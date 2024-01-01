Bankrate student loan reviews

Choosing a student loan lender that’s right for your individual needs can be difficult in a market with so many options. In order to find a lending institution you trust, browse our expansive and consistently updated list of lender reviews. Whether you’re looking for low interest rates, a specific loan type or flexible repayment terms, here you’ll find ratings, full reviews and a description of each lender’s distinctive qualities to help guide your decision.

All lender reviews

4.6
Federal student loans are the best choice for most students.
3.5
Edly's income-based loans are best for students who don't need to borrow much.
Not Rated
Stride's income-share agreements come with a wealth of career resources.
3.5
Only graduate students are eligible for a student loan with Prodigy Finance.
3.3
MPOWER is best for international students who don't have a U.S. co-signer.
4.1
Credible is a comparison site that lets you get prequalified with multiple lenders.
3.5
Consider Funding U if you have high grades and minimal borrowing needs.
4
Custom Choice is best for independent borrowers who have excellent credit.
4.4
U-fi From Nelnet specializes in private student loans with low interest rates.
4
Splash Financial partners with lenders to offer student loans with low rates.
4.7
SoFi is an online lender that offers student loan refinancing, parent loans and private student loans for undergraduates and graduates.
4.3
Sallie Mae's educational resources set it apart as a student loan lender.
4
RISLA mimics some of the best benefits of federal student loans.
4.3
PNC's interest rates are low, but so are loan limits.
3.7
NaviRefi's student loan refinancing is available for current Navient customers.
3.8
LendKey allows borrowers to compare multiple student loan offers at once.
4.8
Laurel Road's student loans and refinancing products cater to health care workers.
3.8
EDvestinU offers benefits for students who live or attend school in New Hampshire.
4.3
Education Loan Finance loans have strict eligibility requirements but low rates.
4.5
Earnest's many repayment options makes it a good option for student loan borrowers.
4.4
Low rates, no fees and rewards for maintaining good grades make Discover’s student loans worth consideration.
4.4
Low rates, flexible repayment options and dedicated borrower resources make College Ave a heavy competitor in the space.
4.4
Competitive interest rates, multiyear approval and rate-reduction opportunities make Citizens Bank a big contender in the student loan space.
4.5
You may qualify for an Ascent student loan even if you don't have a co-signer.
3
A.M. Money offers unique merit-based loans; unfortunately, its reach is limited.
