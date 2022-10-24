The Federal Reserve does not set mortgage rates, and the central bank’s decisions don’t drive mortgage rates as directly as they do other products, such as savings accounts and CD rates. However, the Fed does set the overall tone for borrowing costs. The central bank’s federal funds rate can influence 10-year Treasury bond yields, the benchmark for 30-year mortgage rates.

To sum up: The Fed does not directly set mortgage rates, but its policies influence the financial markets and investors that dictate how these rates move.

