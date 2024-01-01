A.M. Money Student Loans: 2024 Review

About Bankrate Score

A.M. Money — also known as Chicago Student Loans by A.M. Money — is a lender dedicated to helping students pay for college and navigate the financial aid process without relying on a co-signer. Its website states its loan program is “temporarily suspended,” but interested applicants can still fill out the prequalification form and get notified if funding resumes. 

Moneybag
Loan amount $3,750 to $50,000
Rates
APR from 8.34% to 8.87% Fixed
Clock Wait
Term lengths 10 years

This lender is best for students who have already maxed out federal financial aid and those with limited or no credit history.

A.M. Money features

Until it paused its loan program, A.M. Money offered private student loans to students at 15 partnering universities, all located in the Midwest. Unlike most private student loan lenders, A.M. Money bases eligibility on academic performance and GPA rather than creditworthiness. Plus, it offers income-based repayment plans for those struggling to make their monthly payments, which is a rare perk among private lenders.

While its eligibility requirements, repayment options and financial aid resources are its standout features, A.M. Money currently has limited reach — most of its partner schools are in Illinois — and it does not typically lend to students before their junior year. However, it will lend to some second semester sophomores in some limited cases.

A.M. Money: In the details

Loan Amount
$3,750 to $50,000
APR from
8.34% to 8.87% fixed APR
Term lengths
10 years
Grace period
6 months
Repayment terms
10 years
Loan types
Undergraduate, graduate
Cosigner required?
No

Pros and cons of A.M. Money student loans

A.M. Money could be a good option for academically motivated students who are looking for guidance through the lending and repayment process. However, its limited availability may mean you don’t have access to its loans. 

PROS

  • Checkmark

    Income-based repayment option: An income-based repayment (IBR) plan is available for eligible borrowers who are struggling to make their monthly payments.

  • Checkmark

    Merit-based eligibility: A.M. Money does not consider a borrower’s creditworthiness and doesn’t require a co-signer for approval. Instead, it bases approval on GPA, time to graduation and more.

  • Checkmark

    Low rate caps: Many student loan lenders offer loans that charge over 10 percent, especially for independent students who don’t have a co-signer. While A.M. Money doesn’t offer the lowest student loan rates in the business, it does cap its rates.

CONS

  • Close X

    Limited availability: Only students attending one of the 15 colleges that are currently partnered with A.M. Money are eligible to apply for its product. These schools are concentrated in Illinois, plus one school each in North Carolina an Indiana.

  • Close X

    Low maximum borrowing amount: Loans are capped at $50,000, which could make A.M. Money a poor choice for borrowers attending school out of state or those in expensive graduate programs.

  • Close X

    Underclassmen not eligible: Although some second-semester sophomores may be eligible, A.M. Money typically accepts only juniors, seniors or graduate students.

A.M. Money student loan requirements

For a private student loan with A.M. Money, you must:

  • Be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.
  • Be at least the age of majority in your state of residence.
  • Attend an eligible school.
  • Make satisfactory academic progress as determined by the school.
  • Be in at least the third year of your undergraduate program or be in a graduate program.
  • Have an above-average GPA.
  • Be Pell-eligible or near Pell-eligible.

Who is this loan good for?

A.M. Money student loans are a good option for students who have already maxed out federal financial aid, especially if A.M. Money’s fixed interest rates are lower than what you’d qualify for with other lenders without a co-signer.

It’s a particularly good choice for borrowers who can demonstrate financial need. A.M. Money only accepts borrowers who are (or are nearly) eligible for a Pell Grant, and its relief-based repayment plan can help those who don’t have a high income after graduation. Because these loans are based on merit and not credit score, they can also be a good choice for those with a low-credit score.

Interest rates and terms

A.M. Money offers only fixed interest rates on its student loans, and it does not advertise any discounts.

Loan product Variable rate Fixed rate
Undergraduate student loan N/A 8.34% to 8.87% APR
Graduate student loan N/A 8.34% to 8.87% APR

Fees and penalties

A.M. Money charges a 4.5 percent origination fee on all of its loans. This is a percentage of your total loan amount that is added to your balance.

There are no prepayment or early payment fees. However, you may be required to make a late payment fee if you miss your due date once your loan is in repayment.

Repayment terms and grace period

A.M. Money loans have a six-month grace period after you graduate or drop below half-time enrollment.

When it comes to repayment terms, A.M. Money doesn’t offer as many options as some other private lenders. There’s only one 10-year repayment term, although borrowers may choose to sign up for the income-based repayment plan

Unlike IBR plans for federal loans, A.M. Money sets your payments at 15 percent of your discretionary income, with a $50 minimum monthly payment. While this plan doesn’t have the same benefits as federal income-driven repayment plans, it’s a unique option among private lenders. 

Keep in mind that the income-based repayment plan does not forgive any student loan debt, so this plan could significantly increase the time it takes you to pay off your loans.

How to apply for a loan with A.M. Money

You can apply for a student loan through A.M. Money directly on the company’s website. The application process takes less than three minutes. 

  1. To prequalify, you’ll provide your name, email address, phone number, school, academic year, GPA and desired loan amount.
  2. During the full application, be prepared to provide your Social Security number, income details, financial aid information and more. 
  3. Application review takes about 24 hours once all required documents have been submitted. 

It can take from three to four weeks for funding to be disbursed, largely dependent on how long it takes your school to review and approve your funding package.

Currently, A.M. Money has temporarily suspended funding. You can still complete the prequalification form. Once funding resumes, A.M. Money should reach out to you with more details.

Customer service

If you have questions about A.M. Money’s loans, you can call the lender at 312-262-2498 or email a customer service representative at Info@A-M.Money.

You can also send a message through the company’s online contact form or send correspondence to 192 N Wells St. #131, Chicago, Illinois, 60606.

A.M. Money frequently asked questions

