Guiding you through life’s financial journey

If you’re looking for independent and objective advice about life’s financial journey, you’ve come to the right place. For more than four decades, Bankrate has supplied the latest information, ratings, tables and tools on mortgages, banking, credit cards, investing, loans and much more.

Our team of editorial and financial experts combined has hundreds of years of experience in the subjects that matter most to your financial well-being. We make our recommendations based on what’s best for consumers. Advertisers and partners on Bankrate don’t influence our recommendations.

We don’t include every product in the marketplace or cover every financial situation. Our advice is not personalized, but rather it’s based on a broad array of common goals and situations. In addition, our estimates, advice, recommendations, and ratings are based on past performance and as such they are no guarantee of future results.

The content on our site is not a substitute for the one-on-one advice and analysis of qualified professionals supplied with the full particulars of your situation. We recommend that you seek such advice when making key financial decisions, particularly from those who act on a fee-only basis and don’t accept compensation to recommend particular products.

Our advertisers are leaders in the marketplace, and they compensate us in exchange for placement of their products or services when you click on certain links posted on our site. This allows us to bring you, at no charge, quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools.

Advertisers and partners may influence how, where, and in what order products appear on Bankrate, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. In addition, rates and terms are constantly changing, so the offer you receive may not be exactly the one you see on our site.