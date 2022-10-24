First-time homebuyer programs in Arkansas

If you’re an eligible first-time homebuyer in Arkansas, you might qualify for a lower-cost mortgage or down payment assistance. Many of these programs are facilitate by the Arkansas Development Finance Authority (ADFA).

Move-Up program

The ADFA works with participating lenders to connect homebuyers with an affordable mortgage through its Move-Up program, offering either a conventional, FHA, VA or USDA loan for buyers of single-family homes, with a 30-year fixed rate.

Down payment and closing cost assistance

The ADFA administers two types of down payment assistance for those participating in the Move-Up program:

Arkansas Dream Down Payment Initiative (ADDI): Through ADDI, eligible low-income buyers could receive up to $25,000 in closing costs and down payment assistance as a second mortgage with no monthly payment. The mortgage is forgivable over five years if you borrow less than $15,000, or over 10 years if you borrow more than $15,000.

Down Payment Assistance (DPA): This offers qualifying, low- to moderate-income applicants up to $15,000 in closing cost assistance as a second mortgage with a 10-year term.

Mortgage credit certificate (MCC)

If you’re a low- or moderate-income homebuyer with an ADFA mortgage, you might be interested in a mortgage credit certificate (MCC), which converts a portion of the mortgage interest you pay into a non-refundable federal tax credit. The maximum credit per year is $2,000, and can be claimed for the life of the loan so long as you stay in the home.



Among the eligibility criteria, you’ll need to be a first-time homebuyer or a veteran or veteran’s spouse, or purchasing a home in a targeted county (which includes Crawford County, Jefferson County and White County). You’ll also need to work with an ADFA-approved lender, and minimum credit score, household income limits and a home purchase price limit of $300,000 apply.

Crawford-Sebastian Homeownership Program

For buyers in Crawford and Sebastian counties, the Homeownership and Asset Development Center offers homeownership assistance for low- to moderate-income buyers. This help includes counseling, education and down payment assistance. If you’re interested in building a home in Fort Smith, you can also apply for a subsidy of up to $25,000 based on your eligibility.

Jonesboro Homeownership Assistance Program

The Jonesboro Homeownership Assistance program is designed to help low- to moderate-income first-time homebuyers purchase homes within the city limits of Jonesboro, Arkansas. Through the program, applicants can receive a grant to help with the down payment and closing costs. Once approved, the funds are paid directly to the title company.



The home purchased must meet HUD Housing Quality Standards, and the household must meet the federal income guidelines. Applicants must complete a HUD-approved homebuyer education course, as well.