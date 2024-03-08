Gravity vs. iLending: Which offers better auto loans?
If you’re looking to refinance your auto loan, you may be overwhelmed by the number of lenders out there. Two popular online loan marketplaces, Gravity and iLending, help you narrow your options by matching you with their partner lenders.
Gravity, launched in 2019, specializes in auto refinance loans and lease buyout loans. It offers favorable rates and pairs borrowers with a personal loan officer to help them navigate their options and pick the right loan. The loan aggregator has longer-than-usual wait times for approval and some restrictions on refinancing.
iLending started in 2006 and works with a network of lenders to help borrowers find loans to refinance their car payments. With prequalification options and loan consultants assigned to help borrowers along, iLending excels at approval speed and customized user experience.
Gravity vs. iLending at a glance
Gravity stands out for its lack of an origination fee and its ability to offer lease buyout loans. Meanwhile, iLending offers fast approval and extra guidance to potential borrowers.
|
Gravity
|
iLending
|Bankrate score
|4.0
|4.4
|Better for
|
|
|Loans offered
|Auto loan refinancing, auto lease buyout loan
|Auto loan refinancing
|Loan amounts
|$15,000-$125,000
|$5,000-$150,000
|APRs
|From 4.99%
|6.59%-18.79%
|Loan term lengths
|25-84 months
|12-96 months
|Fees
|None
|Varies by lender
|Minimum credit score
|Not specified
|560
|State footprint
|All states
|All states
|Time to funding
|Up to 10 days
|As little as 1 day
|Autopay discount?
|Varies by lender
|Varies by lender
|Refinancing restrictions
|Minimum loan balance of $15,000.
|
Gravity auto loans
Gravity is a relatively new company. Its primary offerings are auto refinancing and lease buyout loans. These are available to borrowers with at least $15,000 left on their existing loan.
While its APR starts at 4.99 percent, these rates are typically reserved for those with good or excellent credit. Gravity accepts borrowers with credit scores as low as 580. However, these borrowers are unlikely to get the best available APR for their auto loan.
Gravity operates in all 50 states and works with lenders across the country to find the best possible loan terms for borrowers. The company also assigns a loan officer to each customer for extra hand-holding. This is useful for borrowers who need help determining the best loan option.
Pros
- No fees: Gravity itself doesn’t charge applicants any fees, though its partner lenders may have fees of their own.
- Online application: There’s no need to visit an office or fax documents in.
- Delayed payment schedule available: The lender also allows borrowers to delay payments for up to 90 days.
Cons
- Longer funding timeline: It can take up to 10 days for Gravity to fund its loans — longer than average for an online lender.
- Refinancing restrictions: You’ll need a minimum loan balance of $15,000, higher than most refinance lenders require.
- Max rates not disclosed: It’s unclear how high Gravity’s rates go for borrowers with less-than-great credit.
iLending auto loans
Borrowers can prequalify to receive preliminary loan offers without a hard credit inquiry. Like Gravity, iLending pairs borrowers with a loan consultant who can help navigate the terms of the loans and available offers. This occurs after a borrower is prequalified and can receive preliminary loan offers.
iLending approves borrowers in as little as one day and has customer service available on Saturdays and Sundays. It isn’t flexible on payments and does not offer deferment, but some lenders may offer autopay discounts.
Pros
- Personal lending specialist: You’ll have extra guidance as you navigate the refinancing process. While Gravity also offers this perk, it’s rare among lenders in general.
- Low minimum credit score: iLending’s listed minimum credit score of 560 falls into the poor credit range, though you may need a score in the mid-600s or higher to receive competitive rates.
- Simple and quick application process: The streamlined, online application should take only a few minutes to complete.
Cons
- Unclear timeline: iLending’s website states it could take anywhere from several days to “a few weeks” to finance your new loan.
- No in-person service: Like Gravity, iLending has no in-person locations. If you need assistance, you’ll have to seek it online or over the phone.
- Unclear fees: Fees likely vary among iLending’s lenders and aren’t listed on the platform’s website. Read the details closely once you receive a loan offer.
How to choose between Gravity and iLending
Both Gravity and iLending provide similar services. Because both let you prequalify for free without impacting your credit score, the easiest way to choose may be to prequalify with both and see which gives you the better offer.
Choose Gravity for a lease buyout loan
If you are looking to either refinance your current auto loan or get a lease buyout loan, Gravity is a great option for finding the best available rate. Gravity’s best rates currently start at 4.99 percent, better than the current average used car rate of 11.35 percent.
Gravity does not charge an origination fee and offers delayed payment schedules — something that most lenders do not offer. For this reason, Gravity is a great option for finding a loan that will best suit your current financial needs and goals. And if you want to buy out your current lease, Gravity’s the better option of the two — because iLending doesn’t offer lease buyout loans.
Choose iLending for personalized guidance
Car loans are typically straightforward, but failing to understand the refinance process may land you with higher rates than you qualify for. By assigning each borrower a personal loan consultant, iLending helps borrowers fully understand their options and loan terms before agreeing.
With approvals available even for borrowers with less-than-perfect credit, iLending is ideal for anyone who needs help navigating their auto loan options.
Compare more lenders before applying
Comparing lenders like Gravity and iLending is a great way to determine which refinance lender will best suit your needs. It’s worth shopping around to get the best available rates. This is especially true if you have bad credit or little credit history. Consider all your options before committing to a lender.
