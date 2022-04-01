Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Cheapest car insurance in January 2024
Bankrate’s analysis revealed Auto-Owners, USAA and Geico as the cheapest car insurance companies, with average minimum rates starting at $376 per year.
Cheapest insurance providers in
We couldn't find any rates in your area
Please check your ZIP code and try again, or answer a few more questions to get accurate, personalized quotes from carriers near you.
The rates above are based on a single driver with a Toyota Camry, no accidents, and good credit.
Cheapest insurance providers in
We couldn't find any rates in your area
Please check your ZIP code and try again, or answer a few more questions to get accurate, personalized quotes from carriers near you.
Bankrate Scores primarily reflect a weighted rank of industry-standard ratings for financial strength and customer experience in addition to analysis of quoted annual premiums from Quadrant Information Services, spanning all 50 states and Washington, D.C.
Average rate:
$/mo
$/yr
Average rate:
$/mo
$/yr
Average rate:
$/mo
$/yr
Average rate:
$/mo
$/yr
Average rate:
$/mo
$/yr
Average rate:
$/mo
$/yr
The rates above are based on a single driver with a Toyota Camry, no accidents, and good credit. Answer a few questions and get a personalized set of rates that are ready to buy if you are.
The cheapest car insurance companies
The national average for a full coverage car insurance policy is $2,542 per year, and minimum coverage averages $740 per year. However, depending on your rating factors, you could pay more or less than that.
If you’re specifically shopping for the cheapest car insurance company, your quoted rate can seem like the most important factor. While price is largely front of mind when shopping around, it’s only one part of choosing the right insurance for your budget. The vehicle you drive, your driving record, available coverage options and discount selections can all influence which cheap car insurance provider stands apart from the rest as the best insurer for you.
The cheapest car insurance from smaller companies: New England Guaranty
Although large companies sometimes offer more discount programs and options, you might want to look into regional companies with smaller market shares in your search for cheap car insurance quotes. A smaller insurer may also help you find affordable car insurance, offer high customer satisfaction ratings and provide more personalized service. Plus, if you choose to work with a regional insurer, it may be able to provide boots-on-the-ground insight into different coverage types you should consider. These regional carriers offer the cheapest average minimum and full coverage car insurance, according to Bankrate’s analysis.
|Insurance Company
|Average annual premium
|Average monthly premium
|
New England Guaranty
|
$175
|
$15
|
Union Mutual
|
$178
|
$15
|
EMC
|
$185
|
$15
|
Nodak
|
$194
|
$16
|
American National
|
$194
|
$16
|Insurance company
|Average annual premium
|Average monthly premium
|
Union Mutual
|
$678
|
$57
|
New England Guaranty
|
$730
|
$61
|
Rural Mutual
|
$862
|
$72
|
Kentucky Farm Bureau
|
$892
|
$74
|
American National
|
$894
|
$74
Bankrate’s take: Insuring with a small, regional insurance company may come with added benefits. A local insurance agent may be more in tune with your local market since they presumably live in your area. However, you may want to check your small company’s financial stability ratings issued by AM Best, S&P or Moody’s before you make the switch. Smaller companies aren’t inherently less stable than larger ones, but this may be a friction point for some.
The cheapest car insurance company by driving record: Auto-Owners
Based on our research, Auto-Owners offers the cheapest minimum coverage car insurance rates for drivers with clean driving records and high-risk drivers who have one speeding ticket conviction or one at-fault accident on their record. For full coverage premiums, average USAA car insurance rates may be the same as Auto-Owners for drivers with a clean record. However, our proprietary data shows that USAA may be lower for drivers with a DUI. Keep in mind that actual rates from every company will vary for each driver, and not every company will insure someone who has a DUI conviction. If you have a DUI or several moving violations, contact an agent for help.
|Insurance company
|Clean driving record
|One speeding ticket
|One at-fault accident
|One DUI
|
$376
|
$458
|
$552
|
$940
|
$433
|
$526
|
$641
|
$832
|
$463
|
$558
|
$677
|
$1,185
|
$647
|
$797
|
$780
|
$1,797
|
$666
|
$778
|
$878
|
$1,188
|Insurance company
|Clean driving record
|One speeding ticket
|One at-fault accident
|One DUI
|
$1,645
|
$1,962
|
$2,232
|
$3,420
|
$1,673
|
$2,040
|
$2,440
|
$3,229
|
$1,732
|
$2,110
|
$2,523
|
$4,191
|
$2,539
|
$3,122
|
$3,004
|
$7,191
|
$2,244
|
$2,573
|
$2,843
|
$3,586
Bankrate’s take: Depending on your state, you might be able to get license points associated with a speeding conviction removed from your driving record by completing a driver safety course. There will likely be a fee to take the class, but by removing the violation from your driving history, your policy is less likely to be surcharged. If your state does not offer point-reduction courses, your insurance provider may extend a discount to you for taking a defensive driving class. This option is typically only available once every three years, but guidelines vary among insurers. Before enrolling in a point-reduction course, check with your agent to ensure you meet the qualifications and that your desired course is approved by your insurance provider.
The cheapest car insurance company for poor credit: Geico and Amica
The table below reflects that Geico and Amica offer the cheapest average annual rates for drivers with poor credit histories, while Auto-Owners and USAA offer the lowest average annual rates for drivers with average, good and excellent credit. All three carriers earned strong Bankrate Scores above 3.5 points as well. Keep in mind that not all states allow credit-based insurance scores to be used as a rating factor. Check your state’s laws or speak with an insurance agent to determine how your credit history might affect your car insurance premium.
|Insurance company
|Poor credit
|Average credit
|Good credit
|Excellent credit
|
$1,515
|
$740
|
$647
|
$475
|
$1,028
|
$458
|
$376
|
$268
|
$1,176
|
$644
|
$556
|
$427
|
$645
|
$492
|
$463
|
$429
|
$771
|
$465
|
$433
|
$386
|Insurance company
|Poor credit
|Average credit
|Good credit
|Excellent credit
|
$6,071
|
$2,912
|
$2,539
|
$1,846
|
$4,670
|
$1,974
|
$1,645
|
$1,158
|
$3,594
|
$1,898
|
$1,647
|
$1,257
|
$2,418
|
$1,847
|
$1,732
|
$1,599
|
$3,219
|
$1,816
|
$1,673
|
$1,472
Bankrate’s take: Unless you live in California, Hawaii, Massachusetts or Michigan, your credit history can impact your car insurance premium. In fact, drivers with poor credit may pay similar premiums to those with a DUI conviction. Although improving your credit isn’t an overnight fix, you could see gradual improvements in your average rate as you build up your score.
The cheapest car insurance company for new drivers: Geico and Erie
Age plays a major role when it comes to car insurance rates (except in Hawaii and Massachusetts, where age is not a permitted rating factor). Young drivers pay some of the highest average premiums due to their inexperience, but some companies offer cheaper car insurance for young drivers than others. For minimum coverage, Geico and Auto-Owners might be good cheap options, and for full coverage, Nationwide and Erie have low average rates.
|Insurance company
|Cheapest company
|Average annual rate
|Average monthly rate
|Geico
|$1,101
|$92
|Geico
|$999
|$83
|Auto-Owners
|$1,218
|$101
|Auto-Owners
|$1,002
|$84
|Auto-Owners
|$872
|$73
|Geico
|$66
|$789
|Geico
|$789
|$57
|Geico
|$627
|$52
|Geico
|$596
|$50
|Geico
|$545
|$45
*Rates reflect 16- and 17-year-old drivers added to their parents’ policy with the driver’s training and good student discounts applied.
|Insurance company
|Cheapest company
|Average annual rate
|Average monthly rate
|Nationwide
|$2,922
|$243
|Nationwide
|$2,873
|$239
|Erie
|$3,540
|$295
|Erie
|$3,159
|$263
|Erie
|$2,930
|$244
|Erie
|$2,821
|$235
|Geico
|$2,569
|$214
|Geico
|$2,352
|$196
|Erie
|$2,144
|$179
|Geico
|$2,053
|$171
*Rates reflect 16- and 17-year-old drivers added to their parents’ policy with the driver’s training and good student discounts applied.
Bankrate’s take: Although young drivers may be eligible for their own car insurance policy once they reach 18, parents might want to consider listing their young adult child on their policy instead. Young adults on their parents’ policy typically pay much lower premiums than when listed on a separate policy. Our data from Quadrant Information Services indicates that an 18-year-old with their own full coverage car insurance policy pays an average of 59 percent more than an 18-year-old that remains on their parents’ insurance. However, this is usually only an option if your young adult still lives at home. It’s also important to note that any driving convictions or accidents associated with your child will likely impact your rate (at least until you remove them from your policy).
The cheapest car insurance company for senior drivers: Auto-Owners
Rates can begin to creep upward as you age, especially when you reach around and above age 70. That’s because some age-related health issues, like poor eyesight and delayed reaction time, can increase the risk of accidents. Don’t worry, though; average rates for senior drivers with clean driving records are still far lower than they are for teen drivers. Based on our research, Auto-Owners and Nationwide offer some of the cheapest car insurance for senior drivers for both minimum and full coverage.
|Insurance company
|Cheapest company
|Average annual rate
|Average monthly rate
|Auto-Owners
|$362
|$30
|Auto-Owners
|$360
|$30
|Auto-Owners
|$445
|$37
|Insurance company
|Cheapest company
|Average annual rate
|Average monthly rate
|Auto-Owners
|$1,491
|$124
|Nationwide
|$1,540
|$128
|Auto-Owners
|$1,616
|$135
Bankrate’s take: Some insurance companies offer a discount for senior drivers if they complete a defensive driving course (either online or in person). You typically have to be 50 or 55-plus to qualify, and the discount is normally applied for three years after course completion. You will want to speak to your insurance agent before signing up for a course. Some insurers must pre-approve the course, and details for the discount vary from provider to provider.
What are the best cheap car insurance companies?
We know drivers looking for the cheapest car insurance policy often opt for minimum coverage, so we kept low average minimum coverage rates at the forefront of our reviews. However, our insurance editorial team took care to avoid sacrificing quality. Although the companies below offer some of the cheapest minimum coverage premiums, they also stand out for their customer service, digital tools and discount opportunities, qualifying them for Bankrate’s list of the best cheap car insurance companies.
The top 5 cheap car insurance companies in 2024
Bankrate score
Avg. monthly premium
Min. coverage
Avg. annual premium
Min. coverage
Avg. annual savings
Auto-Owners
Why Auto-Owners made our list: Auto-Owners has one of the lowest average minimum coverage premiums on our list and also offers numerous add-on options to help you personalize your coverage. Its high J.D. Power score suggests quality service, and its AM Best rating indicates a strong ability to pay out customer claims. If you live in one of the 26 states where Auto-Owners writes car insurance policies, it may be worth getting a quote.Why Auto-Owners may be the cheapest overall: Based on our analysis, Auto-Owners has the cheapest average minimum coverage premium for drivers with clean driving records and good credit. This regional carrier also offers cheap average rates across a variety of other driving profiles. Auto-Owners also tied with Geico in the 2024 Bankrate Awards for Best Budget Auto Insurance Company.
|Bankrate Score
|4.2
|J.D. Power
|865/1,000
|AM Best score
|A++
|States covered
|26 states
Bankrate score
Avg. monthly premium
Min. coverage
Avg. annual premium
Min. coverage
Avg. annual savings
USAA
|Bankrate Score
|4.3
|J.D. Power
|890/1,000
|AM Best score
|A++
|States covered
|All 50 states, plus Washington, D.C.
Bankrate score
Avg. monthly premium
Min. coverage
Avg. annual premium
Min. coverage
Avg. annual savings
Geico
Why Geico made our list: With nationwide availability, low average rates and a wide variety of discounts, Geico, the second-largest U.S. auto insurer by market share, might help you save money no matter where you live. Geico swept multiple categories in the 2024 Bankrate Awards, winning an award for Best Auto Insurance Company Overall (tied with Amica), Best Budget Auto Insurance Company (tied with Auto-Owners) and Best for Young Drivers.
Why Geico may be cheapest for poor credit scores: Drivers with poor credit scores tend to receive less favorable auto insurance rates, but Geico may be able to help. According to our research and rate data from Quadrant Information Services, Geico’s average annual minimum coverage premium for drivers with poor credit is over $100 cheaper than the next cheapest company we analyzed.
|Bankrate Score
|4.4
|J.D. Power
|874/1,000
|AM Best score
|A++
|States covered
|All 50 states, plus Washington, D.C.
Bankrate score
Avg. monthly premium
Min. coverage
Avg. annual premium
Min. coverage
Avg. annual savings
Amica
Why Amica made our list: With a low average minimum coverage premium and high claims and customer satisfaction scores, Amica could be a great option for those looking for cheap automobile insurance and solid service. Amica took home 2024 Bankrate Awards for Best Auto Insurance Company Overall (tie) and Best for Customer Experience.Why Amica may be cheapest for stellar service: Amica is rated near the top of J.D. Power’s claims satisfaction study and also offers low average rates across a variety of profiles. Auto claims can be filed in numerous ways, including through an online account, via Amica’s online chat feature, by phone or on the Amica mobile app. You can learn more about Amica by calling 1-800-242-6422 or visiting www.amica.com.
|Bankrate Score
|4.4
|J.D. Power
|903/1,000
|AM Best score
|A+
|States covered
|All 50 states except for Hawaii
Bankrate score
Avg. monthly premium
Min. coverage
Avg. annual premium
Min. coverage
Avg. annual savings
State Farm
Why State Farm made our list: State Farm (the largest insurance company in the U.S. by market share) does business through an extensive, nationwide network of brick-and-mortar agencies. For tech-savvy drivers, the company offers a highly-rated mobile app and online portal; no matter your preference, there are multiple ways to handle your State Farm policy. Additionally, State Farm offers cheap average rates among the companies we studied, and the company’s many discount opportunities might help you save even more.
Why State Farm may be cheapest for local offices: State Farm has a network of over 19,000 agents located in all 50 states and Washington, D.C, and according to our research of average premiums provided by Quadrant Information Services, the company consistently offers some of the lowest rates for many types of drivers. In fact, these factors helped State Farm earn the 2023 Bankrate Award for best auto insurance company for high-risk drivers.
|Bankrate Score
|4.2
|J.D. Power
|882/1,000
|AM Best score
|A++
|States covered
|All 50 states except for Hawaii
*quoted rates are for minimum coverage policies
Why you can trust Bankrate's picks for cheapest insurersRead our full methodology
There’s a lot of information out there, and unless you’re already versed in the subject, it can be difficult to decipher what information available online is reliable when researching insurance. After all, your policy is full of contractual language and stipulations, and every company and policy is different. Bankrate can help. Our insurance team includes licensed agents, and we have decades of combined real-world industry experience helping policyholders make wise decisions about their coverage. We know that while it’s sometimes overlooked or misunderstood, insurance is essential in providing peace of mind and financial protection. We also understand the importance of making every dollar count, especially in today’s market of record-high inflation.
46
years of industry expertise
122
carriers reviewed
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
1.2M
quotes analyzed
The cheapest car insurance companies by state
The cheapest car insurance depends on your individual circumstances, and each state has different insurance regulations. However, the following rate information may be useful for the sake of comparison. The best way to know if it’s right for your budget is to request a quote.
|State
|Cheapest company
|Avg. annual premium*
|
Cheapest company
Geico
|
Avg. annual premium*
$316
|
Cheapest company
Geico
|
Avg. annual premium*
$269
|
Cheapest company
Travelers
|
Avg. annual premium*
$440
|
Cheapest company
The Hanover
|
Avg. annual premium*
$239
|
Cheapest company
Geico
|
Avg. annual premium*
$446
|
Cheapest company
American National
|
Avg. annual premium*
$228
|
Cheapest company
Travelers
|
Avg. annual premium*
$474
|
Cheapest company
Travelers
|
Avg. annual premium*
$511
|
Cheapest company
Geico
|
Avg. annual premium*
$1,056
|
Cheapest company
Auto-Owners
|
Avg. annual premium*
$454
|
Cheapest company
USAA
|
Avg. annual premium*
$268
|
Cheapest company
American National
|
Avg. annual premium*
$158
|
Cheapest company
Secura
|
Avg. annual premium*
$355
|
Cheapest company
Auto-Owners
|
Avg. annual premium*
$246
|
Cheapest company
Hastings Mutual
|
Avg. annual premium*
$134
|
Cheapest company
USAA
|
Avg. annual premium*
$323
|
Cheapest company
Motorists
|
Avg. annual premium*
$287
|
Cheapest company
Geico
|
Avg. annual premium*
$476
|
Cheapest company
USAA
|
Avg. annual premium*
$261
|
Cheapest company
USAA
|
Avg. annual premium*
$671
|
Cheapest company
State Farm
|
Avg. annual premium*
$208
|
Cheapest company
Travelers
|
Avg. annual premium*
$216
|
Cheapest company
North Star Mutual
|
Avg. annual premium*
$357
|
Cheapest company
State Farm
|
Avg. annual premium*
$335
|
Cheapest company
USAA
|
Avg. annual premium*
$311
|
Cheapest company
USAA
|
Avg. annual premium*
$211
|
Cheapest company
EMC
|
Avg. annual premium*
$185
|
Cheapest company
Geico
|
Avg. annual premium*
$382
|
Cheapest company
MMG
|
Avg. annual premium*
$219
|
Cheapest company
Selective
|
Avg. annual premium*
$413
|
Cheapest company
Central Mutual
|
Avg. annual premium*
$265
|
Cheapest company
Main Street America
|
Avg. annual premium*
$556
|
Cheapest company
State Farm
|
Avg. annual premium*
$300
|
Cheapest company
Nodak
|
Avg. annual premium*
$194
|
Cheapest company
Hastings Mutual
|
Avg. annual premium*
$257
|
Cheapest company
American Farmers & Ranchers Mutual
|
Avg. annual premium*
$288
|
Cheapest company
Oregon Mutual
|
Avg. annual premium*
$483
|
Cheapest company
Atlantic States
|
Avg. annual premium*
$313
|
Cheapest company
USAA
|
Avg. annual premium*
$469
|
Cheapest company
American National
|
Avg. annual premium*
$197
|
Cheapest company
USAA
|
Avg. annual premium*
$203
|
Cheapest company
Tennessee Farmers Mutual
|
Avg. annual premium*
$284
|
Cheapest company
Geico
|
Avg. annual premium*
$473
|
Cheapest company
USAA
|
Avg. annual premium*
$394
|
Cheapest company
New England Guaranty
|
Avg. annual premium*
$175
|
Cheapest company
Utica National
|
Avg. annual premium*
$352
|
Cheapest company
PEMCO
|
Avg. annual premium*
$263
|
Cheapest company
Encompass
|
Avg. annual premium*
$318
|
Cheapest company
Rural Mutual
|
Avg. annual premium*
$210
|
Cheapest company
Geico
|
Avg. annual premium*
$176
|
Cheapest company
Geico
|
Avg. annual premium*
$407
|State
|Cheapest company
|Avg. annual premium*
|
Cheapest company
Travelers
|
Avg. annual premium*
$1,282
|
Cheapest company
Geico
|
Avg. annual premium*
$1,388
|
Cheapest company
General Casualty
|
Avg. annual premium*
$1,306
|
Cheapest company
USAA
|
Avg. annual premium*
$1,357
|
Cheapest company
California Capital
|
Avg. annual premium*
$1,922
|
Cheapest company
American National
|
Avg. annual premium*
$1,282
|
Cheapest company
Travelers
|
Avg. annual premium*
$1,286
|
Cheapest company
Travelers
|
Avg. annual premium*
$1,339
|
Cheapest company
Progressive
|
Avg. annual premium*
$3,034
|
Cheapest company
Auto-Owners
|
Avg. annual premium*
$1,601
|
Cheapest company
USAA
|
Avg. annual premium*
$1,184
|
Cheapest company
American National
|
Avg. annual premium*
$805
|
Cheapest company
Geico
|
Avg. annual premium*
$1,090
|
Cheapest company
Hastings Mutual
|
Avg. annual premium*
$864
|
Cheapest company
Hastings Mutual
|
Avg. annual premium*
$614
|
Cheapest company
American Family
|
Avg. annual premium*
$1,369
|
Cheapest company
Kentucky Farm Bureau
|
Avg. annual premium*
$892
|
Cheapest company
South Carolina Farm Bureau
|
Avg. annual premium*
$2,091
|
Cheapest company
USAA
|
Avg. annual premium*
$960
|
Cheapest company
Kemper
|
Avg. annual premium*
$1,612
|
Cheapest company
State Farm
|
Avg. annual premium*
$696
|
Cheapest company
Hastings Mutual
|
Avg. annual premium*
$1,384
|
Cheapest company
American Family
|
Avg. annual premium*
$1,266
|
Cheapest company
Progressive
|
Avg. annual premium*
$1,702
|
Cheapest company
American Family
|
Avg. annual premium*
$1,424
|
Cheapest company
USAA
|
Avg. annual premium*
$1,280
|
Cheapest company
Amco Insurance
|
Avg. annual premium*
$1,090
|
Cheapest company
Geico
|
Avg. annual premium*
$1,443
|
Cheapest company
USAA
|
Avg. annual premium*
$962
|
Cheapest company
Travelers
|
Avg. annual premium*
$1,177
|
Cheapest company
USAA
|
Avg. annual premium*
$1,453
|
Cheapest company
Main Street America
|
Avg. annual premium*
$1,406
|
Cheapest company
State Farm
|
Avg. annual premium*
$965
|
Cheapest company
USAA
|
Avg. annual premium*
$1,052
|
Cheapest company
Hastings Mutual
|
Avg. annual premium*
$759
|
Cheapest company
American Farmers & Ranchers Mutual
|
Avg. annual premium*
$1,623
|
Cheapest company
Oregon Mutual
|
Avg. annual premium*
$1,045
|
Cheapest company
Amco Insurance
|
Avg. annual premium*
$1,381
|
Cheapest company
USAA
|
Avg. annual premium*
$1,565
|
Cheapest company
American National
|
Avg. annual premium*
$595
|
Cheapest company
Amco Insurance
|
Avg. annual premium*
$1,356
|
Cheapest company
Tennessee Farmers Mutual
|
Avg. annual premium*
$1,274
|
Cheapest company
Geico
|
Avg. annual premium*
$1,696
|
Cheapest company
Depositors
|
Avg. annual premium*
$1,122
|
Cheapest company
Union Mutual
|
Avg. annual premium*
$678
|
Cheapest company
Travelers
|
Avg. annual premium*
$1,098
|
Cheapest company
USAA
|
Avg. annual premium*
$1,047
|
Cheapest company
Encompass
|
Avg. annual premium*
$1,125
|
Cheapest company
Rural Mutual
|
Avg. annual premium*
$862
|
Cheapest company
State Farm
|
Avg. annual premium*
$1,315
|
Cheapest company
USAA
|
Avg. annual premium*
$1,324
How to get cheap car insurance
There’s more that goes into buying the cheapest auto insurance than going with the lowest premium you find. Taking a little extra time to evaluate your insurance needs, set a budget for yourself and do a little digging into each provider can help you find significant car insurance savings both upfront and in the long term. Following the steps below can help point you in the right direction:
- Prioritize: Before you begin gathering quotes, take a moment to identify your insurance priorities. Some drivers may need a company that offers lower rates for poor credit scores, while others are willing to pay a little more for top-notch customer service and added perks. Some drivers may prefer to manage their policy in person, while others prefer a robust app or website. Knowing what you need ahead of time can help streamline the quoting process.
- Research: Once you pinpoint your primary qualifiers for an insurance company, you can use Bankrate’s list of cheapest providers to seek out the best cheap car insurance companies known to offer competitive rates for your specific situation.
- Compare: When requesting quotes, it’s vital to compare car insurance coverage apples-to-apples. Unequal coverage limits and varying coverage options will not accurately reflect the rates between companies. Using your current declarations page to guide you on your coverage selections may be a good idea.
- Discounts: Discount opportunities vary between insurance companies and some have more stringent eligibility requirements than others. It may be a good idea to ask the company to do a full discount review to ensure you take advantage of all possible savings.
- Avoid a lapse in coverage: In most states, a lapse in coverage can cause your premiums to increase. Car insurance companies generally regard those with lapses as less financially stable and more likely to file a claim — and typically reflect this increased risk with a higher premium. Enrolling your policy into automatic payments, or paying your policy in full rather than installments, might help you avoid a lapse which, over time, can help keep your premium down. As an added bonus, automatic payments may help you avoid unnecessary service fees.
Save on cheap car insurance with discounts
Car insurance discounts can be an effective way to reduce your premium. Luckily, providers tend to offer a broad selection of discounts that you could apply to your policy based on your age, profession, driving habits or other characteristics.
Our industry experts weigh in
To help you pinpoint some extra savings, Bankrate spoke to a few industry experts. We asked them to share one thing they wish more people knew that would help them save money on car insurance.
What is one thing you wish more people knew that would help them save money on car insurance?
Chloe Moore, CFP
Founder, Financial Staples
“In general, a lot of people don’t have enough car insurance coverage. When reviewing car insurance policies for clients, I often see where they have the state minimum coverage and I recommend increasing their coverage limits. In addition to the common ways to save (shopping around, increasing their deductibles and taking advantage of multi-policy discounts), another way to save on car insurance is to reconsider filing small claims. For example, let’s say your deductible is $500 and you have $900 of damage to your vehicle. Or maybe a rock hit your windshield and it needs to be replaced. Consider if it’s worth filing a claim for a few hundred dollars, which can also result in your car insurance increasing for the next two to three years. Thinking about how a claim affects you long-term can prevent unnecessary increases at a time when the cost of car insurance is already going up.”
Kenneth Chavis IV
Senior Wealth Manager, LourdMurray
“There are a myriad of discount options available at most insurers. Some of these discounts include bundling, safe driving, renewal discounts, automatic pay discounts and even alumni or organization discounts — or good student discounts for those in school.”
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates in January, 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates include the most recent approved rate changes filed by insurance companies that affect our profile. These revised rates are then weighted based on the population density in each geographic region so that policyholders can see the impact rates have in their areas. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Credit-based insurance scores: These rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit or limit the use of credit as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan.
Bankrate Scores methodology
Our 2024 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. Our scoring model provides a comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and highlight where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, January, 2024 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, Demotech and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts