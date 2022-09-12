Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Cheapest car insurance in North Dakota for 2024

According to Bankrate’s research, Nodak and USAA offer some of the cheapest coverage options in North Dakota.

Mary Van Keuren
Mariah Posey
Updated Dec 22, 2023
The cheapest car insurance companies in North Dakota

Several companies qualify as contenders when looking for the cheapest car insurance in North Dakota. When choosing affordable companies to include on our list, we analyzed average premiums based on proprietary data from Quadrant Information Services, customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power, financial strength ratings from AM Best and S&P, as well as other factors. Our data indicates that the average rates for car insurance in North Dakota are $269 per year for state-mandated minimum coverage and $1,302 per year for full coverage, which includes collision and comprehensive coverage.

Key takeaways

Cheapest car insurance in North Dakota for minimum coverage

Almost every state has a certain amount of minimum coverage required in order to drive legally, and North Dakota is no exception. In some states, this consists of liability only, but North Dakota also requires uninsured motorist coverage and personal injury protection since it is a no-fault state. Based on our research, the cheapest car insurance in North Dakota for minimum coverage is Nodak. Finding the best cheap car insurance in ND for your own needs is best done by shopping around and asking for quotes from a range of insurers, to see who gives you the best deal.

Carrier Monthly min coverage premium Annual min coverage premium Savings vs state avg. for min coverage
Nodak
$13
$156
- $113
North Star Mutual
$16
$195
- $74
USAA
$16
$195
- $74
Farmers
$17
$200
- $69
Geico
$20
$234
- $35
Minimum coverage requirements for North Dakota drivers

North Dakota requires all drivers to carry car insurance that meets or exceeds specific coverage limits. The average cost of minimum coverage auto insurance in North Dakota is $269 per year. Minimum insurance policies must include the following:

Most financial experts and car insurance professionals recommend clients carry considerably more coverage than the minimum amount required by law. The cost of an accident — especially a serious one — can quickly add up to hundreds of thousands of dollars in many cases. While full coverage limits may vary by company, in North Dakota, full coverage costs an average of $1,302 per year.

Cheapest car insurance in North Dakota for full coverage

Full coverage refers to your state's minimum required insurance plus optional collision and comprehensive coverage. These coverage types help pay for damage to your own car following a covered accident or other vehicle incident. In North Dakota, USAA has the cheapest rates for full coverage. However, USAA only sells policies to military members, veterans and their eligible family members. If you do not fit into that category, you may want to look at Amco Insurance or one of the other insurers on our list for cheap car insurance in North Dakota.

Carrier Monthly full coverage premium Annual full coverage premium Savings vs state avg. for full coverage
USAA
$79
$950
- $352
Amco Insurance
$85
$1,019
- $283
Nationwide
$85
$1,019
- $283
Farmers
$91
$1,091
- $211
Geico
$94
$1,132
- $170
Cheapest car insurance in North Dakota for drivers with prior incidents

The average rates listed above are for drivers with a clean driving record. If you have infractions on your license, your insurer is likely to increase your rates to compensate for its increased risk. Moving violations such as tickets, an at-fault accident or a DUI typically lead to higher premium rates until the infraction drops off your record.

Cheapest insurance companies for drivers in North Dakota with a speeding ticket: Nodak

Being convicted of a speeding ticket in North Dakota is likely to lead to rate increases. When drivers are charged with exceeding the speed limit, insurance companies see them as a greater risk to insure. Nodak offers the cheapest average rate for drivers with a speeding ticket who want minimum coverage, while USAA has the lowest average rate for drivers in this category who want full coverage insurance.

Company Avg annual min coverage premium Avg annual full coverage premium
Nodak $186 $1,438
USAA $231 $1,136
Farmers $241 $1,415
Geico $273 $1,321
North Star Mutual $283 $2,049

Cheapest car insurance for drivers in North Dakota with an at-fault accident: Nodak

Being at fault for an auto accident is another situation that can negatively impact your premiums. At-fault drivers may face significant rate increases. North Dakota drivers who have been in an accident may want to consider Nodak for minimum coverage. If they prefer full coverage, Amco Insurance and Nationwide have the lowest average rates.

Company Avg annual min coverage premium Avg annual full coverage premium
Nodak $204 $1,581
Farmers $291 $1,512
USAA $291 $1,374
Amco Insurance $315 $1,019
Nationwide $315 $1,019

Cheapest rates in North Dakota for high-risk drivers: Nodak

In general, high-risk drivers are those who have committed a severe traffic violation — like being charged with a DUI — or who have been convicted of several lesser violations. Finding car insurance as a high-risk driver can be difficult depending on the violation(s) committed. DUIs are seen as the most severe of these infractions. Nodak's rates may be the cheapest option for drivers who are considered no-risk; other companies with cheap rates for drivers in this category include Farmers, American Family and Progressive.

Company Avg. annual min coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium
Nodak $244 $1,892
Farmers $276 $1,483
American Family $353 $2,321
Progressive $401 $1,412
USAA $466 $2,280
Bankrate’s take: If you have a DUI conviction on your license, you have already dealt with civil penalties and may have seen your insurance premium rates increase. In some cases, however, you may have to switch to another carrier because there are some insurance companies, like State Farm, that will not write policies for drivers with a DUI. If you’re currently insured with a company that does not write policies for drivers with a DUI, you will need to shop around for new coverage after your DUI conviction.

Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in North Dakota

If you have a young driver in your family, or you are a teen driver, you have probably already realized that it can be a challenge to find cheap car insurance in North Dakota. Age is one of the factors that insurers consider when assigning premium rates, and since young drivers are at a higher risk of being involved in accidents, their rates tend to be high.

Cheapest North Dakota car insurance for insuring a teen driver: North Star Mutual

Teen drivers typically face some of the highest average premiums of any driving demographic because of their inexperience, which may lead to a higher likelihood of being involved in an accident. In general, young drivers are cheaper to insure on a parent's policy than on their own, and most often, drivers younger than 18 must be on a parent's policy. Teen drivers can save money, however, by looking for insurers who have teen discounts and discounts for students. They are also most likely to earn affordable rates if they have a clean driving record, with no infractions.

Company Avg. annual min coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium
North Star Mutual $339 $2,204
Nodak $341 $2,636
Amco Insurance $470 $1,499
Nationwide $470 $1,499
Geico $479 $2,119
Bankrate’s take: Teen drivers are generally new drivers, with less experience behind the wheel than older individuals, and their inexperience can result in traffic accidents. They are also more likely to engage in risky behaviors such as texting while driving, which can also lead to collisions. Both of these reasons put them in a higher-risk category for insurers. Since insurers are in the business of minimizing risk, it follows that they will protect themselves from the cost of high claims by charging more for policies for young drivers. Our rates for insuring a teen reflect the cost of a married couple’s policy with a 16-year-old driver added.

Cheapest North Dakota car insurance for teens with a ticket: Nodak

As is true for adults, a teen who earns a speeding ticket will typically see an increase in their premium rate at renewal. In North Dakota, Nodak offers the lowest average premium for a teen with a ticket. The rates below are based on an 18-year-old driver on their own policy.

Company Avg. annual min coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium
Nodak $422 $2,925
North Star Mutual $708 $4,871
American Family $727 $3,469
USAA $821 $3,980
Auto-Owners $840 $3,315

Cheapest North Dakota car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: Nodak

Teens are statistically more likely to be in an accident than any other age group. Teens who have had an accident can expect to pay a higher rate for their policy, although companies such as Nodak offer affordable rates to drivers in this situation.

Company Avg. annual min coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium
Nodak $463 $3,217
North Star Mutual $708 $4,871
Auto-Owners $861 $3,380
American Family $938 $4,362
USAA $955 $4,506
Bankrate’s take: If you have a teen driver on your policy, you may want to consider adding optional accident forgiveness coverage if your carrier offers it. Many insurers automatically increase premium rates for policyholders who have been in an accident. An accident forgiveness endorsement "forgives" one accident so that the rate does not increase following the first at-fault collision. There may be some restrictions on this coverage, so ask your insurance agent if it might be a good choice for you.

Cheapest North Dakota car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Farmers

A DUI may be the most serious moving violation for a driver to earn. In addition to the civil penalties that this conviction will carry, they are also likely to see a significant increase in their policy rate. The companies below all feature lower average rates for young drivers with a DUI, with Farmers at the top of the list.

Company Avg. annual min coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium
Farmers $345 $1,776
Nodak $430 $2,939
American Family $517 $3,332
Progressive $558 $2,233
USAA $765 $3,855

Cheapest car insurance rates by city in North Dakota

Average car insurance rates vary by location, among other things. Which city you live in — and even your ZIP code within a city — can have an impact on your premium. The tables below highlight average rates for minimum coverage in some of North Dakota's cities:

City City avg. annual minimum coverage premium Cheapest car insurance company Company avg. annual minimum coverage premium
Dickinson $271 Nodak $180
Williston $277 Nodak $198
Bismarck $290 Nodak $172
Grand Forks $297 North Star Mutual $201
Minot $298 Nodak $190
City City avg. annual minimum coverage premium Cheapest car insurance company Company avg. annual minimum coverage premium
Glen Ullin $258 Nodak $128
Lehr $257 Nodak $146
Milnor $258 Nodak $132
Wishek $257 Nodak $146
Zeeland $257 Nodak $146

Car insurance discounts in North Dakota

As mentioned, North Dakota drivers may qualify for discounts on car insurance depending on their individual circumstances. While the discounts mentioned below are common, details vary by company.

  • Young driver discounts: Insurance companies may offer discounts to young drivers who maintain a certain GPA in school.
  • Safe driver discounts: Many insurance companies offer discounts to drivers who go three or more years without committing a traffic violation.
  • Other discounts: Other common discounts that you may find in North Dakota include defensive driving course discounts, safety device discounts and pay-in-full discounts.

Frequently asked questions

Mary Van Keuren
Mary Van Keuren has written for insurance domains such as Bankrate, Coverage.com, and The Simple Dollar for the past five years, specializing in home and auto insurance. She has also written extensively for consumer websites including Reviews.com and Slumber Yard. Prior to that, she worked as a writer in academia for several decades.

Mariah Posey
