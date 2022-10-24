Compare current mortgage rates for today
Top offers on Bankrate vs. the national average interest rate
For the week of January 12th, top offers on Bankrate are X% lower than the national average. On a $340,000 30-year loan, this translates to $XXX in annual savings.
Today's national mortgage interest rate trendsFor today, Wednesday, January 17, 2024, the current average interest rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.00%, decreasing 11 basis points from a week ago. If you're looking to refinance your current loan, the national average 30-year refinance interest rate is 7.16%, down 13 basis points compared to this time last week. In addition, today's national average 15-year fixed refinance interest rate is 6.28%, decreasing 13 basis points compared to this time last week. It’s a challenging market for borrowers, and we're here to help: Bankrate often has offers below the national average, displaying the interest rate, APR (rate plus costs) and estimated monthly payment to help you compare deals and fund your home for less. In times of volatile swings in rates, it’s important to shop around for mortgage offers before committing to a loan.
On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, the national average 30-year fixed mortgage APR is 7.02%. The average 15-year fixed mortgage APR is 6.36%, according to Bankrate's latest survey of the nation's largest mortgage lenders.
Weekly national mortgage interest rate trends
Current mortgage rates
|30 year fixed
|7.06%
|15 year fixed
|6.43%
|10 year fixed
|6.32%
|5/1 ARM
|6.41%
Mortgage industry insights
Mortgage rates dip, but still-strong economy gets in the way of further declines
The average rate on 30-year fixed mortgages dipped to 6.94 percent this week, down from 6.96 percent last week, according to Bankrate’s weekly national survey of large lenders.
Mortgage rates fell sharply in mid-December as the Federal Reserve wrapped up its final meeting of 2023 with no rate hike. The Fed did signal several rate cuts in 2024, and mortgage rates responded by free-falling from 7.21 percent to 6.88 percent in a single week.
However, any more sharp declines in mortgage rates seem unlikely, in large part because the Fed is again talking about keeping rates higher for longer. Two recent data points have slowed the momentum. On Jan. 5, the Labor Department reported higher-than-expected jobs numbers. Then, on Jan. 11, the official inflation figure showed an uptick. Those readings are cooling expectations for a rate cut at the Fed’s next meeting.
”Little is happening to move rates,” says Dick Lepre, loan agent at CrossCountry Mortgage.
While the Fed doesn't directly set fixed mortgage rates, its monetary policies do influence their direction.
A growing number of housing economists say mortgage rates could stay below 7 percent in the coming months. If you’re shopping for a mortgage, keep in mind that 6.94 percent is just an average — some lenders advertise below-average rates on Bankrate.
Location plays a role, too. In some areas of the U.S., rates are below 6.75 percent.
Many homebuyers have been sidelined by higher rates, along with the ever-present issue of low inventory. Inflation, the economy and Fed policy will remain the main factors driving mortgage rates in the coming months.
Learn more: Weekly mortgage rate trend analysis
Current mortgage and refinance interest rates
|Product
|Interest Rate
|APR
|30-Year Fixed Rate
|7.00%
|7.02%
|20-Year Fixed Rate
|6.98%
|7.01%
|15-Year Fixed Rate
|6.33%
|6.36%
|10-Year Fixed Rate
|6.08%
|6.10%
|5-1 ARM
|6.36%
|7.60%
|10-1 ARM
|7.01%
|7.67%
|30-Year Fixed Rate FHA
|6.05%
|6.73%
|30-Year Fixed Rate VA
|6.22%
|6.33%
|30-Year Fixed Rate Jumbo
|7.05%
|7.06%
Rates as of Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 6:30 AM
How to get the best mortgage rate for you
Getting the best possible rate on your mortgage can mean a difference of hundreds of extra dollars in or out of your budget each month — not to mention thousands saved in interest over the life of the loan. You won’t know what rates you qualify for, though, unless you comparison-shop. Here’s how to do it:
- Determine what type of mortgage is right for you. Consider your credit score and down payment, how long you plan to stay in the home, how much you can afford in monthly payments and whether you have the risk tolerance for a variable-rate loan versus a fixed-rate loan.
- Compare mortgage rates. There’s only one way to be sure you’re getting the best available rate, and that’s to shop at least three lenders, including large banks, credit unions and online lenders, or by using a mortgage broker. Bankrate offers a mortgage rates comparison tool to help you find the right rate from a variety of lenders. Keep in mind: Mortgage rates change daily, even hourly, based on market conditions, and vary by loan type and term.
- Choose the best mortgage offer for you. Bankrate’s mortgage calculator can help you estimate your monthly mortgage payment, which can be useful as you consider your budget. Look at the APR, not just the interest rate. The APR is the total cost of the loan, including the interest rate and other fees. These fees are part of your closing costs.
Bankrate Insight
It’s been proven: Shopping with multiple lenders can save you up to $1,200 a year. Bankrate’s mortgage amortization calculator shows how even a 0.1 percent difference on your rate can translate to thousands of dollars you could pay over the life of the loan.
Factors that determine your mortgage rate
Your mortgage rate depends on a number of factors, including your individual credit profile and what’s happening in the broader economy. These variables include:
- Your credit and finances: The better your credit score, the better interest rate you’ll get. The same goes for the size of your down payment and the amount of debt you carry: Generally, if you have more money to put down, you’ll get a lower rate. If you have additional debt, your rate might be higher.
- Loan amount: The size of your loan can impact your rate.
- Loan structure: Your rate varies whether you’re obtaining a fixed-rate or adjustable-rate loan. It also depends on the length of the loan (for example, 30 years or 15 years).
- Location of the property: Rates vary depending on where you’re buying.
- Whether you’re a first-time homebuyer: Many first-time homebuyer loan programs include a lower-rate mortgage.
- Economic factors: Broadly, mortgage rates are impacted by forces like the Federal Reserve, inflation and investor appetite.
- The lender you work with: Lenders set rates based on many factors, including their own supply and demand.
Mortgage FAQ
How to refinance your current mortgage
Even so, refinancing your mortgage might still make sense in some cases. Perhaps you want to switch from an ARM to a fixed-rate loan before your variable rate resets. Maybe you want to ditch your FHA loan to eliminate mortgage insurance. Perhaps you need to refinance due to divorce or other circumstances. If you want to pay down your mortgage more quickly, you can refinance and shorten your term to 20, 15 or even 10 years. Because home values have risen sharply in the last few years, it’s also possible that a refinance could free you from paying for private mortgage insurance. The bump in value might allow you to refinance and tap your home equity to pay for home renovations, as well.
Compare refinance rates and do the math with Bankrate's refinance calculator.
Written by: Jeff Ostrowski, senior mortgage reporter for Bankrate
Jeff Ostrowski covers mortgages and the housing market. Before joining Bankrate in 2020, he wrote about real estate and the economy for the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Business Journal.
Reviewed by: Greg McBride, chief financial analyst for Bankrate
Greg McBride, CFA, is Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Analyst, for Bankrate.com. He leads a team responsible for researching financial products, providing analysis, and advice on personal finance to a vast consumer audience.
