and available in both English and Spanish. Transparency 4.5 Prequalification is available, but it's also the only way to preview your potential costs.

Methodology The Bankrate team assessed more than 35 auto lenders to find the best. To rate lenders specializing in auto refinance loans, Bankrate considers 16 different criteria, including the loan amount, disclosed APR and acceptance criteria. Each lender receives a Bankrate score based on four categories. Availability: This accounts for loan amounts, vehicle restrictions and availability in each state. Lenders that serve customers nationwide with flexible loan amounts rank higher.

This accounts for loan amounts, vehicle restrictions and availability in each state. Lenders that serve customers nationwide with flexible loan amounts rank higher. Affordability: Primarily, this section covers expected APR, acceptance criteria, discounts for autopay and the number of fees. Lenders with the lowest rates, fewer fees and most generous acceptance criteria receive higher scores.

Primarily, this section covers expected APR, acceptance criteria, discounts for autopay and the number of fees. Lenders with the lowest rates, fewer fees and most generous acceptance criteria receive higher scores. Customer experience: Our team looked at how easy it is for customers to apply for and manage their loans. Criteria include online access, support availability, funding timeline, option for automatic payment and app availability.

Our team looked at how easy it is for customers to apply for and manage their loans. Criteria include online access, support availability, funding timeline, option for automatic payment and app availability. Transparency: This includes prequalification and disclosure of rates and fees. We favored lenders that make it easy for customers to preview possible costs.